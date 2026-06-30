Epson Introduces Affordable ColorWorks Color Label and Badge Printer for Visitor Management and Low-Volume Applications

ColorWorks CW-D3800 and New Label Software Suite Make Professional Color Labeling and Badge Printing Easy and Affordable

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson today announced the ColorWorks® CW-D3800, an affordable and compact color label and badge printer designed for easy on-demand labeling. Small businesses with lower-volume labeling need a reliable solution that keeps costs manageable while granting flexibility and simplicity, and polished results. Engineered for reliable, low-volume color label printing, the new CW-D3800 is an ideal on-demand color labeling solution for visitor management and custom, private or seasonal product labels.

Affordable ColorWorks CW-D3800 brings easy label and badge printing to visitor management and low-volume applications Post this New ColorWorks CW-D3800 is an affordable, compact color label and badge printer designed to help businesses stay lean, adaptable and cost-conscious while presenting a high-quality brand

"An affordable, low-volume, on-demand color label printer isn't just a convenience; it solves some real constraints for businesses. The new CW-D3800 allows businesses to stay lean, adaptable and cost-conscious while presenting a professional, high-quality brand," said Andrew Kim, product manager, Epson America. "There's also an increased demand for visitor management solutions, especially across education, healthcare, corporate and government sectors where organizations need a simple way to create and print badges for identification and security. Color badges are often the preferred method for visitor management badges because they provide fast visual recognition and can improve access control and security response."

Epson today also announced its Label Boost® software suite, a portfolio of label design and print software solutions for Epson label printers. The new software suite is comprised of three solutions: Label Boost Designer1 for helping businesses get started with in-house color labeling; Label Boost Concierge for simple visitor management check-in and badge printing; and Label Boost Shipper (formerly Label Boost) for designing and printing shipping labels in color.

For many businesses, third-party enterprise labeling software is needed for sophisticated, complex printing needs. For businesses with basic label printing needs, Label Boost Designer1 is a simple, no-cost design and print software specially designed for ColorWorks and select Epson thermal label printers,2 including the new CW-D3800. Label Boost Designer1 helps businesses get started with on-demand in-house labeling out of the box, allowing businesses to easily design labels, visitor badges, shelf tags, food labels, and more in minutes.

More on the ColorWorks CW-D3800

The CW-D3800 is equipped with an advanced PrecisionCore® permanent printhead that is designed to last the life of the printer and deliver consistent performance and minimal downtime. It uses dye ink to produce vibrant color labels with exceptional detail and clarity, at resolutions up to 600 dpi x 1200 dpi. It also supports a wide range of media in both roll and fanfold formats to produce a variety of labels from 1- to 4.25-inches.

With optional Wi-Fi® connectivity,3 businesses can print from mobile devices via the Epson ColorWorks Print App,4 making it easy to manage labeling from anywhere. Designed for seamless integration, the CW-D3800 works effortlessly across workflows with support for major operating systems such as Windows®, iOS® and Linux®, and Epson ESC/Label™ emulation. It's built for ease of use with a color LCD screen, automatic Nozzle Verification Technology and straightforward ink and media loading to ensure hassle-free operation from start to print.

More on the Label Boost Software Suite

The new portfolio of no-cost label design and print software solutions for Epson label printers, include:

Label Boost Designer 1 : Provides an intuitive and easy-to-use drag-and-drop interface for creating full-color labels with text, shapes, traditional barcodes, QR codes, images and other elements. Businesses can start from scratch or use one of the ready-made templates for visitor badges, shelf tags, fresh food labels and other applications.

Provides an intuitive and easy-to-use drag-and-drop interface for creating full-color labels with text, shapes, traditional barcodes, QR codes, images and other elements. Businesses can start from scratch or use one of the ready-made templates for visitor badges, shelf tags, fresh food labels and other applications. Label Boost Concierge: A tool for organizations printing visitor or event badges; this no-cost add-on app is purpose-built for check-in and badge printing. Available for desktop and mobile, it allows businesses to leverage the badge designs built on Label Boost Designer 1 as well as a customizable form-based interface for efficiently checking in visitors or event attendees and printing badges on demand.

A tool for organizations printing visitor or event badges; this no-cost add-on app is purpose-built for check-in and badge printing. Available for desktop and mobile, it allows businesses to leverage the badge designs built on Label Boost Designer as well as a customizable form-based interface for efficiently checking in visitors or event attendees and printing badges on demand. Label Boost Shipper: Previously Label Boost Software, Label Boost Shipper gives businesses the capability to design and print full-color shipping labels by incorporating colorized deals, vibrant and impactful images, QR codes and special promotions, transforming shipping labels into marketing tools to make shipping labels stand out.

More on ColorWorks

ColorWorks color label printers deliver highly durable, full-color labels and badges and provide flexibility and reliability that businesses need. On-demand, one-step color label printing can help businesses simplify labeling and packaging operations, reduce production time, and maintain consistent, high-quality labeling. For additional information, visit www.epson.com/colorworks.

Availability

The ColorWorks CW-D3800 and Label Boost software suite will be available in June 2026.

About Epson

Epson is a technology innovation and engineering company whose philosophy of efficient, compact, and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company uses technology and engineering ability to implement real-world solutions in precision innovation, industrial and robotics, office and home printing, and visual and lifestyle.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1.4 trillion. corporate.epson/en/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), X (x.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica) and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Internet connection required for software download.

2 Compatible with CW-C4000, CW-C6000, CW-C6500, CW-C8000, CW-D3800 and TM-L100 printers.

3 Wi-Fi CERTIFIED®; level of performance subject to the range of the router being used.

4 Requires Epson ColorWorks Print 2.0 app download and compatible mobile device. Data usage fees may apply.

5 Internet connection required for download. Data usage fees may apply.

EPSON and PrecisionCore are registered trademarks and ColorWorks and Epson ESC/Label are trademarks of Seiko Epson Corporation. Label Boost is a trademark of Epson America, Inc. Windows is a trademark of the Microsoft group of companies. Wi-Fi® and Wi-Fi CERTIFIED® are registered trademarks of Wi-Fi Alliance®. Mac is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2026 Epson America, Inc.

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.