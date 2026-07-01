Epson Introduces Its Most Affordable Supertank to Date¹ in Seventh Generation EcoTank Cartridge-Free Supertank Printer Line

New EcoTank ET-1910, ET-2900 and ET-4903 Models Deliver Incredible Value for Families and Creatives Looking for Analog Activities and Tangible Physical Media

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As consumers embrace hands-on hobbies and creativity, analog activities like journaling and crafting continue to grow in popularity, with research showing nearly three-quarters of adults taking on a crafting project in the past year. Supporting this shift, Epson America, Inc. is expanding its award-winning EcoTank® portfolio, the world's number one best-selling Supertank† printer,* with new EcoTank solutions including the EcoTank ET-1910, our most affordable Supertank to date.1 Designed to make printing more accessible than ever, the new EcoTank ET-1910, EcoTank ET-2900 and EcoTank ET-4903 combine Epson's renowned quality and exceptional value, making it easy to bring digital inspiration into the physical world with printed photos and other creative projects.

Epson adds new EcoTank ET-1910, ET-2900 and ET-4903 in seventh generation EcoTank printer line. Post this Making printing more accessible than ever, Epson expanded its award-winning EcoTank portfolio with new EcoTank solutions including the EcoTank ET-1910.

When Epson gifted Kennedy Rose,2 founder of Cozy K, the EcoTank ET-1910 Supertank printer, she found it quickly became an essential tool for her hobbies and creative projects, helping her bring ideas to life.

"The EcoTank ET-1910 printer will absolutely be my go-to tool for my hobbies and crafts this season. I tend to be particular about print quality for hobbies like scrapbooking, where you'll be revisiting the pages for years to come, but the EcoTank printer delivers! The photos are colorful, the text is clear, and it handles various types of paper seamlessly," shared Rose. "The EcoTank system brings a fun practicality to the printer with the visible ink levels, so no more mid-project ink shortage surprises! The ease of using the EcoTank has changed how I incorporate printing into my projects, and I can't wait to explore even more hobbies with it!"

"As more people choose to spend their time more intentionally, they're turning to printing physical media and hands-on projects as a creative outlet," said Megha Shukla, group product manager, Consumer Inkjet, Epson America, Inc. "Our newest EcoTank models make it easy to bring creative ideas to life at an accessible price point. Refined over seven generations, they reflect Epson's commitment to efficient, precise engineering, and deliver quality solutions our customers can depend on every day."

Combining simplicity with a modern design, the EcoTank ET-1910, EcoTank ET-2900 and EcoTank ET-4903 include enough ink in the box to last up to three years3 so users can enjoy affordable, worry-free color printing without the hassle of frequently replacing cartridges. Powered by Heat-Free technology, the printers deliver high-quality prints with zero warmup time at an incredible value, and users can save up to 90 percent with replacement ink bottles vs. ink cartridges.4 Featuring built-in USB and Wi-Fi® for seamless connectivity, along with the user-friendly Epson Smart Panel® app,5 users can easily print directly from computers or wireless mobile device.6 Designed to be simple and error-free, refilling ink is a breeze with large ink tanks and uniquely keyed EcoFit® bottles – no mess, no stress and no ink bottle mix-ups.

Printer Features



EcoTank ET-1910 EcoTank ET-2900 EcoTank ET-4903 Wireless Printing6 ✓ Plus copying and

scanning Plus copying,

scanning and fax Worry-Free Printing – up to 3,600

pages black/6,500 color7 ✓ ✓ ✓ Fast Print Speeds with Zero

Warmup Time – 11 black/6 color ISO ppm8 ✓ ✓ ✓ Stunning Photographic Quality –

5760 x 1440 dpi print resolution on a

wide range of media ✓ ✓ ✓ 100-Sheet Paper Tray ✓ ✓ ✓ High-Resolution Flatbed Scanner

and 1.44" Color Display N/A ✓ ✓ Auto Document Feeder (ADF) N/A N/A ✓ Engineered for Reliability –

professional-grade reliability with

robust duty cycle ✓ ✓ ✓ Zero Cartridge Waste ✓ ✓ ✓

Availability

The EcoTank ET-1910 (MSRP $159.99) and EcoTank ET-2900 (MSRP $239.99) are now available through the Epson store (www.epsonstore.com) and retailers nationwide including Office Depot, Staples, Best Buy, and more. The EcoTank ET-4903 (MSRP $299.99) is now available through the Epson store (www.epsonstore.com) and select retailers including Amazon and Walmart. For more information, visit https://epson.com/ecotank-ink-tank-printers.

About Epson

Epson is a technology innovation and engineering company whose philosophy of efficient, compact, and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company uses technology and engineering ability to implement real-world solutions in precision innovation, industrial and robotics, office and home printing, and visual and lifestyle.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1.4 trillion. corporate.epson/en/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), X (x.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica) and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

*Source: Based on industry available information and Epson internal sales data 2010-2025. †Supertank printers are defined as refillable ink tank printers.

1 Excludes other 1900 Series printers.

2 Creator received EcoTank ET-1910 at no charge from Epson

3 Based on average monthly document print volumes of about 100 pages.

4 Actual savings and costs will vary considerably based on print tasks, print volumes and usage conditions. Savings and cost per ISO page are based on the cost of replacement ink bottles and the cost of enough standard cartridges to achieve the total page yields of the bottles using the MSRP (USD) and yields for Epson standard-capacity ink cartridges for similarly featured Epson consumer inkjet printers as of May 2026.

5 Requires Epson Smart Panel app download. Data usage fees may apply.

6 Most features require an Internet connection to the printer, as well as an Internet- and/or email-enabled device. For a list of Epson Connect enabled printers and compatible devices and apps, visit epson.com/connect

7 Part of the ink from the included bottles is used for initial setup; yields are lower than those of replacement ink bottles. Replacement and included ink bottle yields based on the ISO/IEC 24712 pattern with Epson's methodology. Actual ink yields will vary considerably for reasons including images printed, print settings, temperature and humidity. Yields may be lower when printing infrequently or predominantly with one ink color. All ink colors are used for printing and printer maintenance, and all colors must be available for printing. For more information, visit epson.com/inkinfo

8 Black and color print speeds are measured in accordance with ISO/IEC 24734. Actual print times will vary based on factors including system configuration, software, and page complexity. For more information, visit epson.com/printspeed

EPSON, EcoTank and Epson Smart Panel are registered trademarks of Seiko Epson Corporation. EcoFit is a registered trademark of Epson America, Inc. AirPrint and Apple are trademarks of Apple, Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. The Mopria wordmark and the Mopria logo are registered and/or unregistered trademarks of Mopria Alliance, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Unauthorized use is strictly prohibited. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2026 Epson America, Inc.

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.