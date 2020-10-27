Epson Launches New Low-Cost, High-Volume Industrial Labeling Solutions

SOMERSET, Wis., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson LabelWorks, the US-based sales office for Seiko Epson Corporation, has announced the availability of two new industrial label printers explicitly designed to address the need to quickly print high-volume batches of industrial labels of up to 2-inches (50mm) wide.

The Epson LW-Z5000PX and the Epson LW-Z5010PX printers offer innovative features to simplify the creation of labels for a wide range of industrial applications including bar codes and QR codes, sequential alphanumeric coding, and unique symbols for safety, electrical and other requirements. Both printers are enabled by Epson's Label Editor software (download included), while the LW-Z5010PX also includes a full keyboard and color touchscreen for designing labels on the go. Both printers offer the following features and benefits:

Lower cost per printed label compared to competing offerings (up to 67% savings compared to competing printers)

Bulk label supply rolls that provide up to 146 feet of material per roll

Faster print speeds for labels ranging from 1/6" to 2" wide (up to 50 mm/sec)

Cross-compatibility with all existing Epson LabelWorks PX cartridges

Automatic winding of high-volume print batches to keep large quantities of labels neatly organized during and after printing

Faster label management in the field due to Epson's exclusive half-cut technology that makes peeling individual labels from the roll easier and faster than competing printers

Faster label design using Epson's easy-to-use color touchscreen technology and intuitive Label Editor software and mobile apps

Lower total cost of operation with no extra charge for software and licenses

"Epson is known worldwide for its innovation and leadership in printer technology," said Seiji Tanaka, General Manager of Seiko Epson Corporation's Label Writer business based in Nagano, Japan. "With the launch of these specialized high-volume label printers, we continue to meet the growing needs of professionals in industrial markets globally."

"Our customers in the US and Canada have been calling for high-volume industrial print solutions and lower-cost bulk labeling supplies that are easy to use," said Linda Law, President of Epson LabelWorks. "These new printers expand our product line with a clear choice for those with complex high-volume labeling requirements."

Epson is a global manufacturer of printers for the home and office and the commercial and industrial sectors. Epson's LabelWorks PX series of industrial labeling solutions are easy to use. They are packed with features that enable users to quickly and easily print custom labels and bar codes for their particular application. The rugged build and dependability of the LabelWorks PX series make them ideal for use in even harsh work environments.

