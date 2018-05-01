Epson Robots Named "First Team" Honoree in the Seventh Annual "Leadership in Automation" Awards

Over two dozen categories are featured, representing the wide variety of automation technologies, software and products in use by today's manufacturing professionals across the discrete, batch and continuous process manufacturing industries. Epson Robots was awarded a place on the 2017 First Team in the Robotics category.

Kurt Belisle, Publisher of Automation World, shares his enthusiasm. "We're pleased to recognize the First Team Honorees who offer both excellent customer service and best-in-class product innovation. We appreciate the end-users who took the time to vote for their favorite solution providers. Congratulations to the honorees!"

"We strive to offer the most innovative and highest quality robotics solutions along with excellent customer service," said Gregg Brunnick, director of product management for Epson Robots. "Automation World delivers insightful coverage about industrial automation and is a highly regarded publisher—we are delighted its readers have chosen us as one of their preferred Robotics suppliers."

Recently introduced innovative solutions from Epson Robots include the Flexion™ N-Series 6-Axis robot with the world's first patented folding arm design that is changing the scope of robot-based automation, and the Synthis T3 All-in-One SCARA Robot which comes with a built-in controller, a new technology feature that helps reduce space requirements and simplify setup.

Leadership in Automation First Team Honorees are recognized in Automation World's January 2018 issue, available here: http://www.automationworld.com.

About Epson Robots

Epson Robots is a global leader in PC controlled precision factory automation, with an installed base of well over 65,000 robots worldwide and a product line of hundreds of models of easy to use SCARA, Cartesian and 6-Axis robots based on a common PC based platform. Building on a 35+-year heritage, Epson Robots today delivers robots for precision assembly and material handling applications in the aerospace, appliance, automotive, biotechnology, consumer product, electronics, food processing, medical device, pharmaceutical, plastics, semiconductor, and telecommunication industries. For more information, visit www.epsonrobots.com

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. With a lineup that ranges from inkjet printers and digital printing systems to 3LCD projectors, smart glasses, sensing systems and industrial robots, the company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the Epson Group comprises more than 73,000 employees in 91 companies around the world, and is proud of its contributions to the communities in which it operates and its ongoing efforts to reduce environmental impacts.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

Note: EPSON is a registered trademark and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. Flexion is a trademark of Epson America, Inc. .All other product brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks.

