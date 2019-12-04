Epson Selects dotData to Accelerate Data Science Across Its Organization

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- dotData, the first and only company focused on delivering full-cycle data science automation and operationalization for the enterprise, today announced that global technology leader Seiko Epson Corporation ("Epson") has selected dotData to accelerate and democratize data science across its organization.

Epson is a global technology leader and innovator across multiple categories including communications, wearables, and robotics. The organization deployed dotData Enterprise to accelerate and democratize its AI development as a part of its AI and Analytics Platform strategy.

"Epson has been developing an AI and data analytics platform to leverage the massive amounts of data we have, but it is still a challenge to fully and effectively extract business value and improve the quality of work by utilizing AI and data," said Mr. Kazunori Takahashi, General Manager of Information Technology Promotion Department, Seiko Epson Corporation. "We have high expectations for dotData as a platform that will enable every business department and individual, across the entire value chain from design to manufacturing to sales, to leverage their data for important business insights through automated data science processes without relying on data science experts. This will enable us to accelerate and democratize our AI developments and realize rapid value creation."

dotData is the only platform that combines AI-powered feature engineering and AutoML to automate the full life-cycle of the data science process, from source data through feature engineering to implementation of machine learning in production. dotData's AI-powered feature engineering automatically applies data transformation, cleansing, normalization, aggregation, and combination and transforms hundreds of tables with complex relationships and billions of rows into a single feature table, automating the most manual data science projects.

"The dotData full-cycle automation platform will enable Epson to accelerate and democratize its data science initiatives so that its data science team can focus on developing high-quality models that drive high business impact across the organization," said Ryohei Fujimaki, Ph.D., CEO, and founder of dotData. "Our platform will drastically reduce the amount of time it takes Epson to derive insights from its data, creating value in days instead of months. We are pleased to be partnering with the Epson team to help them drive deeper business insights, and look forward to working closely with the team to expand the dotData platform to additional use cases."

dotData democratizes data science by enabling existing resources to perform data science tasks, making enterprise data science scalable and sustainable. dotData also operationalizes data science by producing both feature and ML scoring pipelines in production, which IT teams can then immediately integrate with business workflow. This further automates the time-consuming and arduous process of maintaining the deployed pipeline to ensure repeatability as data changes over time. With the dotData GUI, the data science task becomes a five-minute operation, requiring neither significant data science experience nor SQL/Python/R coding.

For more information or a demo of dotData's AI-powered Data Science Automation Platform, please visit dotData.com.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals. Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than US$10 billion.

About dotData

dotData is the first and only company focused on delivering full-cycle data science automation for the enterprise. dotData's fully-automated data science platform speeds time to value by accelerating, democratizing and operationalizing the entire data science process, from raw data ingestion through feature engineering to ML models in production. dotData is delivering new levels of speed, scale and value in successful deployments across multiple industries, including several Fortune Global 250 clients. For more information, visit dotData.com.

SOURCE dotData

Related Links

https://dotdata.com

