Epson to Demonstrate New Low-Cost, High-Volume Industrial Printing Solutions at STAFDA 2019

SOMERSET, Wis., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson LabelWorks PX, the US-based sales office for Seiko Epson Corporation, announced today that it will demonstrate its new industrial printer solutions designed specifically to address the need to quickly print high-volume batches of industrial labels of up to 2" wide at STAFDA 2019 in Nashville. Epson LabelWorks will demonstrate these solutions in booth 1636.

The Epson LW-Z5000PX and the Epson LW-Z5010PX printers offer innovative features to simplify the creation of labels for a wide range of industrial applications including those that require bar codes, QR codes, sequential alphanumeric coding, and unique symbols for safety, electrical and other requirements. The unique benefits provided by these new solutions include:

Faster print speeds for labels ranging from 1/8" to 2" wide (up to 50 mm/sec)

Lower cost per printed label compared to competing offerings (up to 67% savings compared to competing printers)

Bulk label supply rolls that provide up to 146' of material per roll

Increased productivity with automatic winding of high-volume print batches to keep hundreds of labels neatly organized during and after printing

Faster label management in the field due to Epson's exclusive half-cut technology that makes peeling individual labels from the roll easier and faster than competing printers

Faster label design using Epson's easy-to-use color touchscreen technology and intuitive software and mobile apps

"Epson is known worldwide for its innovation and leadership in printer technology," said Seiji Tanaka, General Manager of Seiko Epson Corporation's label writer business based in Nagano, Japan. "With the launch of these specialized high-volume label printers, we continue to meet the growing needs of professionals in industrial markets globally."

"Our customers in the US and Canada have been calling for high-volume industrial print solutions and economical bulk labeling supplies that are easy to use," said Linda Law, President of Epson LabelWorks PX. "These additions to our product line offer a clear new choice for those with complex high-volume labeling requirements."

Epson is a global manufacturer of printers for the home and office as well as for the commercial and industrial sectors. Epson's LabelWorks' PX series of industrial labeling solutions are used in factories, network installations, and anywhere else wires and cables require identifying labels. Epson label printing solutions are easy to use and are packed with features that enable users to quickly and easily print custom labels for their particular application. The rugged build and dependability of the LabelWorks PX series make them ideal for use in even harsh work environments.

Reference

Epson LabelWorks PX will demonstrate the LW-Z5000PX and LW-Z5010PX at STAFDA 2019 on November 11-12, 2019 at the Music City Center in Nashville.

* Please contact Epson LabelWorks PX at 1-800-622-6312 for more information

* Company names and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective company.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals. https://labelworks.epson.com

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than US$10 billion.

Contact: Glenn Seaberg, 651-398-8605

SOURCE Epson LabelWorks

Related Links

https://labelworks.epson.com

