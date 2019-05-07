Epstein Becker Green and Deloitte Legal Launch Strategic Alliance to Address Global Workforce Management Issues

The alliance brings together Deloitte Legal's global reach and the strength of its multidisciplinary business approach with Epstein Becker Green's U.S. labor and employment attorneys and workforce management experience to form a global delivery model. Through this alliance, Epstein Becker Green and Deloitte Legal will offer employment law and workforce management services to clients.

Technological and societal shifts impact how, where, when, and by whom work is performed, creating complexities and nuances in new and profound ways. The stakes have never been higher—whether due to the skyrocketing cost of health care or the impact of public attention to issues in the workplace, from harassment claims to pay equity, which can damage a company's reputation and market value in an instant. These changes have created a confluence of legal and business challenges for employers that can no longer be separated or dealt with in isolation. As a result, every organization requires an advisor who can address the combined business and legal issues related to its most valuable asset, its people. This alliance answers the call by providing, when and where needed, a multidisciplinary team of business and legal professionals who can present solutions to significant workforce issues that affect a company's market position, strategy, innovation, and culture.

"There is no question that the world is changing and with it our workplaces. We are thrilled to align with Deloitte Legal to meet these challenges head-on," says Steven Di Fiore, Chief Operating Officer, Epstein Becker Green.

"Epstein Becker Green has been delivering innovative workforce management legal and consulting advice to its clients for more than four decades, and we look forward to providing additional value to our clients through our collaboration with Deloitte Legal," says David Garland, Chair of the Employment, Labor and Workforce Management Steering Committee, Epstein Becker Green.

"The professional service experience brought together through this alliance is unprecedented and will deliver tremendous value to clients in addressing any issue related to their workforce in any part of the globe," says James Flynn, Managing Director, Epstein Becker Green.

"Deloitte Legal is growing its global practice to provide quality client service in a market that is highly fragmented. Our alliance with Epstein Becker Green enables us to bridge a critical gap in the U.S. market to support clients who require a global solution for employment law and workforce management issues," says Piet Hein Meeter, Deloitte Global Managing Director, Deloitte Legal.

"In building this alliance, we purposely sought to work with a like-minded organization that understands the value of providing clients with comprehensive business solutions. Epstein Becker Green's employment law and workforce management services are well recognized, client-focused, and provide real-world practicality to clients," says Christoph Röper, Managing Partner Tax & Legal, Deloitte Germany.

This alliance will be able to address any issue that touches an entity's workforce, wherever that workforce may be deployed. Services offered include, for example, global employment policies and contracts, global reorganizations, merger and acquisition employment considerations, employment law due diligence, health care solutions, and employee benefits and executive compensation design strategies.

Notes to editors:

Deloitte Legal Germany and the other participating Deloitte Legal member firms entered into a non-exclusive alliance with Epstein Becker Green to create the first and largest global employment law and workforce management services resource for employers.





The non-exclusive alliance excludes the Deloitte U.S. member firm, which cannot provide employment law services and did not participate in the non-exclusive alliance.

About Epstein Becker Green

Epstein Becker & Green, P.C., is a national law firm with a primary focus on health care and life sciences; employment, labor, and workforce management; and litigation and business disputes. Founded in 1973 as an industry-focused firm, Epstein Becker Green has decades of experience serving clients in health care, financial services, retail, hospitality, and technology, among other industries, representing entities from startups to Fortune 100 companies. Operating in locations throughout the United States and supporting domestic and multinational clients, the firm's attorneys are committed to uncompromising client service and legal excellence. For more information, visit www.ebglaw.com.

About Deloitte Legal

Deloitte Legal means the legal practices of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited member firms or their related entities that provide legal services. Deloitte Legal teams combine specific industry knowledge with broad legal experience to offer focused, client-centered service to national and multinational organizations. Deloitte Legal industry specialists strive to understand the unique needs of clients operating within the industries that they serve, focus on their business needs, and remain current on trends and developments. The global Deloitte Legal network comprises over 2,500 legal professionals in more than 80 countries. For legal and regulatory reasons, some member firms, including the United States firm, do not provide legal services.

About Deloitte

Deloitte is a leading global provider of audit and assurance, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory, tax and related services. Our network of member firms in more than 150 countries and territories serves four out of five Fortune Global 500® companies. Learn how Deloitte's more than 286,000 people make an impact that matters at www.deloitte.com .

Contact:

Piper L. Hall

Epstein Becker Green

(202) 861-1872

plhall@ebglaw.com

SOURCE Epstein Becker Green

Related Links

http://www.ebglaw.com

