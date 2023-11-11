Epworth Foundation Continues Daddy Bruce Randolph's Legacy: Aiming to Feed 5,000 Denver Families This Thanksgiving

News provided by

The Epworth Foundation

11 Nov, 2023, 13:00 ET

DENVER, Nov. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Upholding the 21-year tradition initiated by Daddy Bruce Randolph, the Epworth Foundation is poised to ensure no Denver family goes without a Thanksgiving meal.

This year, under the heartfelt theme "Unity at the Table: Thanks with Giving," the foundation's ambition soars even higher: a target of raising $400K to feed 5,000 families, especially those facing hardships.

In its 21st year, while embracing challenges like a drop in sponsorships, Epworth is also looking forward to a new chapter: reaching out and resonating with a younger generation. This evolution is essential to ensure that the legacy thrives and adapts to the ever-changing community landscape.

October 23 - November 13, 2023 : Nominations open wide to the general public, inviting the community to engage in a network of support.

November 17, 2023 : Hundreds of volunteers will begin the overnight task of assembling and filling baskets.

November 18, 2023 : Distribution day, where nominated families will receive food baskets.

The Foundation's mantra, defined by Nominate, Participate, and Celebrate, envisions a community where everyone feels acknowledged and beloved. Tracing back to the Epworth United Methodist Church over 130 years ago, and further amplified by Daddy Bruce Randolph's heartfelt initiative two decades back, the Foundation has dispensed 50,000+ Thanksgiving Baskets, impacting 10,000 to 12,000 Denver residents each year.

Denverites are encouraged to nominate deserving families, volunteer, donate, and participate in the joyous distribution event.

Join the Epworth Journey: Partnerships, sponsorships, and donations are pivotal in realizing a harmonious Thanksgiving. For more details on participation, sponsorships, donations, and collaboration, please visit DenverFeedAFamily.org.

For media inquiries and further information, contact: Jackie Perry, Media Specialist, [email protected] or 904.866.3828

____________________________________________________

About the Epworth Foundation: The Epworth Foundation is a community-focused non-profit in human and social services, dedicated to serving around 10,000 families each year. Denver Feed-A-Family, held each year in honor of Daddy Bruce Randolph, is an initiative of the Epworth Foundation aimed at fostering unity and nourishing communities, one family at a time."

Hashtags: #UnityAtTheTable #NominateParticipateCelebrate #DenverFeedAFamily #DaddyBruce

SOURCE The Epworth Foundation

