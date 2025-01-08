NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Equiniti (EQ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dan Kramer as Chief Executive to lead its combined Global Shareholder Services division.

In this strategic role, Kramer and his leadership team will focus on unifying EQ's current UK and US shareholder services divisions into a single, cohesive business unit, effectively supporting clients wherever they are listed. His focus will be on unifying global delivery platforms, aligning strategy, and enhancing operational efficiency to deliver seamless solutions for clients and to drive shareholder value.

EQ Appoints Dan Kramer as Chief Executive, Global Shareholder Services Post this Dan Kramer, Chief Executive, EQ Global Shareholder Services

Dan brings over 30 years' experience from a distinguished career in financial services having held senior leadership roles at leading institutions including Morgan Stanley, Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, and BNY. In addition, he has successfully led technology organizations, demonstrating his expertise in both established and innovative business environments. A global professional, Dan has lived and worked in major financial centers such as Frankfurt, London, and New York, where he currently resides.

Kramer will report to the Group Chief Executive Officer, Paul Lynam, and will also join the Group Board and Executive Committee. Thera Prins, CEO UK Shareholder Services, and Jo Palmer, CEO U.S. Shareholder Services, will continue in their current roles under Kramer's leadership, focused on achieving EQ's vision to be the leading global shareholder services business.

Paul Lynam, Group CEO, commented: "Dan is the right person at the right time for this pivotal role. His proven track record of managing large global financial services organizations and leading technology initiatives makes him uniquely suited to drive the next phase of our business's evolution. I look forward to seeing his leadership take our global shareholder services to new heights."

John Swainson, Chairman added: "Dan's appointment marks a significant milestone for EQ. His extensive experience and innovative approach are exactly what we need to realize our vision of a unified, global shareholder services powerhouse. We are confident that Dan will deliver exceptional results for our clients and investors."

Dan Kramer shared his enthusiasm: "I am pleased to join EQ at such an exciting time. I look forward to working closely with Jo, Thera, and the entire team to build on the outstanding foundation they have created. Together, we will unite as a global business, leveraging our world-class delivery platforms and market-leading products to create a powerhouse organization. This is the next step in our ongoing journey to deliver exceptional value for our clients and shareholders."

About EQ

EQ are specialists in helping you better understand and manage the ownership of your company through critical events across the corporate lifecycle. As trusted advisors, we provide strategic insight and operations expertise through our core U.S. business units in Private Company Services, Transfer Agent Services, Employee Plan Solutions and Proxy Services. Globally, we serve 6,700 clients (48% of the FTSE 100 UK and 35% of the S&P 500), with over 30 million shareholders, through 6,000 employees in 5 markets around the world. Learn more at equiniti.com/us.

CONTACT: Sara Walsh, [email protected]

SOURCE Equiniti Trust Company, LLC.