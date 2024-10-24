EQ Bank announces recipients of the Emerging Digital Artists Award

Still Image – Moni Omubor, The Backroom (2023)

Moni is a Lagos -born visual artist and designer based in Lethbridge, Alta. , whose new media practices uses speculative fiction to explore the interconnectedness of Black diasporic realities and postcolonial Nigerian identity.

Moving Image – Carmilla Sumantry, GRWM (2024)

Carmilla is an interdisciplinary creative based in Vancouver, BC . Her practice explores the relationship between emerging technology and art and is informed by her second-generation Indonesian-Canadian heritage and queer identity.

2D Interactive – Studio Ekosi, Mikiwam (2023)

Comprised of Caeleigh and Keara Lightning , the mixed Irish and Nehiyaw sisters based in Edmonton, Alta. , create narrative games about Indigenous futures.

Extended Reality – Quinn Hopkins , Stellar Narratives (2024)

Quinn is a Toronto -based artist working at the intersection of Urban Indigenous culture and new media, crafting a vibrant dialogue between Indigenous history, urban life and futuristic visions. His practice is rooted in Anishinaable-Métis traditions, reimagining Indigenous iconography for the modern era.

3D Installation – Francisco Gonzalez-Rosas , the museum of the copy/pasted identities (2022)

A Chilean performance and new media artist based in Tiohtià:ke/Montréal, Francisco's practice explores existing and speculative crossovers between body and technology while emphasizing the politics of these encounters.

"We couldn't be prouder to celebrate the EDAA's 10th edition. This exquisite lineup of digital artists from across the country are testament to the creative spirit, curiosity and vibrancy of contemporary art in Canada," said Andrew Moor, president and CEO, EQ Bank. "We're thrilled to recognize and support these young artists as they embark on remarkable careers challenging the conventional."

The 2024 EDAA garnered over 200 submissions from emerging digital artists across the country. Submissions were reviewed and assessed by an impressive lineup of guest judges from the digital and contemporary arts communities including Zach Blas, Skawennati, Crystal Mowry and Kara Stone, and was chaired by EQ Bank's Shannon Linde. The five recipients' works were selected for their originality, technical expertise, and critical approach to their subject matter within the field of contemporary digital art.

"This year saw the highest number of submissions from the broadest geographic representation of digital artists working across the country in EDAA history," said Shannon Linde, senior curator, EQ Bank. "I'm grateful to the guest jury for their contributions in selecting the five recipients and am excited for audiences to engage with their work, virtually and in-person, through the partnerships we've established with arts organizations in Canada and internationally."

Each artist receives a $5,000 prize for their outstanding work, which will be featured in a touring group exhibition starting at Gallery TPW in Toronto, Ont., from December 11, 2024, to January 11, 2025, before travelling EMMEDIA Gallery and Production Society in Calgary, Alta., and Centre for Art Tapes in Halifax, N.S., in spring 2025. The works will also be included in an expanded virtual exhibition produced by SpekWork Studio in partnership with the MacKenzie Art Gallery in Regina, Sask., from December 10, 2024, to June 30, 2025. Finally, one of the five recipients will participate in the Thinker Maker Space Residency with CYENS Centre of Excellence in Nicosia, Cyprus.

For full information about the artists, their winning artworks and images, please explore the EDAA press package here.

About the EDAA

The Emerging Digital Artists Award (EDAA) is Canada's award for critical experimentation in digital media, proudly presented by EQ Bank. Launched in 2015, the EDAA has awarded over $175,000 to 60 artists and celebrated a range of screen-based practices including video, animation, virtual reality, game art, and web art. To learn more, follow us on Instagram.

