EQ Earns Top Employer Recognition In U.S. Rankings For Second Consecutive Year

Top Employers Institute ranks EQ's HR practice among the top in the U.S., U.K., and India.

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EQ has again been recognized as a Top Employer for its HR practices in the U.S., U.K. and India. Its improved 2024 scores, awarded by the Top Employers Institute, benchmark EQ for the first time among the top 25 percent of organizations for each of the countries where it is certified.

Through the Top Employers Institute program, which certifies organizations based on its HR Best Practices Survey results, EQ has demonstrated its ongoing drive to transform the business and listen attentively to its employees. This survey encompasses six HR domains with 20 topics, including people strategy, work environment, talent acquisition, learning, DEI (diversity, equity & inclusion), and well-being. Earning certification as a Top Employer showcases EQ's dedication to a better world of work and its commitment to excellent HR policies and people practices.

"We're beyond thrilled to have been awarded Top Employer status again for 2024, improving our overall group score from 91.16 percent in 2023 to 93.68 percent," said Andrew Stephenson, Chief People Officer at EQ. "This is a tremendous achievement during a remarkable year when we ran a transformative leadership program for all employees, recognized by Top Employers as HR Best Practice."

Stephenson added, "At EQ, we use our results from Top Employers to benchmark and continually improve our HR practices. This, combined with a strong employee listening strategy, is helping us to drive up employee engagement and attract and retain the best talent to our business. Our people are at the center of our vision to become the leading global share registrar, offering complementary services to our client base. Of course, there is always more to do, and work starts straight away to see where we can keep improving."

For EQ, this recognition follows a pair of key human resources honors at the end of 2023, earning an HR Excellence Award win for Best Employee Experience strategy and a high commendation at the CIPD Awards for Best Employees Experience Initiative.

"Exceptional times bring out the best in people and organizations. And we have witnessed this in our Top Employers Certification Programme this year: exceptional performance from the certified Top Employers 2024," said David Plink, CEO of Top Employers Institute. "These employers have always shown that they care for the development and well-being of their people. By doing so, they collectively enrich the world of work. We are proud to announce and celebrate this year's group of leading people-oriented employers: the Top Employers 2024."

About EQ

EQ are specialists in helping you better understand and manage the ownership of your company through critical events across the corporate lifecycle. As trusted advisors, we provide strategic insight and operations expertise through our core business units in Private Company Services, Transfer Agent Services, Employee Plan Solutions, Proxy Services, and Bankruptcy. Globally, we serve 6,700 clients (49% of the FTSE 100 UK and 35% of the S&P 500), with over 30 million shareholders, through 6,500 employees in 5 markets around the world. Learn more at equiniti.com/us.

About Top Employers Institute

Top Employers Institute is the global authority on recognizing excellence in People Practices. They help accelerate these practices to enrich the world of work. Through the Top Employers Institute Certification Programme, participating companies can be validated, certified, and recognized as an employer of choice. Learn more at top-employers.com/en/.

