EQ Labs Provides Amazon Fulfillment Update for Last Shot® Drinks

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the initial introduction of Last Shot® hydration drinks through Amazon's online Fulfillment initiatives, and in response to heavy demand by consumers, management announced that the second fulfillment will be ready for pick up from Last Shot®the company's Las Vegas warehouse today.

"We were extremely pleased to see that with our first Amazon outing, customer demand and ordering activity resulted in Last Shot® being completely sold out in two days," said Mo Owens CEO. While management planned for an aggressive response from consumers, the demand resulted in the temporary lowering of inventories on hand. "Our aim is to ensure in the future that we have a smooth and continuing presence of product by doubling our fulfillment with Amazon in order to meet customer needs," says Owens.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as EQ Energy Drink, Inc. (OTC: EQLB) or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new business opportunities and development stage companies. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For further information, contact:

Mo Owens, CEO, FOUNDER 3230 S. Road. suite # 20

Las Vegas NV. 89118

Cell: +1(702)806-5943

Mo@drinklastshotlv.com

www.drinklastshotlv.com/ www.facebook.com/drinkeq

SOURCE EQ Labs, Inc.