EQ Office Debuts a New Creative Office Campus at CANVAS Costa Mesa

Designed in partnership with Los Angeles-based Wolcott Architecture, the redesign of the 541,642-square-foot CANVAS campus links five buildings into a single cohesive site to create a central outdoor community experience for all tenants. To meet the needs for adaptability and safety in the current climate, tenants have access to the exclusive CANVAS mobile app, allowing for touchless entry, real-time health and safety alerts from the EQ community, and the ability to book spaces such as the Boathouse, CANVAS' outdoor conference room which features presentation and video conferencing capabilities. Exterior spaces provide ample seating and shaded spaces, while interior spaces within CANVAS evoke a vintage-meets-modern aesthetic that features bold colors, mid-century accents, textured materials, reclaimed and custom furniture sourced by CB Creative Agency and designed by local makers including House of Morrison, Parkman Woodworks, Sean Woolsey Studio and SoHo Design House. Additionally, CB Creative Agency was tapped to curate the outdoor artwork woven throughout CANVAS featuring commissions by local artists such as Aaron de la Cruz, Augustine Kofie, Charlie Edmiston and Teddy Kelly, bringing to life a physical manifestation of the renowned Costa Mesa arts community.

"As companies consider returning to the workplace, we know that health and safety are priority concerns. As experience designers, we also understand that the office is a place where companies will continue to foster their individual culture and ignite creative energy," said Brendan McCracken, SVP, Portfolio Director, at EQ Office. "As certain businesses consider a hybrid work model, CANVAS introduces new design features and leasing options that will provide tenants with an environment that focuses on their well-being and allows people to thrive and be flexible around where they work."

CANVAS offers a range of tenant and leasing options to meet the needs of every business, which has become paramount as EQ continues to adapt to meet companies' current and future office needs. From brandable suite short-term leases with fast contract negotiations and direct relationships with building ownership, to move-in-ready suites and custom blocks of office with full build-out capabilities, CANVAS provides dynamic experiences for every tenant at each growth stage of their business. Additionally, through a dedicated partnership with Industrious, CANVAS offers premium coworking experiences for teams sized one to 20 looking for month-to-month optionality. The partnership with Industrious also includes a hospitality-driven approach to the entire campus inclusive of concierge services, event and conference space management, fitness center operations and updated commons areas reflecting best-practice health and safety standards.

Featuring best-in-class technology developed in partnership with Rise Buildings, CANVAS' exclusive mobile app integrating Openpath's mobile and cloud access control provides tenants with touchless entry to various points around the campus as well as highly customizable real-time updates. The app allows users to book working spaces, credential visitors and receive updates from the EQ community, including information related to on-site events and programming, food and beverage partners, as well as property safety alerts. The app also provides occupants with visibility into real-time common area cleaning schedules that ensure adherence to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses. Ensuring the safety of all CANVAS occupants is a top priority and EQ continues to implement best-in-class property operations, including enhanced cleanings, placement of additional hand sanitizing stations throughout the property as well as signage to remind occupants of social distancing and face covering requirements while in the building.

CANVAS is located at 3070-3150 Bristol Street, Costa Mesa, CA 92626. To learn more about CANVAS, please visit canvascostamesa.com .

About EQ Office

EQ focuses on the experience of its 31 million square feet – how space feels, activates and performs to amplify the human experience. We're proud to work hand-in-hand with more than 1,500 customers of all sizes, from Fortune 100 companies to emerging startups, to bring humanity back to the workplace. Our diverse team of 200+ professionals is responsible for creating inspired office environments in major cities across the country including Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle. As a U.S. office portfolio company wholly owned by Blackstone's real estate funds, we have the resources to lead the changes happening in workspace. Explore your space for greatness at www.eqoffice.com.

