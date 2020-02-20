EQ Office Welcomes Fintech Company Affirm to 350 North Orleans

CHICAGO, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EQ Office, a U.S. office portfolio company wholly owned by Blackstone's real estate funds, announced today that Affirm, Inc., the technology company offering a more transparent and responsible way for users to split payments at top retailers, will be opening its first Chicago office at 350 North Orleans. Affirm signed a more than 57,000 square foot office lease, spanning two floors, which they plan to move into in Spring 2020.

Chicago's technology industry is growing at a rapid pace. According to CBRE's annual Tech-30 Report, the city added 4,582 tech jobs in 2017 and 2018. This, along with Chicago's access to diverse talent and central location in the country, was one of the many reasons Affirm, which is headquartered in San Francisco, chose to expand to the Windy City. Affirm plans to rapidly hire 100 new employees for its 350 North Orleans office, with additional growth plans above and beyond. Affirm is the latest of several tech companies establishing a presence at 350 North Orleans, including Nitel, Shoprunner, Gartner, OPEX Analytics and Devbridge Group, further establishing the building as a new tech hub in Chicago's River North neighborhood and the preferred home for leading, creative companies.

"We're thrilled to welcome Affirm to the building and city of Chicago," said David Moore, SVP and Portfolio Director at EQ Office. "We worked closely with the Affirm team to identify creative solutions to support their growth needs. 350 N. Orleans' recent enhancements and ideal neighborhood location make it a magnet for innovative companies of all sizes, and the highly functional floorplates with abundant natural light will set Affirm up for success in attracting and retaining top tech talent."

350 North Orleans is the premier large floorplate building in Chicago where tenants from all industries can find spaces to inspire and motivate talent. The building was recently transformed through a combination of enhancements, including a nearly $20 million investment in the façade, an expansive fitness center, large tenant lounge and private roof deck, and unique tenant amenity programming.

"We're excited to establish our Chicago presence at 350 North Orleans and bring on new talent to help us grow Affirm's network of merchants and consumers," said Russell Kamp, Real Estate Manager at Affirm.

The Chicago space will be Affirm's fourth office, along with San Francisco, New York and Pittsburgh.

About EQ Office

EQ focuses on the experience of its 31 million square feet – how space feels, activates and performs to amplify the human experience. We're proud to work hand-in-hand with more than 1,500 customers of all sizes, from Fortune 100 companies to emerging startups, to bring humanity back to the work place. Our diverse team of 200+ professionals is responsible for creating inspired office environments in major cities across the country including Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle. As a U.S. office portfolio company wholly owned by Blackstone's real estate funds, we have the resources to lead the changes happening in work space. Explore your space for greatness at www.eqoffice.com.

About Affirm

Affirm was founded with the goal of creating honest financial products and services that empower consumers and improve lives. Our goal is to revolutionize the banking industry to be more accountable and accessible to consumers. Today, Affirm provides millions of shoppers an alternative to traditional credit cards at the point of sale, giving them the flexibility to buy now and make simple monthly payments for their purchases. Unlike payment options that have compounding interest and unexpected costs, Affirm shows customers up front exactly what they'll pay each month — with no hidden fees and no surprises. Affirm gives shoppers the ability to pay over time at any store and also partners with over 4,000 merchants including well-known brands across retail like home furnishings, travel, personal fitness, electronics, apparel and beauty, and more. Loans are made in partnership with Affirm's originating bank partner Cross River Bank, Member FDIC.

