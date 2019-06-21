EQ Office's Newly Transformed Playa District Goes from Concept to Completion

LOS ANGELES, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EQ OfficeSM (EQ), the U.S. office portfolio company wholly-owned by Blackstone's real estate funds, is pleased to announce that construction at Playa District – its recently repositioned, agile commercial property in West Los Angeles – is complete following a $32 million investment.

Inspired by the coastal Southern California lifestyle, Playa District meets the needs of today's talent, providing more innovative experiences, collaborative amenity offerings and flexible workspace options for fast-growing businesses. It is an attractive extension of the Silicon Beach community given its proximity to Playa Vista and convenient access to the 405 Freeway and LAX Airport.

Playa District sets a new standard for lifestyle and wellness with tenant concierge programs, an on-site gym offering fitness and yoga classes, outdoor conference rooms and activity centers, a farmer's market and rotating food trucks. It is also a dog-friendly campus. Additional recent enhancements at Playa District include:

A partnership with Industrious, who serves as both a flexible workspace provider and the tenant experience management operator across the 33-acre campus

An on-site café featuring food and beverage from Winsome

A business, lifestyle and access mobile app, created by District Tech and Waltz, that enables tenants to experience exclusive benefits, view building updates and more

"EQ, along with partners like Industrious, Winsome and District Tech, has reimagined Playa District into a community for businesses to attract, support and retain employees," said Tim Marchal, Vice President – Portfolio Director at EQ. "Playa District offers a transformed, modern work environment that extends far beyond office doors, and we're thrilled to officially be up-and-running."

Through a first-of-its-kind collaboration between a flex operator and an owner of real estate, Industrious serves as both a flexible workspace provider and manages the tenant experience for all 150+ businesses on campus at Playa District. Industrious is offering campus concierge services, as well as event spaces, in addition to managing the already-popular fitness offerings and hosting tenant events. Industrious also operates more than 92,000 square-feet of flexible workspace options at Playa District, accommodating everyone from solopreneurs to teams of up to 200. Brands like Creative Channel are already taking advantage of Industrious' large team suites designed to meet the needs of companies at every stage and size.

"Industrious gets to see the most innovative workplace projects in the country, so I can say with confidence there's really nothing else like Playa District," said Jamie Hodari, CEO and co-founder of Industrious. "EQ is delivering the country's first true shared workplace campus, which gives tenants access to the experiences and amenities usually reserved for employees at places like Google or Apple's global headquarters. What makes Industrious tick is getting people proud and excited to go to work, so working together with EQ on this has been an incredible honor. It's been impressive and inspiring to see EQ Office bring their innovative vision to life. This truly represents the future of work; we're so excited to be a part of it."

Playa District has also partnered with LA-based hospitality vets Marc Rose and Med Abrous to bring their popular Echo Park all-day restaurant, Winsome, to the campus. Opening in the fall, the new outpost of Winsome will offer daily, counter service breakfast, lunch and happy hour and will feature Stumptown Coffee, beer, wine and cocktails alongside extensive outdoor seating.

Finally, EQ has partnered with District Tech to launch a Playa District mobile platform for campus tenants. The app provides a seamless user experience, digitally linking users to the physical space. District Tech provides building news and updates for Playa District's customers and allows them to RSVP for campus events, in addition to using a QR credential powered by Waltz to access entry points across Playa District, all from the convenience of their mobile device.

For more information about all Playa District has to offer and available tenant space, visit www.playadistrictla.com. You can find photos of the campus and additional assets here.

About EQ Office

At EQ Office, we partner with business leaders to find, design and manage balanced workspaces with the intention of helping to inspire talent. What began as Equity Office Properties more than 40 years ago, EQ Office has evolved to reflect a new kind of emotional intelligence required for the rapidly shifting workplace. EQ focuses on the experience of its 30 million square feet - how space feels, activates and performs. We're proud to work hand-in-hand with more than 2200 customers of all sizes, from Fortune 100 companies to emerging startups, to bring humanity back to the work place. Our diverse team of 200+ professionals is responsible for creating inspired office environments in major cities across the country including Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle. As a U.S. office portfolio company wholly owned by Blackstone's real estate funds, we have the resources to lead the changes happening in work space. Explore your space for greatness at www.eqoffice.com.

About Industrious

Industrious is the largest premium flexible workspace provider in the U.S. with over 80 locations in more than 40 U.S. cities. Its Workplace Experience platform, which pairs thoughtfully-designed spaces with hospitality-driven services and amenities, has reshaped the concept of coworking into a scalable solution for companies of all sizes and stages. Since its founding in 2013, Industrious has helped thousands of companies scale their businesses while maintaining the highest NPS scores in the industry. For more information, visit www.industriousoffice.com.

SOURCE EQ Office