eQ8 Announces a Game-changing, New Strategic Workforce Planning Tool for HR, Business Leaders, and more

State of SWP Report with Aptitude Research found that Companies who use a best-in-breed SWP technology are 135% better able to forecast future skills, 121% more likely to reduce turnover, and 48% better equipped to help business leaders forecast.

AUSTIN, Texas, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- eQ8, the only dedicated end-to-end SaaS solution for strategic workforce planning designed and built by Global-leading SWP practitioners, today announced the release of eQ8 Essentials.

Essentials delivers on eQ8's mission to democratize SWP by reducing the typical barriers to entry to strategic workforce planning, enabling organizations to create organizational alignment around the size, skills and shape of the workforce needed, now and into the future.

eQ8 Essentials brings the ease of a guided app to strategic workforce planning.

Leveraging a few simple inputs along with tailored research, the latest in technology and eQ8's decades of expertise in SWP, Essentials provides everything you need to get started with SWP today.

"We believe so strongly that an organization's people are the linchpin of their success. And this is proven out in so many ways with those organizations that focus on both people and performance achieving 8% higher revenue growth and $1.1 billion greater profitability according to McKinsey's State of the Organizations 2023," said Alicia Roach, Co-Founder and CEO of eQ8.

The new tool, designed with an intuitive and engaging B2C-style user interface and backed by eQ8's globally recognized SWP innovation, provides SWP Planners, HRBPs, HR Leaders, and Business Leaders immediate access to insights designed to start conversations around connecting the workforce to the organization's ultimate goals.

"Until now, getting organizational alignment around people has felt unbearably hard. We created Essentials for those who understand how vital people are to the organization's success but may not be ready for a full-scale enterprise solution," said Chris Hare, Co-Founder and CEO of eQ8. "It's 100% true SWP with a fraction of the lift of other alternatives."

Here's what you get with Essentials today:

Dynamic scenarios so organizations can take a STRATEGIC view of the future, aligning around where they are going and how they will get there.

so organizations can take a STRATEGIC view of the future, aligning around where they are going and how they will get there. Skills insights built around tasks to ensure you can forecast the WORKFORCE size, shape, and skills required to deliver on your business objectives.

built around tasks to ensure you can forecast the WORKFORCE size, shape, and skills required to deliver on your business objectives. Actions designed to create a clear PLAN to close any identified gaps between where you are today and where you need to be in the future.

And here's what's coming soon:

Increased customization of workforce supply and demand factors to make it more YOURS

to make it more YOURS Additional skill integration so your organization has the workforce it NEEDS to DELIVER

so your organization has the workforce it NEEDS to DELIVER More flexible and detailed scenario comparison so you can better FUTURE PROOF your organization

so you can better FUTURE PROOF your organization Enhanced narrative and insights to ENTICE and ENGAGE your stakeholders in the conversation

to ENTICE and ENGAGE your stakeholders in the conversation Next-level action planning so your HR strategy and roadmap are ON POINT

so your HR strategy and roadmap are ON POINT Value and ROI analysis so you KNOW your SWP is hitting the mark and delivering true business IMPACT

"This really is the coolest thing I've seen in a long time. The question is no longer should organizations do SWP, but why aren't they already?" said Madeline Laurano, Founder of Aptitude Research. "eQ8 makes it so easy with Essentials to start those strategic conversations and work as an organization towards ensuring future success."

About eQ8

eQ8 has delivered strategic workforce planning outcomes for over 70 customers impacting 2 million employees across 100 countries, including several of the Fortune 500. eQ8 is proud to support the development and expansion of SWP at forward-thinking organizations such as MetLife, Nestle, Novartis, and more.

