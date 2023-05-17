EQB Announces Election of Directors and Appoints New Board Chair

TORONTO, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - EQB Inc. (TSX: EQB) (TSX: EQB.PR.C) announced today the election of the 11 nominees listed in the management information circular dated April 11, 2023 as directors of EQB at the annual meeting of shareholders held earlier today. The results of the proxy vote are set out below.

Nominee Votes For % For Votes

Withheld % Withheld Michael Emory 25,195,002 99.80 51,644 0.20 Susan Ericksen 25,217,723 99.89 28,923 0.11 Michael Hanley 25,065,650 99.28 180,996 0.72 Kishore Kapoor 24,914,190 98.68 332,456 1.32 Yongah Kim 25,208,107 99.85 38,539 0.15 Marcos Lopez 25,227,788 99.93 18,858 0.07 Andrew Moor 25,232,019 99.94 14,627 0.06 Rowan Saunders 24,980,640 98.95 266,006 1.05 Carolyn Schuetz 25,215,408 99.88 31,238 0.12 Vincenza Sera 24,964,310 98.88 282,336 1.12 Michael Stramaglia 25,223,528 99.91 23,118 0.09



Following the meeting, the Board appointed Michael Hanley as Chair. He succeeds David LeGresley, who retired after reaching his 12-year term limit.

Mr. Hanley has extensive leadership and governance experience and with his stewardship, the Board is confident that EQB will continue to advance its best practice environmental, social and governance approach.

The detailed results on all matters voted on at the annual meeting of shareholders will be available on www.equitablebank.ca and through Canadian securities regulators at www.sedar.com.

