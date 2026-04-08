EQB announces voting results of annual general meeting of shareholders

TORONTO, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - EQB Inc. (TSX: EQB) today announces the election of the 10 nominees listed in the management information circular dated February 25, 2026, as directors of EQB at the annual general meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders held earlier today.

The results of the vote for director elections are as follows:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Susan Ericksen 18,573,097 99.74 48,046 0.26 Joanne Ferstman 18,027,947 96.81 593,196 3.19 Kishore Kapoor 18,503,485 99.37 117,658 0.63 Yongah Kim 18,567,490 99.71 53,653 0.29 Marcos Lopez 18,576,965 99.76 44,178 0.24 Mike Pedersen 17,971,551 96.51 649,592 3.49 Rowan Saunders 18,451,697 99.09 169,446 0.91 Carolyn Schuetz 18,516,204 99.44 104,939 0.56 John Sullivan 18,600,644 99.89 20,499 0.11 Chadwick Westlake 18,599,817 99.89 21,326 0.11

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will be published on EQB's Investor Relations website under Annual Reports and filed with the Canadian securities regulators.

About EQB Inc.

EQB Inc. (TSX: EQB) is a leading digital financial services company with $142 billion in combined assets under management and administration (as at January 31, 2026). It offers banking services through Equitable Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary and Canada's seventh largest bank by assets, and wealth management through ACM Advisors, a majority owned subsidiary specializing in alternative assets. As Canada's Challenger Bank™, Equitable Bank has a clear mission to drive change in Canadian banking to enrich people's lives. It leverages technology to deliver exceptional personal and commercial banking experiences and services to over 800,000 customers and more than six million credit union members through its businesses. Through its digital EQ Bank platform (eqbank.ca), its customers have named it one of Canada's top banks on the Forbes World's Best Banks list since 2021.

To learn more, please visit eqb.investorroom.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

Investor contact:

Lemar Persaud

VP and Head of IR

[email protected]

Media contact:

Danielle Mason

Director, PR & Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE EQB Inc.