EQB Chief Executive Officer Andrew Moor to speak at RBC Capital Markets 2024 Canadian Bank CEO Conference

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Andrew Moor, chief executive officer of EQB Inc., parent company of Equitable Bank, Canada's Challenger Bank™, will speak at the RBC Capital Markets 2024 Canadian Bank CEO Conference in Toronto on January 9, 2024. His presentation will begin at 3:05pm ET.

A link to the live audio webcast will be available at EQB's website on January 9 at:

https://eqbank.investorroom.com/RBCCEOConference2024

Call archive

A replay of the speech will be available on EQB's website for three months following the conference. It can be accessed at: https://eqbank.investorroom.com/events#past

About EQB Inc.

EQB Inc. trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: EQB and EQB.PR.C) and has over $115 billion in combined assets under management and administration. A wholly owned subsidiary of EQB Inc., Equitable Bank, Canada's Challenger Bank™, is the seventh largest bank in Canada by assets and serves more than 578,000 customers. Equitable Bank's subsidiaries Concentra Bank and Concentra Trust support Canadian credit unions and their more than 6 million members. Equitable Bank has a clear mandate to drive change in Canadian banking to enrich people's lives. Founded more than 50 years ago, it provides diversified personal and commercial banking, and through its digital EQ Bank platform (eqbank.ca) has been named the top Schedule I Bank in Canada on the Forbes World's Best Banks 2021, 2022 and 2023 lists. Please visit eqbank.investorroom.com for more details.

