EQB Chief Financial Officer Chadwick Westlake to speak at CIBC's 23rd Annual Eastern Institutional Investor Conference

EQB Inc.

Sep 17, 2024

TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Chadwick Westlake, chief financial officer of EQB Inc., parent company of Equitable Bank, Canada's Challenger Bank™, will speak at CIBC's 23rd Annual Eastern Institutional Investor Conference on September 26, 2024. His presentation will begin at 2:05pm ET.

A link to the live audio webcast will be available at EQB's website on September 26 at: 
https://eqb.investorroom.com/CIBCEasternConference2024 

Call archive
A replay of the speech will be available on EQB's website for three months following the conference. It can be accessed at: https://eqb.investorroom.com/events#past

About EQB Inc.

EQB Inc. (TSX: EQB and EQB.PR.C) is a leading digital financial services company with $125 billion in combined assets under management and administration (as at July 31, 2024). It offers banking services through Equitable Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary and Canada's seventh largest bank by assets, and wealth management through ACM Advisors, a majority owned subsidiary specializing in alternative assets. As Canada's Challenger Bank™, Equitable Bank has a clear mission to drive change in Canadian banking to enrich people's lives. It leverages technology to deliver exceptional personal and commercial banking experiences and services to over 670,000 customers and more than six million credit union members through its businesses. Through its digital EQ Bank platform (eqbank.ca), its customers have named it one of Canada's top banks on the Forbes World's Best Banks list since 2021.

Please visit eqb.investorroom.com for more details.

Investor contact:
Mike Rizvanovic
Managing Director, Investor Relations
[email protected]

Media contact:
Maggie Hall
Director, PR & Communications 
[email protected]

