EQB Chief Financial Officer Chadwick Westlake to speak at TD Financial Services & Fintech Summit

EQB Inc.

Jun 03, 2024, 11:01 ET

TORONTO, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Chadwick Westlake, chief financial officer of EQB Inc., parent company of Equitable Bank, Canada's Challenger Bank™, will speak at the TD Financial Services & Fintech Summit on June 6, 2024. His presentation will begin at 3:00 p.m. ET.

A link to the live audio webcast will be available at EQB's website on June 6 at:
https://eqb.investorroom.com/TD-Financial-Services-Fintech-Summit

Call archive
A replay of the speech will be available on EQB's website for three months following the conference. It can be accessed at: https://eqb.investorroom.com/events#past.

About EQB Inc.
EQB Inc. (TSX: EQB and EQB.PR.C) is a leading digital financial services company with $123 billion in combined assets under management and administration (as at April 30, 2024). It offers banking services through Equitable Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary and Canada's seventh largest bank by assets, and wealth management through ACM Advisors, a majority owned subsidiary specializing in alternative assets. As Canada's Challenger Bank™, Equitable Bank has a clear mission to drive change in Canadian banking to enrich people's lives. It leverages technology to deliver exceptional personal and commercial banking experiences and services to over 639,000 customers and more than six million credit union members through its businesses. Through its digital EQ Bank platform (eqbank.ca), its customers have named it one of Canada's top banks on the Forbes World's Best Banks list since 2021.

Investor contact:
David Lee
Associate Director, Investor Relations
[email protected]

Media contact:
Maggie Hall
Director, PR & Communications 
[email protected]  

