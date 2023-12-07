EQB delivers record annual earnings and increases dividend 5% sequentially as fiscal year changes to align with industry

TORONTO, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - EQB Inc. (TSX: EQB) (TSX: EQB.PR.C) today reported record annual earnings for its new fiscal year ended October 31, 2023, highlighted by growth in loans under management, margin expansion, higher non-interest revenues, accretion from the prior-year acquisition of Concentra Bank and effective risk management. On the strength of this performance, EQB raised its common share dividend and issued guidance for fiscal 2024 anchored in the expectation of another consecutive year of greater than 15% ROE.

EQB now reports its financial results on the same fiscal year basis as the Canadian banking industry, which will enable better performance comparison between EQB's wholly owned subsidiary Equitable Bank (the "Bank") and its peers. To effect this changeover, fiscal year 2023 ("FY23") is for the ten month-period from January 1, 2023 to October 31, 2023. The fourth quarter ("Q4") is for the four months ended October 31, 2023. For FY23 only, there was no Q3 and, as a result, quarter-over-quarter ("q/q") comparisons below are to the three months ended June 30, 2023. All references to year-over-year ("y/y") comparisons are to the twelve months ended December 31, 2022. There is no change to the dividend schedule.

Adjusted ROE 1 Q4 16.5% and FY23 17.1% (reported Q4 15.8% and FY23 17.5%)

Q4 16.5% and FY23 17.1% (reported Q4 15.8% and FY23 17.5%) Adjusted diluted EPS 1 Q4 $3.80 and FY23 $9.40 (reported Q4 $3.64 and FY23 $9.59 )

Q4 and FY23 (reported Q4 and FY23 ) Book value per share $70.33 (+4% q/q, +12% y/y)

(+4% q/q, +12% y/y) Common share dividends declared $0.40 per share (+5% q/q, +21% y/y vs. December 2022 )

declared per share (+5% q/q, +21% y/y vs. ) Total AUM + AUA 2 $111 billion (+3% q/q, +8% y/y) with $20 billion of loans under management reflecting the total multi-unit insured portfolio

(+3% q/q, +8% y/y) with of loans under management reflecting the total multi-unit insured portfolio Net interest margin (NIM) expanded 1 bps q/q to 2.00% in Q4 with FY23 adjusted NIM 1.97% (reported 1.98%)

expanded 1 bps q/q to 2.00% in Q4 with FY23 adjusted NIM 1.97% (reported 1.98%) EQ Bank customer growth +9% q/q and 30% y/y to over 400,000 customers at October 31, 2023

customer growth +9% q/q and 30% y/y to over 400,000 customers at Total capital ratio 15.2% with CET1 of 14.0%; total liquid assets $3.8 billion or 7.2% of total assets and Equitable Bank's Liquidity Coverage Ratio well in excess of the regulatory minimum of 100%3

"Forward thinking customers look to Canada's Challenger Bank for innovation, while EQB shareholders look for consistently superior value creation. Our team delivered both in 2023," said Andrew Moor, President and Chief Executive Officer, EQB. "We introduced new services across EQ Bank, Equitable Bank and Concentra Trust where we support our credit union partners. Customer enthusiasm for our new EQ Bank card offering and all-digital First Home Savings Account was nothing short of brilliant, and EQ Bank set the foundation for our brand journey with its remarkably successful "Make Bank" campaign. In lending, we increased customer retention and market share while adhering to our long-standing risk disciplines to keep our credit book strong against economic headwinds. With its overwhelming focus on lending to build and renovate housing for Canadians, our commercial banking business generated strong growth in insured multi-unit loans. We also prepared well for the future with robust capital ratios, excellent liquidity and a sound approach to managing interest rate in the banking book. We will have new opportunities for diversified growth when we close our announced agreement to acquire a majority interest in ACM Advisors Ltd., a leading Canadian alternative asset manager that will become part of EQB Inc. As we enter our 20th year as a public company, our purpose to change Canadian banking to enrich people's lives is making an important impact, and we're positioned to move from strength to strength."

EQB surpassed raised earnings guidance for ten-month FY23 with strong revenue

Adjusted and reported Q4 revenue 1 $395 million and FY23 $944 million (reported $976 million ) on lending growth, NIM expansion and higher non-interest revenue

and FY23 (reported ) on lending growth, NIM expansion and higher non-interest revenue Adjusted and reported Q4 net interest income 1 $346 million and FY23 $834 million (reported $838 million ), with Q4 NIM 2.00% and FY23 NIM 1.97% adjusted 1 (1.98% reported)

and FY23 (reported ), with Q4 NIM 2.00% and FY23 NIM 1.97% adjusted (1.98% reported) Adjusted and reported Q4 non-interest revenue 1 $49.5 million and FY23 $110.4 million adjusted (reported $137.4 million ) on higher fee income and strength in multi-unit insured lending gains on sale and securitization income

and FY23 adjusted (reported ) on higher fee income and strength in multi-unit insured lending gains on sale and securitization income Adjusted pre-provision pre-tax income 1 $529.3 million (reported $540.9 million ) exceeded guidance of $490 million to $520 million

(reported ) exceeded guidance of to Adjusted diluted EPS1 Q4 $3.80 (reported $3.64 ) and FY23 $9.40 (reported $9.59 ) compared to annual guidance of $9.00 -9.20 per share

EQ Bank customers +30% in FY23 to over 400,000 with deposits of $8.2 billion

EQ Bank customer base +9% q/q and +30% y/y as daily account openings accelerated in 2023 due to the increasing popularity of the Savings Plus Account that operates like a high interest chequing account, as well as the addition of new digital offerings such as the EQ Bank First Home Savings Account (FHSA), the introduction of the EQ Bank Card and expanded offerings in Québec

In FY24, EQ Bank expects to launch a new brand campaign following tremendous success with FY23's "Make Bank" campaign, and introduce Canada's first all-digital small business banking services to help business owners save and earn more through an easy, secure and delightful experience

Personal Banking lending +1% y/y to $32.4 billion

Single family portfolio increased to $30.0 billion at October 31, 2023 as customer retention increased while new originations moderated as a result of recent Bank of Canada interest rate increases. As expected, Equitable Bank stayed the course with its proven credit risk management approach. Single family uninsured flat q/q and +3% y/y

at as customer retention increased while new originations moderated as a result of recent Bank of interest rate increases. As expected, Equitable Bank stayed the course with its proven credit risk management approach. Single family uninsured flat q/q and +3% y/y 35% of single-family lending is insured against default and the average credit score for uninsured mortgage customers is 713 (new originations 742)

Decumulation lending assets (which include reverse mortgages and insurance lending) +18% q/q and +43% y/y to $1.5 billion . With its new multi-media advertising campaign to support brand awareness of its challenger product offering, the Bank expects strong continued growth in FY24

Commercial Banking loans under management +20% y/y to $30 billion

The Bank's commercial operations primarily finance development and renovation of rental housing and construction of condominium buildings in Canada's major cities. More than 70% of the Bank's commercial loans under management are insured, including construction loans

major cities. More than 70% of the Bank's commercial loans under management are insured, including construction loans Exposures to higher risk asset classes are low, with office, hotel, shopping malls and big box retail sectors accounting for approximately 2% of the Bank's total loan assets. Over two-thirds of commercial banking loans under management (LUM) are insured multi-unit residential mortgages

Insured multi-unit residential LUM +11% q/q and +27% y/y to $20.0 billion

Consistent and active credit risk management approach

Provision for credit losses (PCL) $19.6 million in Q4 reflecting contributions of the four-month period and the impacts of both future expected losses driven by macroeconomic forecasts and loss modelling ( $2.3 million of this PCL was for Stages 1 and 2), and increased provisions of $17.3 million associated with Stage 3. In Q4, 87% of Stage 3 provision was contributed by equipment financing and a single commercial loan

in Q4 reflecting contributions of the four-month period and the impacts of both future expected losses driven by macroeconomic forecasts and loss modelling ( of this PCL was for Stages 1 and 2), and increased provisions of associated with Stage 3. In Q4, 87% of Stage 3 provision was contributed by equipment financing and a single commercial loan Net impaired loans 76 bps of total assets at October 31, 2023 , +48 bps from December 31, 2022 and +29 bps from June 30, 2023 . Annualized realized loss rate for Q4 was 7 bps of total loan assets ( $10.6 million ), compared to 3 basis points ( $3.2 million ) in 2022

, +48 bps from and +29 bps from . Annualized realized loss rate for Q4 was 7 bps of total loan assets ( ), compared to 3 basis points ( ) in 2022 The Bank is appropriately reserved for credit losses with net allowances as a percentage of total loan assets of 22 bps at October 31, 2023 compared to 20 bps at June 30, 2023 and 18 bps at December 31, 2022

Stable, diversified and growing funding with more than 95% term or insured

Total deposits flat q/q and +2% y/y to $32.0 billion

As part of the Bank's ongoing funding diversification, EQB successfully launched a Bearer Deposit Note (BDN) program in Sept 2023 . This program facilitates issuance of short-term instruments to a new class of fixed income investors

EQB increases common share dividend

EQB's Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.40 per common share payable on December 29, 2023 to shareholders of record as of December 20, 2023 , representing a 5% increase from the dividend paid on September 29, 2023 and 21% above the payment made on December 30, 2022 consistent with guidance of 20 to 25% annual growth

per common share payable on to shareholders of record as of , representing a 5% increase from the dividend paid on and 21% above the payment made on consistent with guidance of 20 to 25% annual growth The Board also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.373063 per preferred share, payable on December 29, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business December 20, 2023

per preferred share, payable on to shareholders of record at the close of business For the purposes of the Income Tax Act ( Canada ) and any similar provincial legislation, dividends declared are eligible dividends, unless otherwise indicated

FY24 guidance includes earnings growth, 15%+ Adjusted ROE

FY2024 guidance for adjusted pre-provision pre-tax earnings, adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted ROE, dividends, book value per share and CET1 ratio of 13%+, along with balance sheet growth are found in the Q4 2023 MD&A

Guidance incorporates fee-based revenue and earnings accretion from the acquisition of a majority interest in ACM Advisors expected to close before the end of the calendar year

"Fiscal 2023 again validated the strength of EQB across economic and credit cycles. Our focus on diversifying sources of funding, revenue and asset classes positioned the business to perform above the increased guidance we provided last quarter," said Chadwick Westlake, Chief Financial Officer, EQB. "Our 2024 outlook recognizes both near-term economic challenges and the strength of our distinct challenger business platforms. We benefited from the Concentra Bank acquisition over the past year and grew sources of non-interest revenue. With this momentum and our strategic roadmap, we believe EQB can deliver increasing long-term value to customers and shareholders."

1 Adjusted measures and ratios are Non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) measures and ratios. Adjusted measures and ratios are calculated in the same manner as reported measures and ratios, except that financial information included in the calculation of adjusted measures and ratios is adjusted to exclude the impact of the Concentra Bank acquisition and integration related costs. For additional information and a reconciliation of reported results to adjusted results, see the "Non-GAAP financial measures and ratios" section. 2 These are non-GAAP measures, see the "Non-GAAP financial measures and ratios" section. 3 At October 31, 2023 Equitable Bank's liquid assets held for regulatory purposes was $3.7 billion, which represents 228% of the Bank's minimum required policy liquidity. For additional information, see EQB's Management Discussion & Analysis.

Analyst conference call and webcast: 8:00 a.m. Eastern December 8, 2023

EQB's Andrew Moor, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Chadwick Westlake, Chief Financial Officer, will host the company's fourth quarter conference call and webcast. The listen-only webcast with accompanying slides will be available at: eqbank.investorroom.com/events-webcasts. To access the conference call with operator assistance, dial 416-764-8609 five minutes prior to the start time.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Consolidated Balance Sheet

($000s) As at October 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets:



Cash and cash equivalents 549,474 495,106 Restricted cash 767,195 737,656 Securities purchased under reverse repurchase agreements 908,833 200,432 Investments 2,120,645 2,289,618 Loans – Personal 32,390,527 31,996,950 Loans – Commercial 14,970,604 14,513,265 Securitization retained interests 559,271 373,455 Deferred tax assets 14,230 - Other assets 652,675 538,475

52,933,454 51,144,957 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



Liabilities:



Deposits 31,996,450 31,051,813 Securitization liabilities 14,501,161 15,023,627 Obligations under repurchase agreements 1,128,238 665,307 Deferred tax liabilities 128,436 72,675 Funding facilities 1,731,587 1,239,704 Other liabilities 602,039 556,876

50,087,911 48,610,002 Shareholders' Equity:



Preferred shares 181,411 181,411 Common shares 471,014 462,561 Contributed surplus 12,795 11,445 Retained earnings 2,185,480 1,870,100 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (5,157) 9,438

2,845,543 2,534,955

52,933,454 51,144,957

Consolidated Statement of Income

($000s, except per share amounts) Period/Year ended 2023 2022 Interest income:



Loans – Personal 1,410,571 917,708 Loans – Commercial 860,363 640,293 Investments 65,362 21,337 Other 70,123 36,893

2,406,419 1,616,231 Interest expense:



Deposits 1,077,520 578,998 Securitization liabilities 402,443 260,761 Funding facilities 44,527 19,979 Other 43,650 23,088

1,568,140 882,826 Net interest income 838,279 733,405 Non-interest revenue:



Fees and other income 46,895 31,081 Net gains (losses) on loans and investments 34,442 (8,054) Gains on sale and income from retained interests 56,384 26,765 Net losses on securitization activities and derivatives (336) (1,011)

137,385 48,781 Revenue Provision for credit losses 975,664 38,856 782,186 37,258 Revenue after provision for credit losses 936,808 744,928 Non-interest expenses:



Compensation and benefits 199,752 183,605 Other 234,991 192,866

434,743 376,471 Income before income taxes 502,065 368,457 Income taxes:



Current 84,066 84,903 Deferred 46,409 13,373

130,475 98,276 Net income 371,590 270,181 Dividends on preferred shares 6,998 5,566 Net income available to common shareholders 364,592 264,615 Earnings per share: Basic Diluted 9.67 9.59 7.63 7.55

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

($000s) Period/Year ended 2023 2022 Net income 371,590 270,181 Other comprehensive income – items that may be reclassified subsequently to income



Debt instruments at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income:



Reclassification of losses from AOCI on sale of investment - (1,010) Net unrealized losses from change in fair value (36,208) (33,678) Reclassification of net losses to income 37,432 10,315





Other comprehensive income – items that will not be reclassified subsequently to income



Equity instruments designated at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income:



Reclassification of (losses) gains from AOCI on sale of investment (10,951) 604 Net unrealized losses from change in fair value (34,767) (13,156) Reclassification of net losses to retained earnings 11,042 3,843 Income tax recovery (33,452) 9,210 (33,082) 9,033

(24,242) (24,049) Cash flow hedges



Net unrealized gains from change in fair value 40,951 53,926 Reclassification of net (gains) losses to income (38,718) 2,103 Income tax expense 2,233 (631) 56,029 (14,693)

1,602 41,336 Total other comprehensive (loss) income (22,640) 17,287 Total comprehensive income 348,950 287,468

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

($000s) 2023

Preferred shares Common

shares Contributed surplus Retained

earnings Accumulated other comprehensive

income (loss) Total Cashflow

hedges Financial

instruments at FVOCI Total Balance, beginning of year 181,411 462,561 11,445 1,870,100 42,016 (32,578) 9,438 2,534,955 Net income - - - 371,590 - - - 371,590 Realized losses on sale of shares - - - (7,722) - - - (7,722) Transfer of AOCI losses to retained earnings







- 8,045 8,045 8,045 Other comprehensive income, net of tax - - - - 1,602 (24,242) (22,640) (22,640) Exercise of stock options - 13,161 - - - - - 13,161 Share issuance costs, net of tax - (6,230) - - - - - (6,230) Dividends:















Preferred shares - - - (6,998) - - - (6,998) Common shares - - - (41,490) - - - (41,490) Stock-based compensation - - 2,872 - - - - 2,872 Transfer relating to the exercise of stock options - 1,522 (1,522) - - - - - Balance, end of year 181,411 471,014 12,795 2,185,480 43,618 (48,775) (5,157) 2,845,543

($000s) 2022

Preferred shares Common

shares Contributed surplus Retained

earnings Accumulated other comprehensive

income (loss) Total Cashflow hedges Financial

instruments at FVOCI Total Balance, beginning of year 70,607 230,160 8,693 1,650,757 680 (8,263) (7,583) 1,952,634 Net income - - - 270,181 - - - 270,181 Realized losses on sale of shares - - - (2,839) - - - (2,839) Transfer of AOCI losses to retained earnings - - - - - (299) (299) (299) Investment elimination on acquisition - - - - - 33 33 33 Other comprehensive income, net of tax - - - - 41,336 (24,049) 17,287 17,287 Common shares issued - 223,112 - - - - - 223,112 Exercise of stock options - 9,274 - - - - - 9,274 Purchase of treasury preferred shares (183) - - - - - - (183) Net loss on cancellation of treasury preferred shares - - - (6) - - - (6) Dividend payout from principal - (655) - - - - - (655) Dividends:















Preferred shares - - - (5,566) - - - (5,566) Common shares - - - (42,427) - - - (42,427) Stock-based compensation - - 3,422 - - - - 3,422 Transfer relating to the exercise of stock options - 670 (670) - - - - - Shares on acquisition 110,987 - - - - - - 110,987 Balance, end of year 181,411 462,561 11,445 1,870,100 42,016 (32,578) 9,438 2,534,955

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

($000s) Period/Year ended 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES



Net income 371,590 270,181 Adjustments for non-cash items in net income:



Financial instruments at fair value through profit or loss 45,533 (10,816) Amortization of premiums/discount on investments 7,678 1,215 Amortization of capital assets and intangible costs 39,155 46,870 Provision for credit losses 38,856 37,258 Securitization gains (46,948) (22,418) Stock-based compensation 2,871 3,422 Dividend income earned, not received (28,380) - Income taxes 130,475 98,276 Securitization retained interests 75,304 53,834 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



Restricted cash (29,539) (193,620) Securities purchased under reverse repurchase agreements (708,401) 349,598 Loans receivable, net of securitizations (1,126,698) (5,061,011) Other assets (57,566) 168,660 Deposits 865,734 3,702,998 Securitization liabilities (519,066) 925,452 Obligations under repurchase agreements 462,931 (711,456) Funding facilities 491,883 685,469 Other liabilities 108,201 (157,502) Income taxes paid (90,318) (156,525) Cash flows from operating activities 33,295 29,885 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES



Proceeds from issuance of common shares 6,931 231,731 Term loan facility - 275,000 Dividends paid on preferred shares (6,998) (5,566) Dividends paid on common shares (41,490) (42,427) Cash flows (used in) from financing activities (41,557) 458,738 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES



Purchase of investments (989,055) (585,721) Investment in subsidiary - (495,369) Proceeds from sale or redemption of investments 1,007,663 559,680 Net change in Canada Housing Trust re-investment accounts 78,988 (168,787) Purchase of capital assets and system development costs (34,966) (76,571) Cash flows from (used in) investing activities 62,630 (766,768) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 54,368 (278,145) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 495,106 773,251 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year 549,474 495,106 Cash flows from operating activities include:



Interest received 2,137,216 1,437,499 Interest paid (1,221,598) (560,656) Dividends received 31,243 4,074

About EQB Inc.

EQB Inc. trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: EQB and EQB.PR.C) and has over $111 billion in combined assets under management and administration2. A wholly owned subsidiary of EQB, Equitable Bank, Canada's Challenger Bank™, is the seventh largest bank in Canada by assets and serves more than 578,000 customers. Equitable Bank's subsidiaries Concentra Bank and Concentra Trust support Canadian credit unions and their more than 6 million members. Equitable Bank has a clear mandate to drive change in Canadian banking to enrich people's lives. Founded more than 50 years ago, it provides diversified personal and commercial banking, and through its digital EQ Bank platform (eqbank.ca) has been named the top Schedule I Bank in Canada on the Forbes World's Best Banks 2021, 2022 and 2023 lists. Please visit eqbank.investorroom.com for more details.

Non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP)

Financial Measures and Ratios

In addition to GAAP prescribed measures, this news release references certain non-GAAP measures, including adjusted financial results, that we believe provide useful information to investors regarding EQB's financial condition and results of operations. Readers are cautioned that non-GAAP measures often do not have any standardized meaning, and therefore, are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

Adjustments listed below are presented on a pre-tax basis:

2023

$28.0 million related to a strategic investment,

related to a strategic investment, $15.1 million acquisition and integration-related costs associated with Concentra and ACM,

acquisition and integration-related costs associated with Concentra and ACM, $3.5 million intangible asset amortization,

intangible asset amortization, $3.3 million net fair value amortization adjustments, and

net fair value amortization adjustments, and $0.9 million other expenses.

2022

$2.2 million interest earned on the escrow account where the proceeds of the subscription receipts are held (1) ,

interest earned on the escrow account where the proceeds of the subscription receipts are held , $49.9 million acquisition and integration-related costs,

acquisition and integration-related costs, $19.0 million provision credit for credit losses recorded on purchased loan portfolios,

provision credit for credit losses recorded on purchased loan portfolios, $3.3 million net fair value-related amortization recorded for November and December 2022 ,

net fair value-related amortization recorded for November and , $2.2 million interest expenses paid to subscription receipt holders (2) in connection with the Concentra acquisition, and

interest expenses paid to subscription receipt holders in connection with the Concentra acquisition, and $3.8 million increase in future tax expense associated with additional 1.5% tax rate introduced for banks in 2022.

(1) The net proceeds from the issuance of subscription receipts were held in an escrow account and the interest income earned was recognized upon closing of the Concentra acquisition. (2) The interest expense refers to the dividend equivalent amount paid to subscription receipt holders. The subscription receipt holders were entitled to receive a payment equal to the common share dividend declared multiplied by the number of subscription receipts held on the common share dividend payment date. These subscription receipts were converted into common shares at a 1:1 ratio upon the closing of the Concentra acquisition.

The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP reported financial results to non-GAAP adjusted financial results.

Reconciliation of reported and adjusted financial results

As at or for the quarter ended

For the year ended ($000, except share and per share amounts) 31-Oct-23 30-Jun-23 31-Dec-22

31-Oct-23 31-Dec-22 Reported results











Net interest income 345,783 251,699 218,325

838,279 733,405 Non-interest revenue 49,503 60,848 16,382

137,385 48,781 Revenue 395,286 312,547 234,707

975,664 782,186 Non-interest expense 181,165 127,030 139,180

434,743 376,471 Pre-provision pre-tax income(3) 214,121 185,517 95,527

540,921 405,715 Provision for credit loss 19,566 13,042 26,796

38,856 37,258 Income tax expense 53,409 41,550 22,912

130,475 98,276 Net income 141,146 130,925 45,819

371,590 270,181 Net income available to common shareholders 138,797 128,594 43,514

364,592 264,615 Adjustments











Net interest income – earned on the escrow account - - (2,220)

- (2,220) Net interest income – fair value amortization/adjustments - - 3,324

(4,167) 3,324 Net interest income – paid to subscription receipt holders - - (654)

- 2,220 Non-interest revenue – strategic investment - (27,965) -

(27,965) - Non-interest revenue – fair value amortization/adjustments - - (65)

941 (65) Non-interest expenses – acquisition-related costs(1) (6,972) (3,377) (36,921)

(15,093) (49,942) Non-interest expenses – other expenses - (858) -

(858) - Non-interest expenses – intangible asset amortization (1,181) (885) -

(3,542) - Non-interest expenses – fair value amortization/adjustments - - -

(66) - Provision for credit loss – purchased loans - - (19,020)

- (19,020) Pre-tax adjustments 8,153 (22,844) 56,326

(11,631) 72,221 Income tax expense – tax impact on above adjustments(2) 2,264 (7,425) 15,271

(4,311) 19,435 Income tax expense – 2022 tax rate adjustment - - (5,621)

- (3,769) Post-tax adjustments 5,889 (15,419) 46,676

(7,320) 56,555 Adjusted results











Net interest income 345,783 251,699 218,775

834,112 736,729 Non-interest revenue 49,503 32,883 16,317

110,361 48,716 Revenue 395,286 284,582 235,092

944,473 785,445 Non-interest expense 173,012 121,910 102,259

415,184 326,529 Pre-provision pre-tax income(3) 222,274 162,672 132,833

529,289 458,916 Provision for credit loss 19,566 13,042 7,776

38,856 18,238 Income tax expenses 55,673 34,124 32,562

126,163 113,942 Net income 147,035 115,506 92,495

364,270 326,736 Net income available to common shareholders 144,686 113,175 90,190

357,272 321,170 Diluted earnings per share











Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 38,117,929 37,975,115 36,632,711

38,013,724 35,031,166 Diluted earnings per share – reported 3.64 3.39 1.19

9.59 7.55 Diluted earnings per share – adjusted 3.80 2.98 2.46

9.40 9.17 Diluted earnings per share – adjustment impact 0.16 (0.41) 1.27

(0.19) 1.62

(1) Includes costs associated with ACM acquisition. (2) Income tax expense associated with non-GAAP adjustment was calculated based on the statutory tax rate applicable for that period, taking into account the federal tax rate increase. (3) This is a non-GAAP measure, see Other Non-GAAP financial measures and ratios section.

Other non-GAAP financial measures and ratios

Adjusted return on equity (ROE): it is calculated on an annualized basis and is defined as adjusted net income available to common shareholders as a percentage of weighted average common shareholders' equity (reported) outstanding during the period.

it is calculated on an annualized basis and is defined as adjusted net income available to common shareholders as a percentage of weighted average common shareholders' equity (reported) outstanding during the period. Assets under administration (AUA): is sum of (1) assets over which EQB's subsidiaries have been named as trustee, custodian, executor, administrator or other similar role; (2) loans held by credit unions for which EQB's subsidiaries act as servicer.

is sum of (1) assets over which EQB's subsidiaries have been named as trustee, custodian, executor, administrator or other similar role; (2) loans held by credit unions for which EQB's subsidiaries act as servicer. Assets under management (AUM): is the sum of total assets reported on the consolidated balance sheet and loan principal derecognized but still managed by EQB.

($000s) 31-Oct-23 30-Jun-23 Change 31-Dec-22 Change Total assets on the consolidated balance sheet 52,933,454 53,318,703 (1 %) 51,144,957 3 % Loan principal derecognized 14,998,436 12,591,570 19 % 10,424,114 44 % Assets under management 67,931,890 65,910,273 3 % 61,569,071 10 %

Liquid assets: is a measure of EQB's cash or assets that can be readily converted into cash, which are held for the purposes of funding loans, deposit maturities, and the ability to collect other receivables and settle other obligations.

is a measure of EQB's cash or assets that can be readily converted into cash, which are held for the purposes of funding loans, deposit maturities, and the ability to collect other receivables and settle other obligations. Loans under management (LUM): is the sum of loan principal reported on the consolidated balance sheet and loan principal derecognized but still managed by EQB.

is the sum of loan principal reported on the consolidated balance sheet and loan principal derecognized but still managed by EQB. Net interest margin (NIM): this profitability measure is calculated on an annualized basis by dividing net interest income by the average total interest earning assets for the period.

this profitability measure is calculated on an annualized basis by dividing net interest income by the average total interest earning assets for the period. Pre-provision pre-tax income (PPPT): this is the difference between revenue and non-interest expenses.

this is the difference between revenue and non-interest expenses. Total loan assets: this is calculated on a gross basis (prior to allowance for credit losses) as the sum of both Loans – Personal and Loans – Commercial on the balance sheet and adding their associated allowance for credit losses.

