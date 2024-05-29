EQB delivers ROE ahead of target with record quarterly revenue and pre-provision pre-tax earnings and a 7% q/q and 22% y/y dividend increase

TORONTO, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - EQB Inc. (TSX: EQB) (TSX: EQB.PR.C) today reported record revenue and pre-provision, pre-tax earnings for the three and six months ended April 30, 2024 that reflected growth in revenue from margin expansion and higher non-interest revenue including a full quarter of results from ACM Advisors, increasing loans under management and EQ Bank customers and deposits. Equitable Bank reported a net reduction in total Gross Impaired Loans (GILs) from the first quarter driven by a 22% reduction in commercial banking GILs.

EQB changed its fiscal year in 2023 to end October 31, resulting in a one-time 10-month transition year and a four-month final quarter of 2023. As a result, the comparisons below are shown year-over-year from the first quarter ending March 31, 2023, as the most similar and comparable three-month period ("y/y").

Second quarter 2024 compared to first quarter of 2024 and 2023:

Adjusted ROE 1 15.9% (reported 15.1%)

15.9% (reported 15.1%) Adjusted diluted EPS 1 $2.81 , +2% q/q, +7% y/y (reported $2.67 , +0.4% q/q, +4% y/y)

, +2% q/q, +7% y/y (reported , +0.4% q/q, +4% y/y) Revenue $317 million , +6% q/q, +20% y/y

, +6% q/q, +20% y/y Net Interest Margin 2.11%, +10 bps q/q, +16 bps y/y

2.11%, +10 bps q/q, +16 bps y/y PPPT: $173.5 million , +5% q/q, +20% y/y (reported $166.2 million , +4% q/q, +18% y/y)

, +5% q/q, +20% y/y (reported , +4% q/q, +18% y/y) Adjusted net income 1 $111 million , +2% q/q, +9% y/y (reported $106 million , +1% q/q, +6% y/y)

, +2% q/q, +9% y/y (reported , +1% q/q, +6% y/y) Total AUM + AUA 2 $123.5 billion , +4% q/q, +18% y/y

, +4% q/q, +18% y/y EQ Bank customer growth +7% q/q and +36% y/y to over 457,000 customers

customer growth +7% q/q and +36% y/y to over 457,000 customers Book value per share $73.73 , +3% q/q, +14% y/y

, +3% q/q, +14% y/y Common share dividends $0.45 per share, +7% q/q, +22% y/y

per share, +7% q/q, +22% y/y Total capital ratio 15.3% with CET1 of 14.1%

Six months ended April 30, 2024 compared to six months ended March 31, 2023:

Adjusted ROE 1 15.7% (reported 15.0%)

15.7% (reported 15.0%) Adjusted diluted EPS 1 $5.57 , +9% y/y (reported $5.33 , +41% y/y)

, +9% y/y (reported , +41% y/y) Adjusted net income1 $219.4 million , +13% y/y (reported $210.1 million , +45% y/y)

"The execution of our Challenger Bank strategy, guided by our approach to managing risk and allocating capital, is clearly and sustainably delivering exceptional customer and shareholder value," said Andrew Moor, president and CEO. "With the momentum of our Second Chance campaign, over 31,000 new EQ Bank customers joined us for a discernably better banking experience. Arrears in the commercial loan book improved in the quarter, as expected, and we continue to expect moderation in PCLs in the second half of 2024. Continuing development of our EQ Bank digital banking platform with the launches of an innovative Notice Deposit Savings Account and EQ Bank for small business position us to deliver even more value for more customers and expand the value of the Bank's franchise."

1 Adjusted measures and ratios are Non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) measures and ratios. Adjusted measures and ratios are calculated in the same manner as reported measures and ratios, except that financial information included in the calculation of adjusted measures and ratios is adjusted to exclude the impact of the Concentra Bank and ACM acquisition and integration related costs and other non-recurring items which management determines would have a significant impact on a reader's assessment of business performance. For additional information and a reconciliation of reported results to adjusted results, see the "Non-GAAP financial measures and ratios" section. 2 These are non-GAAP measures, see the "Non-GAAP financial measures and ratios" section.

EQ Bank added over 31,000 customers in Q2 growing to 457,000, +7% q/q and +36% y/y

The "Second Chance" marketing campaign across English Canada with Eugene and Dan Levy and "Deuxième chance" across Québec with Diane Lavallée et Laurence Leboeuf continued to encourage Canadians to move on from their first-ever bank accounts to EQ Bank / Banque EQ's Personal Account that combines the best features of high interest chequing with no fees

and "Deuxième chance" across Québec with Diane Lavallée et continued to encourage Canadians to move on from their first-ever bank accounts to EQ Bank / Banque EQ's Personal Account that combines the best features of high interest chequing with no fees EQ Bank continues to challenge the status quo with the launch of an innovative Notice Deposit Savings Account, providing Canadians a new way to earn higher rates on their savings

An invite-only launch of EQ Bank's Small Business banking solution was completed at the end of Q2, that will help Canadians manage day-to-day transactions, save and earn more with an easy, secure and differentiated experience. Later this summer this experience will be available to millions of eligible small business owners across Canada

Strong funding growth and diversification with EQ Bank increasing 4% q/q to $8.7 billion

Equitable Bank total deposits remain more than 95% term or insured and increased +6% q/q and +7% y/y to $33.6 billion , with EQ Bank deposits increasing $325 million in the second quarter

, with EQ Bank deposits increasing in the second quarter On April 8 , Equitable Bank issued a $300 million fixed rate deposit note. This was the bank's first issuance since 2022. The offer was 4.2 times oversubscribed and attracted a record 47 investors of which one-third were new to the Equitable Bank program. The successful issuance led to significant narrowing of the bank's credit spread

, Equitable Bank issued a fixed rate deposit note. This was the bank's first issuance since 2022. The offer was 4.2 times oversubscribed and attracted a record 47 investors of which one-third were new to the Equitable Bank program. The successful issuance led to significant narrowing of the bank's credit spread On April 23 , Equitable Bank completed the first-ever European Social Covered Bond issued by a Canadian Bank, raising a benchmark €500 million (CAD $735 million ) in an 8 times over-subscribed issuance with 100+ investors of which approximately two-thirds are new to Equitable Bank's Covered Bond Programme. Social bond issuance is a natural extension of the Bank's sustainable business practices that enables it to further support lending activities with a social benefit

, Equitable Bank completed the first-ever European Social Covered Bond issued by a Canadian Bank, raising a benchmark €500 million (CAD ) in an 8 times over-subscribed issuance with 100+ investors of which approximately two-thirds are new to Equitable Bank's Covered Bond Programme. Social bond issuance is a natural extension of the Bank's sustainable business practices that enables it to further support lending activities with a social benefit Equitable Bank holds $4.5 billion in liquid assets for regulatory purposes, which cover 74% of all demand deposits with sufficient contingency funding available to cover the balance

Personal Banking loans under management reach $32.8 billion with strong retention

Single family uninsured portfolio increased to $19.9 billion , +0.5% q/q, as strong customer retention offset the impact of slower housing market activity on new originations

, +0.5% q/q, as strong customer retention offset the impact of slower housing market activity on new originations Decumulation lending assets (including reverse mortgages and insurance lending) +10% q/q and +57% y/y to $1.7 billion , with growth accelerating as a result of successful consumer advertising that bolstered public awareness, strong broker service and value to the borrower

Commercial Banking loans under management +$1.5 billion q/q to $32.7 billion

The Bank continues to prioritize multi-unit residential lending in major cities across the country with nearly 77% of its total commercial loans under management ("LUM") insured through various CMHC programs. Insured multi-unit residential LUM +7% q/q and +35% y/y to $22.6 billion

The Canadian commercial office real estate market continues to experience significant economic challenges; however, as part of the Bank's risk appetite, only ~1% of the Bank's loan assets are associated with offices, and those balances declined in the quarter. Equitable Bank's office lending is mostly restricted to properties located in major urban centres and to smaller buildings

Provisions reflect credit risk at this point in the cycle, expected to moderate

The Bank is appropriately reserved for credit losses with net allowances as a percentage of total loan assets of 23 bps, compared to 22 bps at January 31, 2024 , and 19 bps at March 31, 2023

, and 19 bps at Provision for credit losses (PCL) of $22.2 million in Q2 reflected the impacts of both future expected losses driven by macroeconomic forecasts and loss modelling, Stage 3 provisions of $11.1 million associated with residential and commercial lending, and provisions of $14.0 million associated with the equipment financing business. Realized loan losses excluding equipment financing were $1.8 million for the quarter, representing 0.4bps of lending assets

in Q2 reflected the impacts of both future expected losses driven by macroeconomic forecasts and loss modelling, Stage 3 provisions of associated with residential and commercial lending, and provisions of associated with the equipment financing business. Realized loan losses excluding equipment financing were for the quarter, representing 0.4bps of lending assets Net impaired loans decreased by $10.8 million to $441.9 million , representing 92 bps of total loan assets compared to 94 bps at January 31, 2024 , and +60 bps from March 31, 2023 . Net commercial impaired loans (excl. equipment financing) declined by $68.4 million to 133 bps from 183 bps at January 31, 2024 and up from 57 bps at March 31, 2023 with several commercial loans resolving

EQB increases common share dividend

EQB's Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.45 per common share payable on June 28, 2024 , to shareholders of record as of June 14, 2024 , representing a +7% increase from the dividend paid in March 2024 and 22% above the payment made in June 2023

per common share payable on , to shareholders of record as of , representing a +7% increase from the dividend paid in and 22% above the payment made in The Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.373063 per preferred share, payable on June 28, 2024 , to shareholders of record at the close of business June 14, 2024

per preferred share, payable on , to shareholders of record at the close of business For the purposes of the Income Tax Act ( Canada ) and any similar provincial legislation, dividends declared are eligible dividends, unless otherwise indicated

"The first half of 2024 has been trending to our expectations with strong revenue, earnings growth and ROE well-above target at nearly 16% year-to-date. This reflects how the EQB business model is positioned to perform across economic cycles. We have momentum for strong performance in the second half of the year and have high confidence in the quality of our credit book. We are continuing to invest in growing the long-term value of our Challenger franchise and are pleased to be rewarding our shareholders with another consecutive dividend increase," said Chadwick Westlake, CFO, EQB.

Analyst conference call and webcast: 10:00 a.m. Eastern May 30, 2024

EQB's Andrew Moor, president and CEO, Chadwick Westlake, CFO, and Marlene Lenarduzzi, CRO, will host the company's second quarter conference call and webcast. The listen-only webcast with accompanying slides will be available at: eqb.investorroom.com. To access the conference call with operator assistance, dial 416-764-8609 five minutes prior to the start time.

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Consolidated balance sheet (unaudited)

($000s) As at April 30, 2024 October 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents 657,219 549,474 345,621 Restricted cash 783,148 767,195 666,530 Securities purchased under reverse repurchase agreements 1,399,955 908,833 732,608 Investments 1,817,916 2,120,645 2,483,604 Loans – Personal 32,823,421 32,390,527 32,183,036 Loans – Commercial 15,085,481 14,970,604 14,397,192 Securitization retained interests 663,593 559,271 410,441 Deferred tax assets 14,921 14,230 15,024 Other assets 694,542 652,675 558,962 Total assets 53,940,196 52,933,454 51,793,018 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





Liabilities:





Deposits 34,123,703 31,996,450 31,589,063 Securitization liabilities 15,181,341 14,501,161 15,311,657 Obligations under repurchase agreements - 1,128,238 904,658 Deferred tax liabilities 148,549 128,436 92,417 Funding facilities 839,841 1,731,587 768,717 Other liabilities 630,954 602,039 515,871 Total liabilities 50,924,388 50,087,911 49,182,383 Shareholders' Equity:





Preferred shares 181,411 181,411 181,411 Common shares 495,707 471,014 463,862 Contributed (deficit) surplus (24,811) 12,795 12,002 Retained earnings 2,359,116 2,185,480 1,954,394 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,804) (5,157) (1,034)

3,003,619 2,845,543 2,610,635 Non-controlling interests 12,189 - - Total equity 3,015,808 2,845,543 2,610,635 Total liabilities and equity 53,940,196 52,933,454 51,793,018

Consolidated statement of income (unaudited)



Three months ended Six months ended ($000s, except per share amounts) April 30, 2024 March 31, 2023 April 30, 2024 March 31, 2023 Interest income:







Loans – Personal 482,299 391,816 951,253 719,412 Loans – Commercial 257,842 241,768 520,723 460,196 Investments 16,879 21,893 34,755 32,647 Other 27,209 17,352 49,308 36,650

784,229 672,829 1,556,039 1,248,905 Interest expense:







Deposits 366,002 293,231 724,564 537,644 Securitization liabilities 131,776 118,174 259,029 211,337 Funding facilities 13,521 7,918 28,804 18,942 Other 5,592 12,709 20,294 21,860

516,891 432,032 1,032,691 789,783 Net interest income 267,338 240,797 523,348 459,122 Non-interest revenue:







Fees and other income 20,564 13,898 37,179 24,401 Net gains (losses) on loans and investments 7,129 (3,300) 12,122 (8,514) Gain on sale and income from retained interests 23,177 14,332 42,586 23,579 Net (losses) gains on securitization activities and derivatives (1,548) 2,104 197 3,950

49,322 27,034 92,084 43,416 Revenue 316,660 267,831 615,432 502,538 Provision for credit losses 22,217 6,248 37,752 33,044 Revenue after provision for credit losses 294,443 261,583 577,680 469,494 Non-interest expenses:







Compensation and benefits 66,961 58,362 132,330 123,361 Other 83,459 68,186 157,575 142,367

150,420 126,548 289,905 265,728 Income before income taxes 144,023 135,035 287,775 203,766 Income taxes:







Current 32,734 28,651 71,268 50,805 Deferred 5,573 6,865 6,409 7,623

38,307 35,516 77,677 58,428 Net income 105,716 99,519 210,098 145,338 Dividends on preferred shares 2,346 2,318 4,703 4,623 Net income available to common shareholders and non- controlling interests 103,370 97,201 205,395 140,715 Net income attributable to:







Common shareholders 103,041 97,201 204,916 140,715 Non-controlling interests 329 - 479 -

103,370 97,201 205,395 140,715 Earnings per share:







Basic 2.70 2.58 5.38 3.81 Diluted 2.67 2.56 5.33 3.78

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income (unaudited)



Three months ended Six months ended ($000s) April 30, 2024 March 31, 2023 April 30, 2024 March 31, 2023 Net income 105,716 99,519 210,098 145,338 Other comprehensive income – items that will be reclassified subsequently to income:







Debt instruments at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income:







Reclassification of losses from AOCI on sale of investments (30) - (143) - Net unrealized (losses) gains from change in fair value (16,240) 14,974 25,321 13,186 Reclassification of net losses (gains) to income 17,217 (12,205) (18,497) (8,220) Other comprehensive income – items that will not be reclassified subsequently to income:







Equity instruments designated at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income:







Reclassification of gains from AOCI on sale of investments - - - 604 Net unrealized gains (losses) from change in fair value 3,132 (793) 1,552 (2,336) Reclassification of net (gains) losses to retained earnings - (22) - 776

4,079 1,954 8,233 4,010 Income tax expense (1,090) (542) (2,233) (727)

2,989 1,412 6,000 3,283 Cash flow hedges:







Net unrealized gains (losses) from change in fair value 11,961 (15,802) (269) (10,752) Reclassification of net gains to income (5,070) (651) (11,764) (2,047)

6,891 (16,453) (12,033) (12,799) Income tax (expense) recovery (1,879) 4,569 3,282 3,611

5,012 (11,884) (8,751) (9,188) Total other comprehensive income (loss) 8,001 (10,472) (2,751) (5,905) Total comprehensive income 113,717 89,047 207,347 139,433 Total comprehensive income attributable to:







Common shareholders 113,388 89,047 206,868 139,433 Non-controlling interests 329 - 479 -

113,717 89,047 207,347 139,433

Consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity (unaudited)

($000s) Three-month period ended April 30, 2024

Preferred

Shares Common

Shares Contributed

Deficit Retained

Earnings Accumulated other comprehensive

income (loss)





Cash

Flow

Hedges Financial

Instruments

at FVOCI Total Attributable

to equity

holders Non-controlling

interests Total

Balance, beginning of period 181,411 489,944 (23,055) 2,272,116 29,855 (45,681) (15,826) 2,904,590 12,460 2,917,050 Net Income - - - 105,387 - - - 105,387 329 105,716 Transfer of AOCI losses to income - - - - - 21 21 21 - 21 Other comprehensive loss, net of tax - - - - 5,012 2,989 8,001 8,001 - 8,001 Exercise of stock options - 4,881 - - - - - 4,881 - 4,881 Dividends:



















Preferred shares - - - (2,346) - - - (2,346) - (2,346) Common shares - - - (16,041) - - - (16,041) (600) (16,641) Share tender rights - - (1,974) - - - - (1,974) - (1,974) Stock-based compensation - - 1,100 - - - - 1,100 - 1,100 Transfer relating to the exercise of stock options - 882 (882) - - - - - - - Balance, end of period 181,411 495,707 (24,811) 2,359,116 34,867 (42,671) (7,804) 3,003,619 12,189 3,015,808

($000s) Three-month period ended March 31, 2023

Preferred

Shares Common

Shares Contributed

Surplus Retained

Earnings Accumulated other comprehensive

income (loss)





Cash

Flow

Hedges Financial

Instruments

at FVOCI Total Attributable

to equity

holders Non-controlling

interests Total Balance, beginning of period 181,411 462,561 11,445 1,870,100 42,016 (32,578) 9,438 2,534,955 - 2,534,955 Net Income - - - 99,519 - - - 99,519 - 99,519 Realized gain on sale of financial instruments - - - 271 - - - 271 - 271 Other comprehensive loss, net of tax - - - - (11,884) 1,412 (10,472) (10,472) - (10,472) Exercise of stock options - 3,763 - - - - - 3,763 - 3,763 Share issuance cost, net of tax - (2,908) - - - - - (2,908) - (2,908) Dividends:





















Preferred shares - - - (2,318) - - - (2,318) - (2,318) Common shares - - - (13,178) - - - (13,178) - (13,178) Stock-based compensation - - 1,003 - - - - 1,003 - 1,003 Transfer relating to the exercise of stock options - 446 (446) - - - - - - - Balance, end of period 181,411 463,862 12,002 1,954,394 30,132 (31,166) (1,034) 2,610,635 - 2,610,635

($000s) Six-month period ended April 30, 2024



Preferred

Shares Common

Shares Contributed

Surplus (Deficit) Retained

Earnings Accumulated other comprehensive

income (loss)







Cash

Flow

Hedges Financial

Instruments

at FVOCI Total Attributable

to equity

holders Non-controlling

interests Total

Balance, beginning of period 181,411 471,014 12,795 2,185,480 43,618 (48,775) (5,157) 2,845,543 - 2,845,543

Non-controlling interests on acquisition - - - - - - - - 12,310 12,310

Net Income - - - 209,619 - - - 209,619 479 210,098

Transfer of AOCI losses to income - - - - - 104 104 104 - 104

Other comprehensive loss, net of tax - - - - (8,751) 6,000 (2,751) (2,751) - (2,751)

Common shares issued - 11,000 - - - - - 11,000 - 11,000

Exercise of stock options - 11,839 - - - - - 11,839 - 11,839

Dividends:





















Preferred shares - - - (4,703) - - - (4,703) - (4,703)

Common shares - - - (31,280) - - - (31,280) (600) (31,880)

Share tender rights - - (37,865) - - - - (37,865) - (37,865)

Stock-based compensation - - 2,113 - - - - 2,113 - 2,113

Transfer relating to the exercise of stock options - 1,854 (1,854) - - - - - - -

Balance, end of period 181,411 495,707 (24,811) 2,359,116 34,867 (42,671) (7,804) 3,003,619 12,189 3,015,808



($000s) Six-month period ended March 31, 2023

Preferred

Shares Common

Shares Contributed

Surplus Retained

Earnings Accumulated other comprehensive

income (loss)





Cash

Flow

Hedges Financial

Instruments

at FVOCI Total Attributable

to equity

holders Non- controlling

interests Total Balance, beginning of period 70,424 236,368 10,908 1,839,561 39,320 (34,928) 4,392 2,161,653 - 2,161,653 Net Income - - - 145,338 - - - 145,338 - 145,338 Realized gain on sale of financial instruments - - - (317) - - - (317) - (317) Transfer of AOCI losses to retained earnings - - - - - 446 446 446 - 446 Investment elimination on acquisition - - - - - 33 33 33 - 33 Other comprehensive loss, net of tax - - - - (9,188) 3,283 (5,905) (5,905) - (5,905) Common shares issued - 223,112 - - - - - 223,112 - 223,112 Exercise of stock options - 7,196 - - - - - 7,196 - 7,196 Share issuance cost, net of tax - (2,908) - - - - - (2,908) - (2,908) Dividend payout from principal - (655) - - - - - (655) - (655) Dividends:



















Preferred shares - - - (4,623) - - - (4,623) - (4,623) Common shares - - - (25,565) - - - (25,565) - (25,565) Stock-based compensation - - 1,843 - - - - 1,843 - 1,843 Transfer relating to the exercise of stock options - 749 (749) - - - - - - - Shares on acquisition 110,987 - - - - - - 110,987 - 110,987 Balance, end of period 181,411 463,862 12,002 1,954,394 30,132 (31,166) (1,034) 2,610,635 - 2,610,635































Consolidated statement of cash flows (unaudited)



Three months ended Six months ended ($000s) April 30, 2024 March 31, 2023 April 30, 2024 March 31, 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES







Net income 105,716 99,519 210,098 145,338 Adjustments for non-cash items in net income:







Financial instruments at fair value through income (5,177) (38,426) 11,360 (46,628) Amortization of premiums/discount on investments (34,159) 1,784 (31,029) 2,058 Amortization of capital assets and intangible costs 11,679 12,244 23,120 31,374 Provision for credit losses 22,217 6,248 37,752 33,044 Securitization gains (17,486) (12,745) (32,002) (19,942) Stock-based compensation 1,100 1,003 2,113 1,843 Income taxes 38,307 35,516 77,677 58,428 Securitization retained interests 30,701 19,857 58,634 35,054 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Restricted cash (120,389) 71,126 (15,953) (36,822) Securities purchased under reverse repurchase agreements (594,342) (532,176) (491,122) 17,464 Loans receivable, net of securitizations (222,907) (54,117) (715,022) (1,192,508) Other assets (7,205) (26,449) (8,531) 149,593 Deposits 1,887,780 503,951 2,089,142 921,190 Securitization liabilities (205,820) 284,388 677,411 964,786 Obligations under repurchase agreements (482,574) 239,351 (1,128,238) 155,777 Funding facilities (493,062) (470,987) (891,746) (385,673) Subscription receipts - - - (232,018) Other liabilities 47,598 (51,115) 41,636 (187,287) Income taxes paid (23,962) (47,517) (50,074) (78,426) Cash flows (used in) from operating activities (61,985) 41,455 (134,774) 336,645 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES







Proceeds from issuance of common shares 4,881 855 22,839 226,745 Term loan facility - - - 275,000 Dividends paid on preferred shares (2,346) (2,318) (4,703) (4,622) Dividends paid on common shares (16,041) (13,178) (31,280) (25,565) Cash flows used in financing activities (13,506) (14,641) (13,144) 471,558 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES







Purchase of investments (8,004) (547,308) (344,423) (1,065,737) Acquisition of subsidiary 45 - (75,483) (495,369) Proceeds on sale or redemption of investments 191,245 388,062 656,646 669,824 Net change in Canada Housing Trust re-investment accounts 28,954 (8,817) 46,959 168,640 Purchase of capital assets and system development costs (23,289) (8,236) (28,036) (38,939) Cash flows from (used in) investing activities 188,951 (176,299) 255,663 (761,581) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 113,460 (149,485) 107,745 46,622 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 543,759 495,106 549,474 298,999 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 657,219 345,621 657,219 345,621 Cash flows from operating activities include:







Interest received 846,075 489,824 1,534,404 1,004,403 Interest paid (443,052) (234,912) (814,672) (378,241) Dividends received 564 1,041 1,113 2,086

About EQB Inc.

EQB Inc. (TSX: EQB and EQB.PR.C) is a leading digital financial services company with $123 billion in combined assets under management and administration (as at April 30, 2024). It offers banking services through Equitable Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary and Canada's seventh largest bank by assets, and wealth management through ACM Advisors, a majority owned subsidiary specializing in alternative assets. As Canada's Challenger Bank™, Equitable Bank has a clear mission to drive change in Canadian banking to enrich people's lives. It leverages technology to deliver exceptional personal and commercial banking experiences and services to over 639,000 customers and more than six million credit union members through its businesses. Through its digital EQ Bank platform (eqbank.ca), its customers have named it one of Canada's top banks on the Forbes World's Best Banks list since 2021.

Please visit eqb.investorroom.com for more details.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made by EQB in the sections of this news release, in other filings with Canadian securities regulators and in other communications include forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws (forward-looking statements). These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about EQB's objectives, strategies and initiatives, financial performance expectations and other statements made herein, whether with respect to EQB's businesses or the Canadian economy. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "planned", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases which state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved", or other similar expressions of future or conditional verbs. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, closing of transactions, performance or achievements of EQB to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to risks related to capital markets and additional funding requirements, fluctuating interest rates and general economic conditions, legislative and regulatory developments, changes in accounting standards, the nature of our customers and rates of default, and competition as well as those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Management" in the MD&A and in EQB's documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. All material assumptions used in making forward-looking statements are based on management's knowledge of current business conditions and expectations of future business conditions and trends, including their knowledge of the current credit, interest rate and liquidity conditions affecting EQB and the Canadian economy. Although EQB believes the assumptions used to make such statements are reasonable at this time and has attempted to identify in its continuous disclosure documents important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Certain material assumptions are applied by EQB in making forward-looking statements, including without limitation, assumptions regarding its continued ability to fund its mortgage business, a continuation of the current level of economic uncertainty that affects real estate market conditions, continued acceptance of its products in the marketplace, as well as no material changes in its operating cost structure and the current tax regime. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. EQB does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that are contained herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) Financial Measures and Ratios

In addition to GAAP prescribed measures, this news release references certain non-GAAP measures, including adjusted financial results, that we believe provide useful information to investors regarding EQB's financial condition and results of operations. Readers are cautioned that non-GAAP measures often do not have any standardized meaning, and therefore, are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

Adjustments listed below are presented on a pre-tax basis:

Q2 2024

$5.7 million non-recurring expenses and acquisition and integration-related costs associated with Concentra and ACM; and

non-recurring expenses and acquisition and integration-related costs associated with Concentra and ACM; and $1.6 million intangible asset amortization.

Q1 2024

$2.1 million acquisition and integration-related costs associated with Concentra and ACM, and

acquisition and integration-related costs associated with Concentra and ACM, and $3.4 million intangible asset amortization.

Q1 2023

$3.2 million net fair value amortization adjustments,

net fair value amortization adjustments, $4.7 million acquisition and integration-related costs, and

acquisition and integration-related costs, and $1.5 million intangible asset amortization.

The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP reported financial results to non-GAAP adjusted financial results.

Reconciliation of reported and adjusted financial results For the three months ended

For the six months ended ($000, except share and per share amounts) 30-Apr-24 31-Jan-24 31-Mar-23

30-Apr-24 31-Mar-23 Reported results











Net interest income 267,338 256,010 240,797

523,348 459,122 Non-interest revenue 49,322 42,762 27,034

92,084 43,416 Revenue 316,660 298,772 267,831

615,432 502,538 Non-interest expense 150,420 139,485 126,548

289,905 265,728 Pre-provision pre-tax income(3) 166,240 159,287 141,283

325,527 236,810 Provision for credit loss 22,217 15,535 6,248

37,752 33,044 Income tax expense 38,307 39,370 35,516

77,677 58,428 Net income 105,716 104,382 99,519

210,098 145,338 Net income available to common shareholders 103,041 101,875 97,201

204,916 140,715 Adjustments











Net interest income – earned on the escrow account - - -

- (2,220) Net interest income – fair value amortization/adjustments - - (4,167)

- (843) Net interest income – paid to subscription receipt holders - - -

- (654) Non-interest revenue – fair value amortization/adjustments - - 941

- 876 Non-interest expenses – non-recurring and acquisition-related costs(1) (5,710) (2,053) (4,744)

(7,763) (41,665) Non-interest expenses – fair value amortization/adjustments - - (66)

- (66) Non-interest expenses – intangible asset amortization (1,599) (3,398) (1,476)

(4,997) (1,476) Provision for credit loss – purchased loans - - -

- (19,020) Pre-tax adjustments – income before tax 7,309 5,451 3,060

12,760 59,386 Income tax expense – tax impact on above adjustments(2) 1,983 1,483 850

3,466 16,121 Income tax expense – 2022 tax rate adjustment - - -

- (5,621) Post-tax adjustments – net income 5,326 3,968 2,210

9,294 48,886 Adjusted results











Net interest income 267,338 256,010 236,630

523,348 455,405 Non-interest revenue 49,322 42,762 27,975

92,084 44,292 Revenue 316,660 298,772 264,605

615,432 499,697 Non-interest expense 143,111 134,034 120,262

277,145 222,521 Pre-provision pre-tax income(3) 173,549 164,738 144,343

338,287 277,176 Provision for credit loss 22,217 15,535 6,248

37,752 14,024 Income tax expenses 40,290 40,853 36,366

81,143 68,928 Net income 111,042 108,350 101,729

219,392 194,224 Net income available to common shareholders 108,177 105,719 99,411

213,896 189,601 Diluted earnings per share











Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 38,522,025 38,344,339 37,910,348

38,434,002 37,264,510 Diluted earnings per share – reported 2.67 2.66 2.56

5.33 3.78 Diluted earnings per share – adjusted 2.81 2.76 2.62

5.57 5.09 Diluted earnings per share – adjustment impact 0.14 0.10 0.06

0.24 1.31

(1) Includes non-recurring and acquisition and integration-related costs associated with Concentra Bank and ACM.

(2) Income tax expense associated with non-GAAP adjustment was calculated based on the statutory tax rate applicable for that period, taking into account the federal tax rate increase.

(3) This is a non-GAAP measure, see Other non-GAAP financial measures and ratios section.



Other non-GAAP financial measures and ratios:

Adjusted return on equity (ROE) is calculated on an annualized basis and is defined as adjusted net income available to common shareholders as a percentage of weighted average common shareholders' equity (reported) outstanding during the period.

is calculated on an annualized basis and is defined as adjusted net income available to common shareholders as a percentage of weighted average common shareholders' equity (reported) outstanding during the period. Assets under administration (AUA): is sum of (1) assets over which EQB's subsidiaries have been named as trustee, custodian, executor, administrator, or other similar role; (2) loans held by credit unions for which EQB's subsidiaries act as servicer.

is sum of (1) assets over which EQB's subsidiaries have been named as trustee, custodian, executor, administrator, or other similar role; (2) loans held by credit unions for which EQB's subsidiaries act as servicer. Assets under management (AUM): is the sum of total balance sheet assets, loan principal derecognized but still managed by EQB, and assets managed on behalf on investors.

is the sum of total balance sheet assets, loan principal derecognized but still managed by EQB, and assets managed on behalf on investors. Liquid assets: is a measure of EQB's cash or assets that can be readily converted into cash, which are held for the purposes of funding loans, deposit maturities, and the ability to collect other receivables and settle other obligations.

is a measure of EQB's cash or assets that can be readily converted into cash, which are held for the purposes of funding loans, deposit maturities, and the ability to collect other receivables and settle other obligations. Loans under management (LUM): is the sum of loan principal reported on the consolidated balance sheet and loan principal derecognized but still managed by EQB.

is the sum of loan principal reported on the consolidated balance sheet and loan principal derecognized but still managed by EQB. Net interest margin (NIM): this profitability measure is calculated on an annualized basis by dividing net interest income by the average total interest earning assets for the period.

this profitability measure is calculated on an annualized basis by dividing net interest income by the average total interest earning assets for the period. Pre-provision pre-tax income (PPPT): this is the difference between revenue and non-interest expenses.

this is the difference between revenue and non-interest expenses. Total loan assets: this is calculated on a gross basis (prior to allowance for credit losses) as the sum of both Loans – Personal and Loans – Commercial on the balance sheet and adding their associated allowance for credit losses.

SOURCE EQB Inc.