EQB reports amended and restated credit agreement

TORONTO, Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - EQB Inc. (TSX: EQB) today announced that it has completed an agreement to amend and restate its existing unsecured credit facilities with its syndicate of Canadian Schedule I bank lenders (the "Restated Credit Facility").

The Restated Credit Facility was amended and restated to, among other things, increase the total limit on the facility to $320 million and will be fully revolving. The maturity date for the Restated Credit Facility is now December 30, 2027.

All terms are as defined in the Restated Credit Facility and a copy will be filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca

About EQB Inc.

EQB Inc. (TSX: EQB) is a leading digital financial services company with $127 billion in combined assets under management and administration (as at October 31, 2024). It offers banking services through Equitable Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary and Canada's seventh largest bank by assets, and wealth management through ACM Advisors, a majority owned subsidiary specializing in alternative assets. As Canada's Challenger Bank™, Equitable Bank has a clear mission to drive change in Canadian banking to enrich people's lives. It leverages technology to deliver exceptional personal and commercial banking experiences and services to nearly 700,000 customers and more than six million credit union members through its businesses. Through its digital EQ Bank platform (eqbank.ca), its customers have named it one of Canada's top banks on the Forbes World's Best Banks list since 2021.

