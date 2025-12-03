EQB reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2025 results

News provided byEQB Inc.
Dec 03, 2025, 17:10 ET
TORONTO, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - EQB Inc. (TSX: EQB) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and the fiscal year ended October 31, 2025.
"Fiscal 2025 was a difficult year for EQB. We responded by announcing a one-time restructuring program in the fourth quarter which drove a charge of $92 million pre-tax. This significantly improves our cost structure and creates a foundation for better efficiency, operating leverage and ROE," said Chadwick Westlake, President and CEO. "Our new leadership team is focused on growing our core franchise, rapidly accelerating our Challenger Bank products and expanding our capabilities for the benefit of all Canadians. The transformative announcement of the acquisition of PC Financial and strategic partnership with Loblaw adds further strength to our outlook and complements the many great organic opportunities we have as a diversified Canadian lender and owner of EQ Bank, the top banking brand in Canada now nearing $10 billion in deposits. With our strong talent, capital and technology, combined with prudent and disciplined risk and cost management, our goal is to deliver lasting value for our stakeholders as a customer-first disruptor."
- Adjusted diluted EPS1: Q4 $1.53 (-39% y/y) and FY25 $8.90 (-19% y/y) (reported Q4 ($0.25) and FY25 $6.65)
- Adjusted net income1: Q4 $63.5 million (-37% y/y) and FY25 $354.2 million (-19% y/y) (reported Q4 ($4.8 million) and FY25 $266.6 million)
- Adjusted PPPT2: Q4 $143.1 million (-17% y/y) and FY25 $617.7 million (-11% y/y) (reported Q4 $55.6 million and FY25 $508.9 million)
- Adjusted ROE1: Q4 7.5% and FY25 11.3% (reported Q4 (1.2%) and FY25 8.5%)
- Adjusted revenue1: Q4 $308.1 million (-4% y/y) and FY25 $1.26 billion (-1% y/y) (reported Q4 $317.1 million and FY25 $1.26 billion)
- Adjusted net interest margin (NIM)1,3: Q4 2.01% and FY25 2.07%, (-8 bps y/y) (reported Q4 2.17% and FY25 2.11%)
- Book value per share: $81.31, +5% y/y
- Total AUM + AUA3: $138 billion, +1% q/q +9% y/y
- EQ Bank customers: 607,000, +4% q/q and +18% y/y
- Common share dividends declared: $0.57 per share, +4% q/q and +16% y/y
- Capital: CET1 ratio of 13.3% and total capital ratio of 15.8%
Strong lending growth with loans under management (LUM) up 10% y/y
- In Commercial Banking, total LUM grew +20% y/y, reflecting and highlighting strength in the insured multi-unit residential portfolio, resilience of the insured lending platform and market leading position. The strong risk profile of this portfolio was retained with more than 80% of total LUM being insured under CMHC programs
- In Personal Banking, the single-family uninsured portfolio grew +4% y/y as healthy customer retention and renewal rates offset the impact of steady, but subdued, origination levels in a less active housing market. The decumulation lending portfolio (reverse mortgages and insurance lending) grew +36% y/y to $2.9 billion, with market share gains supported by demographic trends including the movement to age in place
EQ Bank: deposits increased to nearly $10 billion and welcomed 21,000 new retail and business customers in Q4, +18% y/y
- EQ Bank deposits accelerated in FY25, closing the year at nearly $10 billion ($9.9 billion, +10% y/y) now with 607,000 total customers, +18% y/y. Deposit growth was generated by continued demand for EQ Bank's innovative products such as its Notice Savings Account, payroll deposit program and new Business Banking platform that fundamentally improves competitive choice in banking
- Business Banking platform was launched in Q4 with a healthy product release pipeline. The platform was enthusiastically received by small business customers drawn to a differentiated, all-digital offering that provides greater value
- EQ Bank named top banking brand in Canada and North American by Financial Times' leading magazine on international finance, The Banker, for its compelling brand story, momentum and likelihood of growing market share
Prudent provisioning accounts for current macroeconomic headwinds
- EQB's adjusted provision for credit losses (PCL) was $132 million in FY25 (reported $137 million) as higher impairments and performing allowances in the personal and commercial portfolios were driven by weaker housing market and uncertainty associated with GDP and unemployment versus a year ago. This was partly offset by lower equipment financing PCL
- The Bank is appropriately reserved for credit losses with net allowances as a percentage of total loan assets of 41 bps, compared to 32 bps at Q4 2024. The increase was across all segments and driven by prudent provisioning against the performing loan book considering elevated macroeconomic uncertainty
Expense growth and operating leverage proactively addressed by decisive Q4 restructuring program
- Executed strategic restructuring and streamlining program to enhance flexibility, improve efficiency and align costs to high-impact initiatives where EQB can generate strong ROE and growth
- Final restructuring, severance and impairment charges totalled $92 million pre-tax, composed of $22.7 million in severance costs and $69.3 million in non-operating asset impairment charges
- EQB's adjusted efficiency ratio for 2025 was 50.9%, +5.7% y/y (reported 59.7%, +12.4% y/y)
Dividend increase, share buybacks reflect disciplined approach to returning capital to shareholders
- EQB declared a dividend of $0.57 per common share payable on December 31, 2025, to shareholders of record as of December 15, 2025, representing a 16% increase from the dividend paid in December 2024 and a 4% increase from the dividend paid in September 2025
- EQB purchased and cancelled 1,023,748 common shares through its active Normal Course Issue Bid (NCIB) and intends to renew its NCIB in FY26 to support attractive return of capital for shareholders4
"EQB has three financial priorities for fiscal 2026: drive growth, thoughtfully manage expenses and maintain strong risk management practices," said Anilisa Sainani, CFO. "Recent targeted actions to manage expense growth along with prudent credit provisioning create the foundation to deliver on these priorities. Core business growth will come from disciplined organic initiatives to expand our lending market share positions and serve our EQB customers, both retail and business, with differentiated digital products. We expect to significantly bolster these organic growth opportunities with the announcement to acquire PC Financial and strategic partnership with Loblaw. In all our actions, we are committed to creating shareholder value."
Analyst conference call and webcast: 10:30 a.m. ET on December 4, 2025
EQB's Chadwick Westlake, President and CEO, Anilisa Sainani, CFO, and Marlene Lenarduzzi, CRO, will host EQB's annual earnings call and webcast. The listen-only webcast with accompanying slides will be available at eqb.investorroom.com. To access the conference call with operator assistance, dial 416-945-7677 five minutes prior to the start time.
|
1 Adjusted measures and ratios are Non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) measures and ratios. Adjusted measures and ratios are calculated in the same manner as reported measures and ratios, except that financial information included in the calculation of adjusted measures and ratios is adjusted to exclude the impact of one-time acquisition and integration related costs, and certain items which management determines would have a significant impact on a reader's assessment of business performance. For additional information and a reconciliation of reported results to adjusted results, see the "Non-GAAP financial measures and ratios" section.
|
2 PPPT represents pre-provision-pre-tax income, a non-GAAP measure of financial performance.
|
3 These are non-GAAP measures, see the "Non-GAAP financial measures and ratios" section.
|
4 Subject to regulatory approvals.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Consolidated balance sheets
|
($000s) As at
|
October 31, 2025
|
October 31, 2024
|
Assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
717,253
|
591,641
|
Restricted cash
|
1,326,684
|
971,987
|
Securities purchased under reverse repurchase agreements
|
1,604,165
|
1,260,118
|
Investments
|
1,645,864
|
1,627,314
|
Loans
|
Loans – Personal
|
31,857,508
|
32,325,379
|
Loans – Commercial
|
14,581,966
|
14,872,960
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
(206,801)
|
(164,421)
|
46,232,673
|
47,033,918
|
Securitization retained interests
|
1,028,623
|
813,719
|
Deferred tax assets
|
36,429
|
36,104
|
Other assets
|
Derivative financial instruments
|
242,799
|
260,678
|
Intangible assets
|
148,623
|
198,640
|
Goodwill
|
92,545
|
110,580
|
Investment in associate
|
49,884
|
50,046
|
Other
|
368,179
|
279,176
|
902,030
|
899,120
|
Total assets
|
53,493,721
|
53,233,921
|
Liabilities and Equity
|
Liabilities:
|
Deposits
|
36,616,511
|
33,739,612
|
Securitization liabilities
|
11,197,477
|
14,594,304
|
Obligations under repurchase agreements
|
104,568
|
-
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
199,151
|
177,933
|
Funding facilities
|
1,454,087
|
946,956
|
Other liabilities
|
Derivative financial instruments
|
94,742
|
121,727
|
Other
|
615,386
|
515,204
|
710,128
|
636,931
|
Total liabilities
|
50,281,922
|
50,095,736
|
Equity:
|
Common shares
|
503,060
|
505,876
|
Other equity instruments
|
147,360
|
147,440
|
Contributed deficit
|
(15,014)
|
(17,374)
|
Retained earnings
|
2,566,475
|
2,483,309
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
1,684
|
8,555
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
3,203,565
|
3,127,806
|
Non-controlling interests
|
8,234
|
10,379
|
Total equity
|
3,211,799
|
3,138,185
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
53,493,721
|
53,233,921
Consolidated statements of income
|
($000s, except per share amounts) Year ended
|
2025
|
2024
|
Interest income:
|
Loans – Personal
|
1,858,271
|
1,945,011
|
Loans – Commercial
|
881,675
|
1,019,682
|
Investments(1)
|
85,550
|
89,834
|
Other
|
98,804
|
108,082
|
2,924,300
|
3,162,609
|
Interest expense:
|
Deposits
|
1,320,094
|
1,490,075
|
Securitization liabilities(1)
|
476,955
|
523,069
|
Funding facilities
|
31,023
|
50,940
|
Other
|
2,537
|
25,364
|
1,830,609
|
2,089,448
|
Net interest income(1)
|
1,093,691
|
1,073,161
|
Non-interest revenue:
|
Fees and other income
|
79,241
|
81,087
|
Net gains on loans and investments
|
14,616
|
20,279
|
Gain on sale from securitization activities(1)
|
62,161
|
66,348
|
Net gains on hedging and derivatives
|
12,092
|
14,567
|
168,110
|
182,281
|
Revenue
|
1,261,801
|
1,255,442
|
Provision for credit losses
|
137,431
|
107,013
|
Revenue after provision for credit losses
|
1,124,370
|
1,148,429
|
Non-interest expenses:
|
Compensation and benefits
|
326,776
|
272,346
|
Product costs
|
146,506
|
89,046
|
Technology and system costs
|
97,729
|
82,374
|
Marketing and corporate expenses
|
90,895
|
77,849
|
Regulatory, legal and professional fees
|
62,312
|
55,631
|
Premises
|
28,653
|
16,853
|
752,871
|
594,099
|
Income before income taxes
|
371,499
|
554,330
|
Income taxes
|
104,891
|
152,658
|
Net income
|
266,608
|
401,672
|
Dividends on preferred shares
|
-
|
8,140
|
Distribution to LRCN holders
|
8,820
|
2,586
|
Net income available to common shareholders and non-controlling interests
|
257,788
|
390,946
|
Net income attributable to:
|
Common shareholders
|
256,475
|
389,836
|
Non-controlling interests
|
1,313
|
1,110
|
257,788
|
390,946
|
Earnings per share:
|
Basic
|
6.70
|
10.19
|
Diluted
|
6.56
|
10.11
|
(1)
|
Effective November 1, 2024, interest income earned on securitized retained interests is reported in Interest income – Investments and interest expense incurred on servicing liabilities is reported in Interest expense – Securitization liabilities. Previously, these amounts were included in Non-interest revenue. Prior period comparative figures have been updated to conform to current period presentation.
Consolidated statements of comprehensive income
|
($000s) Year ended
|
2025
|
2024
|
Net income
|
266,608
|
401,672
|
Other comprehensive income – items that will be reclassified subsequently to income
|
Debt instruments at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income:
|
Net change in gains on fair value
|
18,385
|
68,127
|
Provision for credit losses recognized to income
|
400
|
-
|
Reclassification of net gains to income
|
(10,532)
|
(54,147)
|
Other comprehensive income – items that will not be reclassified subsequently to income:
|
Equity instruments designated at Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income:
|
Net change in gains on fair value
|
868
|
1,176
|
Reclassification of net (gains) losses to retained earnings
|
(868)
|
248
|
8,253
|
15,404
|
Income tax expense
|
(2,197)
|
(4,063)
|
6,056
|
11,341
|
Cash flow hedges:
|
Net change in unrealized gains (losses) on fair value
|
5,546
|
(22,798)
|
Reclassification of net gains to income
|
(31,952)
|
(7,377)
|
(26,406)
|
(30,175)
|
Income tax recovery
|
6,486
|
8,174
|
(19,920)
|
(22,001)
|
Total other comprehensive loss
|
(13,864)
|
(10,660)
|
Total comprehensive income
|
252,744
|
391,012
|
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
|
Common shareholders
|
242,611
|
379,176
|
Other equity holders
|
8,820
|
10,726
|
Non-controlling interests
|
1,313
|
1,110
|
252,744
|
391,012
Consolidated statements of changes in equity
|
2025
|
Common
|
Contributed
|
Retained
|
Accumulated other
|
Other
|
Cash
|
Financial
|
Total
|
Attributable
|
Non-
|
Total
|
Balance, beginning of year
|
505,876
|
147,440
|
(17,374)
|
2,483,309
|
21,617
|
(13,062)
|
8,555
|
3,127,806
|
10,379
|
3,138,185
|
Net Income
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
265,295
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
265,295
|
1,313
|
266,608
|
Realized losses on sale of shares, net of tax
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(6,377)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(6,377)
|
-
|
(6,377)
|
Transfer of AOCI losses to retained earnings, net of tax
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
6,859
|
6,859
|
6,859
|
-
|
6,859
|
Transfer of AOCI losses to income, net of tax
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
134
|
134
|
134
|
-
|
134
|
Other comprehensive loss, net of tax
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(19,920)
|
6,056
|
(13,864)
|
(13,864)
|
-
|
(13,864)
|
Exercise of stock options
|
8,419
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
8,419
|
-
|
8,419
|
Common shares repurchased and cancelled, net of tax
|
(13,204)
|
-
|
-
|
(84,121)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(97,325)
|
-
|
(97,325)
|
Issuance cost, net of tax
|
-
|
(80)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(80)
|
-
|
(80)
|
Limited recourse capital note distributions, net of tax
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(8,820)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(8,820)
|
-
|
(8,820)
|
Common share dividends
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(79,728)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(79,728)
|
(2,299)
|
(82,027)
|
Put option – non-controlling interests
|
-
|
-
|
(4,552)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(4,552)
|
-
|
(4,552)
|
Acquisition of non-controlling interests
|
-
|
-
|
4,242
|
(3,083)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1,159
|
(1,159)
|
-
|
Stock-based compensation
|
-
|
-
|
4,639
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
4,639
|
-
|
4,639
|
Transfer relating to the exercise of stock options
|
1,969
|
-
|
(1,969)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Balance, end of year
|
503,060
|
147,360
|
(15,014)
|
2,566,475
|
1,697
|
(13)
|
1,684
|
3,203,565
|
8,234
|
3,211,799
|
($000s)
|
2024
|
Preferred
|
Common
|
Contributed
|
Retained
|
Accumulated other
|
Other equity
|
Cash
|
Financial
|
Total
|
Attributable
|
Non-
|
Total
|
Balance, beginning of year
|
181,411
|
471,014
|
-
|
12,795
|
2,185,480
|
43,618
|
(48,775)
|
(5,157)
|
2,845,543
|
-
|
2,845,543
|
Non-controlling interest on acquisition
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
10,770
|
10,770
|
Net Income
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
400,562
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
400,562
|
1,110
|
401,672
|
Realized losses on sale of shares, net of tax
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(23,056)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(23,056)
|
-
|
(23,056)
|
Transfer of AOCI losses to retained earnings, net of tax
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
22,875
|
22,875
|
22,875
|
-
|
22,875
|
Transfer of AOCI losses to income, net of tax
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1,497
|
1,497
|
1,497
|
-
|
1,497
|
Other comprehensive loss, net of tax
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(22,001)
|
11,341
|
(10,660)
|
(10,660)
|
-
|
(10,660)
|
Common shares issued
|
-
|
11,000
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
11,000
|
-
|
11,000
|
Exercise of stock options
|
-
|
20,290
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
20,290
|
-
|
20,290
|
Redemption of preferred shares
|
(181,411)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(2,371)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(183,782)
|
-
|
(183,782)
|
Limited recourse capital notes issued
|
-
|
-
|
150,000
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
150,000
|
-
|
150,000
|
Issuance cost, net of tax
|
-
|
-
|
(2,560)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(2,560)
|
-
|
(2,560)
|
Limited recourse capital note distributions, net of tax
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(2,586)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(2,586)
|
-
|
(2,586)
|
Dividends:
|
Preferred shares
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(8,140)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(8,140)
|
-
|
(8,140)
|
Common shares
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(66,580)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(66,580)
|
(1,501)
|
(68,081)
|
Put option – non-controlling interests
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(30,613)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(30,613)
|
-
|
(30,613)
|
Stock-based compensation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
4,016
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
4,016
|
-
|
4,016
|
Transfer relating to the exercise of stock options
|
-
|
3,572
|
-
|
(3,572)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Balance, end of year
|
-
|
505,876
|
147,440
|
(17,374)
|
2,483,309
|
21,617
|
(13,062)
|
8,555
|
3,127,806
|
10,379
|
3,138,185
Consolidated statements of cash flows
|
($000s) Year ended
|
2025
|
2024
|
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|
Net income
|
266,608
|
401,672
|
Adjustments for non-cash items in net income:
|
Financial instruments at fair value through income
|
(62,388)
|
13,152
|
Amortization of premiums/discount
|
(9,055)
|
(14,908)
|
Amortization of capital and intangible assets
|
67,948
|
60,036
|
Provision for credit losses
|
137,431
|
107,013
|
Impairment on intangible assets and goodwill
|
56,544
|
-
|
Securitization gains
|
(62,161)
|
(66,348)
|
Stock-based compensation
|
4,639
|
4,016
|
Income taxes
|
104,891
|
152,658
|
Securitization retained interests
|
174,863
|
129,719
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
Restricted cash
|
(354,696)
|
(204,792)
|
Securities purchased under reverse repurchase agreements
|
(344,046)
|
(351,285)
|
Loans receivable, net of securitizations
|
435,065
|
(58,571)
|
Other assets
|
(13,106)
|
(53,917)
|
Deposits
|
2,822,487
|
1,597,115
|
Securitization liabilities
|
(3,438,557)
|
25,422
|
Obligations under repurchase agreements
|
104,568
|
(1,128,238)
|
Funding facilities
|
507,132
|
(784,631)
|
Other liabilities
|
81,907
|
(8,314)
|
Income taxes paid
|
(108,134)
|
(98,042)
|
Cash flows from (used in) from operating activities
|
371,940
|
(278,243)
|
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|
Proceeds from issuance of common shares
|
8,419
|
31,290
|
Common shares repurchased
|
(97,325)
|
-
|
Redemption of preferred shares
|
-
|
(183,782)
|
Net proceeds from issuance of limited recourse notes
|
-
|
147,440
|
Distributions to other equity holders
|
(8,820)
|
(2,586)
|
Dividends paid on preferred shares
|
-
|
(8,140)
|
Dividends paid on common shares
|
(82,027)
|
(66,580)
|
Cash flows used in financing activities
|
(179,753)
|
(82,358)
|
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|
Purchase of investments
|
(405,136)
|
(351,650)
|
Proceeds from sale or redemption of investments
|
374,662
|
871,021
|
Acquisition of subsidiary
|
(4,242)
|
(75,483)
|
Investment in associate
|
-
|
(50,000)
|
Net change in Canada Housing Trust re-investment accounts
|
53,032
|
76,243
|
Purchase of capital assets and system development costs
|
(84,891)
|
(67,363)
|
Cash flows (used in) from investing activities
|
(66,575)
|
402,768
|
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
125,612
|
42,167
|
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year
|
591,641
|
549,474
|
Cash and cash equivalents, end of year
|
717,253
|
591,641
|
Supplemental statement of cash flows disclosures
|
Cash flows from operating activities include:
|
Interest received
|
2,803,950
|
2,922,693
|
Interest paid
|
(1,740,308)
|
(1,747,235)
|
Dividends received
|
350
|
1,944
About EQB Inc.
EQB Inc. (TSX: EQB) is a leading digital financial services company with $138 billion in combined assets under management and administration (as at October 31, 2025). It offers banking services through Equitable Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary and Canada's seventh largest bank by assets, and wealth management through ACM Advisors, a majority owned subsidiary specializing in alternative assets. As Canada's Challenger Bank™, Equitable Bank has a clear mission to drive change in Canadian banking to enrich people's lives. It leverages technology to deliver exceptional personal and commercial banking experiences and services to nearly 780,000 customers and more than six million credit union members through its businesses. Through its digital EQ Bank platform (eqbank.ca) its customers have named it one of Canada's top banks on the Forbes World's Best Banks list since 2021.
Please visit eqb.investorroom.com for more details or connect with us on LinkedIn.
Investor contact:
Lemar Persaud
VP and Head of IR
[email protected]
Media contact:
Maggie Hall
Director, PR & Communications
[email protected]
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Statements made by EQB in the sections of this news release, in other filings with Canadian securities regulators and in other communications include forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws (forward-looking statements). These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about EQB's objectives, strategies and initiatives, financial performance expectation, statements with respect to EQB's intention to renew and/or make share repurchases under its NCIB, and other statements made herein, whether with respect to EQB's businesses or the Canadian economy. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "intends", "scheduled", "planned", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases which state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved", or other similar expressions of future or conditional verbs. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected impact of the Acquisition (as defined herein), the anticipated benefits of the Acquisition, including the expected impact on EQB's size, operations, capabilities, growth drivers and opportunities, activities, attributes, profile, business services portfolio and loans, revenue and assets mix, market position, profitability, performance, and strategy; the expected impact of the Acquisition on EQB's financial performance; expectations regarding EQB's business model, plans and strategy, the maintenance of CET1 ratio and changes in adjusted EPS; retention of PC Financial management and employees and the strategic fit and complementarity of PC Financial and Equitable Bank; anticipated synergies and estimated transaction and integration costs and the timing of incurrence thereof, as well as EQB's financial performance objectives, vision and strategic goals, the economic and market review and outlook, the regulatory environment in which we operate, the outlook and priorities for each of its business lines, the risk environment including liquidity and funding risk, and statements by EQB representatives.
Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, closing of transactions, performance or achievements of EQB to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to risks related to capital markets and additional funding requirements, fluctuating interest rates and general economic conditions including, without limitation global geopolitical risk, uncertainty arising from ongoing United States/Canada tariff concerns and related impacts, business acquisition, legislative and regulatory developments, changes in accounting standards, the nature of our customers and rates of default, the successful and timely approval of the Acquisition, the integration of PC Financial and the realization of the anticipated benefits and synergies of the Acquisition in the timeframe anticipated, including impact and accretion in various financial metrics; the ability to retain management and key employees of PC Financial; and competition as well as those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Management" in EQB's Q4 Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) and in EQB's documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
All material assumptions used in making forward-looking statements are based on management's knowledge of current business conditions and expectations of future business conditions and trends, including their knowledge of the current credit, interest rate and liquidity conditions affecting EQB and the Canadian economy. Although EQB believes the assumptions used to make such statements are reasonable at this time and has attempted to identify in its continuous disclosure documents important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Certain material assumptions are applied by EQB in making forward-looking statements, including without limitation, assumptions regarding its continued ability to fund its mortgage business, a continuation of the current level of economic uncertainty that affects real estate market conditions, continued acceptance of its products in the marketplace, as well as no material changes in its operating cost structure and the current tax regime. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. EQB does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that are contained herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
Non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) Financial Measures and Ratios
To enable readers to better assess trends in underlying business performance and increase consistency with the reporting regimens used by other leading Canadian financial institutions, EQB provides adjusted results in parallel with reported measures. Adjusted results are non-GAAP financial measures that enable readers to assess underlying business results and trends. Adjustments listed below are presented on a pre-tax basis:
2025
- $17.7 million decrease in net interest income due to non-recurring fair value adjustments on covered bonds and interest on securitizations;
- $92.0 million final restructuring, severance and impairment charges as outlined in the Key corporate events section of this report, of which $12.8 million reflects impairments on non-operating assets related to the Equipment financing business and $79.2 million of restructuring charges including goodwill and intangible asset impairments and severance provisions;
- $8.7 million non-recurring transaction fees;
- $7.9 million Concentra Bank and ACM acquisition related intangible asset amortization;
- $7.0 million new office lease related costs prior to occupancy;
- $6.5 million professional fees related to the Acquisition;
- $2.6 million accelerated long-term incentive expense following the former CEO's passing;
- $1.8 million non-recurring operational effectiveness expenses and acquisition and integration-related costs; and
- $5.0 million provision for credit losses associated with an equipment financing purchase facility.
2024
- $8.8 million covered bond fair value adjustments;
- $9.3 million Concentra Bank and ACM acquisition related intangible asset amortization;
- $2.2 million new office lease related costs prior to occupancy;
- $11.2 million non-recurring operational effectiveness expenses and acquisition and integration-related costs associated with Concentra and ACM; and
- $16.1 million provision for credit losses associated with an equipment financing purchase facility; and
- $1.7 million provision for credit losses due to a one-time change in ECL methodology from five to four economic scenarios and adjusting associated weights.
The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP reported financial results to non-GAAP adjusted financial results.
|
Reconciliation of reported and adjusted financial results
|
For the three months ended
|
For the year ended
|
($000, except share and per share amounts)
|
31-Oct-25
|
31-Jul-25
|
31-Oct-24
|
31-Oct-25
|
31-Oct-24
|
Reported results
|
Net interest income(1)
|
286,427
|
258,483
|
261,762
|
1,093,691
|
1,073,161
|
Non-interest revenue(1)
|
30,660
|
47,646
|
51,010
|
168,110
|
182,281
|
Revenue
|
317,087
|
306,129
|
312,772
|
1,261,801
|
1,255,442
|
Non-interest expense
|
261,472
|
170,954
|
153,625
|
752,871
|
594,099
|
Pre-provision pre-tax income(2)
|
55,615
|
135,175
|
159,147
|
508,930
|
661,343
|
Provision for credit loss
|
54,551
|
33,968
|
47,987
|
137,431
|
107,013
|
Income taxes
|
5,822
|
27,843
|
31,740
|
104,891
|
152,658
|
Net income
|
(4,758)
|
73,364
|
79,420
|
266,608
|
401,672
|
Net income available to common shareholders
|
(9,474)
|
73,014
|
75,382
|
256,475
|
389,836
|
Adjustments
|
Net interest income – interests and covered bond fair value adjustments
|
(21,784)
|
4,035
|
8,804
|
(17,749)
|
8,804
|
Non-interest revenue – non-operating asset impairments
|
(12,809)
|
-
|
-
|
(12,809)
|
-
|
Non-interest expenses – restructuring, severance, and impairments
|
(79,236)
|
-
|
-
|
(79,236)
|
-
|
Non-interest expenses – non-recurring transaction fees
|
(8,706)
|
-
|
-
|
(8,706)
|
-
|
Non-interest expenses – intangible asset amortization
|
(1,969)
|
(1,969)
|
(2,115)
|
(7,876)
|
(9,334)
|
Non-interest expenses – new office lease related costs
|
(15)
|
(857)
|
(2,208)
|
(7,024)
|
(2,208)
|
Non-interest expenses – related to professional fees described above
|
(6,505)
|
-
|
-
|
(6,505)
|
-
|
Non-interest expenses – accelerated incentive expense
|
-
|
(2,594)
|
-
|
(2,594)
|
-
|
Non-interest expenses – non-recurring operational effectiveness and acquisition-related costs(3)
|
-
|
-
|
(755)
|
(1,782)
|
(11,171)
|
Provision for credit loss – equipment financing
|
-
|
-
|
(16,085)
|
(5,018)
|
(16,085)
|
Provision for credit loss – ECL methodology change and weights
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1,698)
|
Pre-tax adjustments
|
87,456
|
9,455
|
29,967
|
113,801
|
49,300
|
Income taxes – tax impact on above adjustments(4)
|
19,215
|
2,561
|
7,988
|
26,229
|
12,997
|
Post-tax adjustments – net income
|
68,241
|
6,894
|
21,979
|
87,572
|
36,303
|
Adjustments attributed to minority interests
|
(228)
|
(230)
|
(288)
|
(978)
|
(912)
|
Post-tax adjustments – net income to common shareholders
|
68,013
|
6,664
|
21,691
|
86,594
|
35,391
|
Adjusted results
|
Net interest income(1)
|
264,643
|
262,518
|
270,566
|
1,075,942
|
1,081,965
|
Non-interest revenue(1)
|
43,469
|
47,646
|
51,010
|
180,919
|
182,281
|
Revenue
|
308,112
|
310,164
|
321,576
|
1,256,861
|
1,264,246
|
Non-interest expense
|
165,041
|
165,534
|
148,547
|
639,148
|
571,386
|
Pre-provision pre-tax income(2)
|
143,071
|
144,630
|
173,029
|
617,713
|
692,860
|
Provision for credit loss
|
54,551
|
33,968
|
31,902
|
132,413
|
89,230
|
Income taxes
|
25,037
|
30,404
|
39,728
|
131,120
|
165,655
|
Net income
|
63,483
|
80,258
|
101,399
|
354,181
|
437,975
|
Net income available to common shareholders
|
58,539
|
79,678
|
97,073
|
343,069
|
425,227
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding
|
38,269,352
|
38,519,991
|
38,723,974
|
38,557,364
|
38,549,300
|
Diluted earnings per share – reported
|
(0.25)
|
1.90
|
1.95
|
6.65
|
10.11
|
Diluted earnings per share – adjusted
|
1.53
|
2.07
|
2.51
|
8.90
|
11.03
|
Diluted earnings per share – adjustment impact
|
1.78
|
0.17
|
0.56
|
2.25
|
0.92
|
(1) Effective November 1, 2024, interest income earned from retained interests and interest expense incurred on servicing liabilities are reclassed from Non-interest revenue to Net interest income. Prior period comparative figures have been updated to conform to current period presentation.
|
(2) This is a non-GAAP measure, see Non-GAAP financial measures and ratios section.
|
(3) Includes non-recurring operational effectiveness and acquisition and integration-related costs associated with Concentra Bank and ACM.
|
(4) Income tax expense associated with non-GAAP adjustment was calculated based on the statutory tax rate applicable for that period.
Other non-GAAP financial measures and ratios:
- Adjusted efficiency ratio: it is derived by dividing adjusted non-interest expenses by adjusted revenue. A lower adjusted efficiency ratio reflects a more efficient cost structure
- Adjusted return on equity (ROE) is calculated on an annualized basis and is defined as adjusted net income available to common shareholders as a percentage of weighted average common shareholders' equity (reported) outstanding during the period.
- Assets under administration (AUA): is sum of (1) assets over which EQB's subsidiaries have been named as trustee, custodian, executor, administrator, or other similar role; (2) loans held by credit unions for which EQB's subsidiaries act as servicer.
- Assets under management (AUM): is the sum of total balance sheet assets, loan principal derecognized but still managed by EQB, and assets managed on behalf on investors.
- Loans under management (LUM): is the sum of loan principal reported on the consolidated balance sheet and loan principal derecognized but still managed by EQB.
- Net interest margin (NIM): this profitability measure is calculated on an annualized basis by dividing net interest income by the average total interest earning assets for the period.
- Pre-provision pre-tax income (PPPT): this is the difference between revenue and non-interest expenses.
- Total loan assets: this is calculated on a gross basis (prior to allowance for credit losses) as the sum of both Loans – Personal and Loans – Commercial on the balance sheet.
EQB Inc.
