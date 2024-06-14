EQIX Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Equinix, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

NEW YORK, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQIX) between May 3, 2019 and March 24, 2024. Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must file their motions with the court by July 1, 2024.

The Rosen Law Firm is investigating allegations that Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) misled investors regarding its business operations.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Equinix manipulated its financials to reduce operational expenses and boost Adjusted Funds From Operations ("AFFO"); (2) Equinix oversold power capacity and did not warn of the risks associated with this practice; (3) Equinix lacked adequate internal controls; and (4) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

