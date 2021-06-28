EQONEX Appoints Seasoned Financial Technology Leader Chris Ashe as Chief Technology Officer

SINGAPORE, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Diginex Limited (Nasdaq: EQOS), recently rebranded as EQONEX Group (the "company"), a digital assets financial services company, has announced today that Chris Ashe has joined the company as Group Chief Technology Officer ("CTO").

He will lead all aspects of EQONEX's technology strategy, planning and development, working to deliver robust, low latency and secure technology platforms that underpin all aspects of EQONEX's businesses. He has joined the company's Executive Committee.

Mr. Ashe brings more than 20 years of experience in technology development and consultancy to EQONEX, having formerly held the position of CTO at Mox, the virtual bank.

Mox is one of the leading new digital banks in Hong Kong and is noted for its fast performance, accessible user interface and speed to market for new product and functionality.

Mr. Ashe will lead the roll out of EQONEX's technology and product roadmap, bringing execution excellence to product delivery and phasing, ensuring EQONEX remains at the forefront of offering robust, performant and differentiated product.

Speaking on Mr. Ashe's appointment, Richard Byworth, Chief Executive Officer at EQONEX Group, said: "We are delighted to have Chris join us at this critical time in the growth of our company. His expertise and experience position him perfectly to oversee the development and expansion of our entire ecosystem.

"He joins us as we enter a key new stage in the development of our business, as we start to offer increased product and new functions for our customers. Chris's addition to the team will allow us to deliver faster and better on the broader vision of bringing digital assets to the world and providing institutions with a reliable and credible partner in this new asset class."

In his most recent position as CTO of Mox, Mr Ashe took a lead role in managing board level stakeholders and worked closely with regulators to ensure prompt and compliant delivery of the Mox platform.

In addition to this experience at Mox, Mr. Ashe has worked on a range of world-class systems including Australia's leading online banking platform (Netbank), and leading online stockbroking platform (CommSec).

Mr. Ashe, added: "I have witnessed the incredible journey of EQONEX over the past year as the company established itself as the first listed crypto exchange operator, and I am thrilled to join and work at the forefront of the evolution of digital asset investing. I'm a firm believer in EQONEX's mission to deliver a platform that sets the bar for fairness, governance and innovation in the sector. As Chief Technology Officer, I am excited to build on the already formidable platform that EQONEX has, and to develop an industry-leading ecosystem for digital asset investors."

Mr. Ashe has a Bachelor of Commerce majoring in Information Systems, and a Bachelor of Science majoring in Computer Science from the University of New South Wales, Australia.

Mr. Ashe will succeed Ray Hennessey as CTO. Mr. Hennessy has transitioned into a consultancy role to work on technology transformation projects within the organization.

About EQONEX

EQONEX is a digital assets financial services company focused on fairness, governance, and innovation. The group encompasses cryptocurrency exchange EQONEX as well as an over-the-counter trading platform. It also offers a front-to-back integrated trading platform, Access Trading, a securitization advisory service, EQONEX Capital, market-leading hot and cold custodian Digivault, and asset manager Bletchley Park. For more information visit: https://group.eqonex.com/

Follow EQONEX on social media on Twitter on @EQONEXGroup, on Facebook @EQONEXGroup, and on LinkedIn . Follow EQONEX crypto exchange on social media on Twitter @EQONEX and on LinkedIn .

This press release is provided by Diginex Limited ("Eqonex") for information purposes only, is a summary only of certain key facts and plans of Eqonex and includes forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Without limitation, the press release does not constitute an offer or solicitation in relation to any securities or other regulated products or services or to make use of any services provided by Eqonex, and neither this press release nor anything contained in it will form the basis of any contract or commitment whatsoever. This press release has not been reviewed by any regulatory authority in any jurisdictions. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside of Eqonex's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: Eqonex's limited operating history and history of net losses; Eqonex's ability to execute its business plan; the rate and degree of market acceptance of Eqonex's products; failure to obtain the requisite regulatory licenses and qualifications or establish partnerships with entities in certain jurisdictions to satisfy regulatory requirements; changes in laws or regulations; litigation and regulatory risks; Eqonex's inability to successfully identify, hire and retain skilled individuals; competition; Eqonex's inability to successfully develop technology to service its business lines and keep pace with rapidly changing technology and client or regulatory requirements; risks of cyber incidents; reliance on vendors and third-party service providers; inability to protect or preserve its proprietary rights and the risk of infringing on the intellectual property rights of others; potential conflict of interest arising from managing different business lines; risks of employee misconduct and manipulation of distributed ledger networks and smart contract technology by malicious actors; risk of Eqonex losing access to its private keys or data loss relating to its digital asset investments; the ability of Eqonex to grow and manage growth profitably; general economic and market conditions impacting demand for Eqonex's products and services, other business line specific risks and such other risks and uncertainties included in Eqonex's registration statement on Form F-1 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 4, 2021, including those under "Risk Factors" therein, and in Eqonex's subsequent filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at [www.sec.gov](http://www.sec.gov).

In addition, any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that Eqonex believes to be reasonable as of this date. Eqonex undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Other than those of Eqonex, all names, trademarks and logos in this press release and used in the materials herein belong to their respective owners. Nothing contained in this press release should be construed as granting, by implication, estoppel, or otherwise, any right or license to use any third-party names, trademarks, or logos displayed on the press release without the written permission of such third-parties.

Copyright (c) Diginex Limited 2021.

SOURCE Diginex Limited