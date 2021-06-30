EQONEX Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2021

SINGAPORE, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Diginex Limited (Nasdaq: EQOS), recently rebranded as EQONEX Group ("EQONEX" or the "Company"), a digital assets financial services company, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on June 30, 2021. The annual report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at https://group.eqonex.com/ as well as the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request. Requests should be directed to EQONEX Investor Relations Department at [email protected].

About EQONEX

EQONEX is a digital assets financial services company focused on fairness, governance, and innovation. The group encompasses cryptocurrency exchange EQONEX as well as an over-the-counter trading platform. It also offers a front-to-back integrated trading platform, Access Trading, a securitization advisory service, EQONEX Capital, market leading hot and cold custodian Digivault and asset manager Bletchley Park.

For more information visit: https://group.eqonex.com

