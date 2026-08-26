EQPT Investor Alert: EquipmentShare.com Inc. Securities Class Action Notice - Contact Levi & Korsinsky

Important Notice Regarding Alleged Related-Party Transaction Securities Fraud at EquipmentShare. The lawsuit alleges that EquipmentShare investors overpaid while undisclosed founder-affiliated transactions allegedly funneled at least $77 million through related entities.

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in EquipmentShare.com Inc. (NASDAQ: EQPT) that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between January 23, 2026 and June 23, 2026. Find out if you could qualify to recover your losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

The lawsuit centers on at least $77 million allegedly netted by founder-affiliated entities through undisclosed related-party transactions. EquipmentShare shares later traded more than 34.5% below the IPO price, and applications to serve as lead plaintiff must be filed by September 21, 2026.

The Alleged Related-Party Transaction Securities Fraud Methodology

According to the lawsuit, EquipmentShare described certain related-party arrangements in its IPO Registration Statement while allegedly omitting additional transactions involving founder-affiliated entities. The complaint alleges that investors were told many such transactions would be terminated or substantially reduced before the offering, while the alleged affiliate-payment structure remained material to the Company's business.

The lawsuit contends that the alleged omissions mattered because EquipmentShare's public filings and financial statements presented an incomplete picture of how revenue, equipment sales, rental economics, and OWN Program payments flowed among the Company and related entities.

Key Related-Party Transaction Allegations for Shareholders

The complaint alleges EquipmentShare participated in additional undisclosed related-party transactions.

EquipmentShare participated in additional undisclosed related-party transactions. Founder-affiliated entities allegedly received at least $77 million, with the actual figure alleged to be higher.

received at least $77 million, with the actual figure to be higher. The alleged network included EZ Equipment Zone, Bevel Financial, Armada Fleet Management, and numerous affiliated entities.

network included EZ Equipment Zone, Bevel Financial, Armada Fleet Management, and numerous affiliated entities. The lawsuit contends the OWN Program and T3 platform allegedly facilitated fees and payments to related entities.

facilitated fees and payments to related entities. The complaint alleges the Company's financial statements were materially misleading because the extent of related-party involvement was not accurately disclosed.

How Affiliate Dealings Allegedly Affected Investor Losses

The complaint alleges that EquipmentShare's IPO disclosures gave investors the impression that related-party exposure was being reduced and controlled. As alleged, when a research report later challenged that impression and identified additional affiliate transactions, EQPT investors experienced a sharp loss in market value.

"This case presents important questions about related-party transaction disclosure obligations in the equipment rental technology sector. The complaint alleges that investors were told affiliate dealings would be wound down while substantial payments allegedly continued through undisclosed entities. Investors should review whether their EQPT purchases were affected by those allegations." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information here or call (212) 363-7500. WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the EQPT Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the EQPT investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased EQPT stock or securities between January 23, 2026 and June 23, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What specific misstatements does the EQPT lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges EquipmentShare.com Inc. made materially false or misleading statements regarding related-party transactions, founder-affiliated entities, the OWN Program, and the Company's financial statements during the Class Period. When a report alleged undisclosed related-party transactions netting founder-affiliated entities at least $77 million, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What court was the EQPT class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses and provide oversight of how the case proceeds.

Q: What documents are useful for an eligibility review? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices are typically useful.

Q: When did EquipmentShare allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from January 23, 2026 to June 23, 2026. The complaint alleges that investors purchased EQPT securities while material information about related-party transactions and OWN Program activity was not fully disclosed.

Q: What do EQPT investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky LLP, for a no-cost, no-obligation case evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: Can I join a different law firm's lawsuit instead? A: Multiple firms often file competing complaints. The court consolidates and appoints a single lead counsel. Contacting Levi & Korsinsky before September 21, 2026 ensures your losses are considered.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP