EQT AB publishes Annual & Sustainability Report for 2024

STOCKHOLM, March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT AB (publ) has today published its Annual and Sustainability Report ('the Report') for 2024. The Report is available at www.eqtgroup.com/shareholders. The report explores EQT's journey over the three decades since its founding, focused on the past five years as a listed company, and highlights EQT's long-term growth strategy.

Since its IPO in 2019, EQT has expanded from six investment strategies to eighteen, now having a scaled global platform. In 2024, EQT successfully navigated a dynamic private markets landscape, closing major fundraises – including EQT X, the largest private equity fundraise globally in 20241 – and delivering one of its most active investment years to date. As Per Franzén prepares to step into the role of CEO, EQT is well-positioned to continue future-proofing its portfolio, drive long-term value creation, and ultimately deliver for its clients.

Conni Jonsson, Founder and Chairperson, said: "Since EQT went public in 2019, we have built a truly global platform, with local teams in markets representing more than 80 percent of the world's GDP. Having a strong presence in all relevant markets gives us insights into innovations in almost every corner of the globe. It also allows us to have local insights on geopolitical developments, and we can seize opportunities that arise with long-term demographic trends."

Christian Sinding, outgoing CEO and Managing Partner, added: "The world does not stand still and nor do we. At EQT, we believe that by executing on our core strategic priorities, we will be able to deliver superior and sustainable returns for our clients. We are confident that with the support of our world-class team, an unwavering focus on future-proofing and performance, and the trust of our clients, EQT is positioned for continued success."

EQT AB's Annual Shareholders' Meeting is scheduled to take place on 27 May 2025 at 15.00 CEST and notice to the meeting will be given in due course.

