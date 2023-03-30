EQT AB's Annual and Sustainability Report for 2022 published

STOCKHOLM, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, EQT AB (publ) published its Annual and Sustainability Report ("the Report") for 2022. The report is available at www.eqtgroup.com

.The Report looks back on a transformative year for EQT AB, one in which it became a global leader in active ownership strategies with a local-with-locals presence in countries representing 80 percent of global GDP, while strengthening its external and internal platforms and continuing to create resilient returns for its clients.

Conni Jonsson, Founder and Chairperson, "The world's economy has again demonstrated its vulnerability. While this brings challenges for all, it is in times of volatility and uncertainty that EQT's distinct approach matters most. In 2022, our sole focus on active ownership and future-proofing, our thematic investment approach, our local presence in all countries where we operate, our network of advisors, our global scale and diversification, and our long-term relationships across the world – not least with our clients – proved its value once again."

Christian Sinding, CEO and Managing Partner, "2022 was a year of transformation, as EQT became a truly global firm and future-proofed its internal and external platforms. 2023 is a year of execution. We will strengthen our client relationships, facilitate access to our products for private wealth, drive scale and efficiency across the platform, all whilst maintaining a relentless focus on performance across our portfolio. Furthermore, we continue to evaluate thematic investment opportunities, and may selectively pursue exits."

