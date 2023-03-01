EQT Active Core Infrastructure announces first investment to acquire Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius owns and acquires critical digital infrastructure properties globally

Transaction highlights EQT's active ownership approach by acquiring an attractive, stable core infrastructure asset portfolio within a growing platform targeting a substantial market opportunity

EQT Active Core Infrastructure and PSP Investments to further accelerate Radius' growth and future success

STOCKHOLM, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT is pleased to announce that the EQT Active Core Infrastructure fund ("EQT Active Core Infrastructure") together with Public Sector Pension Investment Board ("PSP") has agreed to acquire Radius Global Infrastructure ("Radius" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:RADI). Under the terms of the agreement, Radius shareholders will receive $15.00 per share in cash in a transaction valued at a total enterprise value of approximately $3.0 billion.

Radius owns and acquires critical digital infrastructure, including ground, tower, rooftop and in-building cell sites, in over 20 countries across North and South America, Europe, and Australia. Radius' portfolio of approximately 9,000 leases across nearly 7,000 sites serves more than 200 customers. The Company achieved $157.6 million in Annualized In-Place Rents as of the end of 2022.

We believe Radius is well positioned to benefit from the market's growing need for critical digital infrastructure, accelerated by growing global mobile network data traffic, 5G densification of cell networks, IoT and new technologies. Radius' sites serve as a critical element for cell tower and telecom companies and the Company is poised to benefit from these tailwinds while generating value for stakeholders within the value chain.

EQT and PSP will support the Company's expansion efforts by leveraging their global scale and significant experience with digital infrastructure assets to expand Radius' portfolio, including to new markets. Radius will be the first investment signed by EQT Active Core Infrastructure.

Alex Greenbaum, Partner within EQT Active Core Infrastructure's Advisory Team, said, "Radius is one of the market leaders in the aggregation of digital infrastructure sites and we believe it will benefit from long-term tailwinds supported by growing demand for data. This acquisition aligns directly with EQT Active Core Infrastructure's investment criteria and thematic approach to investing - Radius' strong cash flows, sticky customer base, geographically diverse portfolio and inflation protection make the Company a strong fit for the fund. We look forward to partnering with the entire Radius team as they continue their strong growth trajectory."

Bill Berkman, CEO of Radius, said, "This transaction is both an exciting next step for Radius and a great outcome for shareholders as it provides compelling value. We are excited to partner with EQT for the next phase of growth. EQT's global presence and hands-on approach will enable Radius to accelerate origination activity and further invest in both geographic expansion and adjacent asset opportunities. With EQT and PSP's support, we will continue to be a strong and collaborative partner for our tenants as we continue to grow Radius as the premier global aggregator and owner of digital infrastructure-oriented real property assets. I want to thank the incredible Radius team for their commitment and success in building the platform we have today."

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023, subject to customary conditions and approvals, as well as certain other conditions related to Radius' indebtedness and available cash. The agreement to acquire Radius is the first transaction signed by EQT Active Core Infrastructure, which means that the fund has started charging management fees (which, in this fund, are based on net invested capital).

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC served as financial advisor and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP as legal advisor to EQT Active Core Infrastructure. Evercore served as financial advisor and Weil, Gotshall & Manges LLP as legal advisor to PSP Investments.

