EQT and Google Accelerate AI Adoption for Global Businesses

New partnership will bring Google Cloud's agentic AI platform, models, and architecture to more than 300 EQT portfolio companies worldwide

STOCKHOLM, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global private markets firm EQT and Google Cloud today announced a new partnership poised to accelerate AI transformations among EQT's 300-plus global portfolio companies.

Through the partnership, EQT will provide its portfolio companies with streamlined access to technology and expertise to help them more rapidly build and deploy AI agents across their businesses. This includes access to Google Cloud's AI stack, including its Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform; a broad choice of Gemini models; leading AI architecture; cybersecurity capabilities from Mandiant and Wiz to deploy AI safely; and sovereign cloud and AI solutions to ensure compliance with data residency and governance requirements. In addition, EQT and its portfolio companies will benefit from early access to select future Google Cloud AI products for more rapid prototyping and testing.

Forward-deployed engineers from Google will also partner closely with EQT's internal AI transformation team in order to more rapidly deploy these technologies, securely and safely, within EQT's portfolio. Furthermore, EQT and its portfolio companies will benefit from access to Google Cloud's ecosystem of partners, including more than 330,000 trained Google AI experts from global consulting firms like Accenture, Capgemini, Cognizant, Deloitte, HCLTech, KPMG, McKinsey, PwC, TCS, and more.

EQT has long viewed AI and data as a strategic capability both within the firm and across its portfolio companies, embedding digitization technology into its investment and value-creation approach. For more than a decade, the firm has actively built the expertise to support businesses in applying AI across areas including operations, product development, and customer engagement. Through this new partnership, Google Cloud is well-positioned to further accelerate these efforts with access to leading AI architecture, models, and capacity.

In addition to technology and expertise required to effectively build and run AI agents at scale, software companies in EQT's portfolio will benefit from new routes-to-market for their own products. This includes streamlined onboarding to Google Cloud's Marketplace and expanded enterprise reach through Google Cloud's co-sell initiatives.

"We have invested significantly in building our own internal AI and data expertise across EQT, both to strengthen our own platform and to support value creation across the portfolio," said Bert Janssens, Co-Head of Private Capital Europe & North America at EQT. "By partnering with Google Cloud, we are expanding access to the technology, architecture, and expertise our companies need to accelerate AI adoption responsibly, and at scale, while helping management teams future-proof their businesses to be more adaptive, resilient, and competitive in an increasingly AI-driven economy."

"Agentic AI presents an important opportunity for businesses to operate more efficiently and ultimately to deliver better outcomes for their end customers," said Karthik Narain, Chief Product and Business Officer at Google Cloud. "Already, EQT has been dedicated to helping their portfolio companies adapt for the AI era. This partnership will ensure these businesses will have access to the technology, expertise, and platform needed to accelerate their transformations, safely and securely."

EQT's portfolio companies have significantly increased their use of Google products in recent years. For example, portfolio companies, including Believe, Epidemic Sound, Keyword Studios, and Zooplus, are all using Google Cloud AI. This partnership will ensure these firms – and many others – can more rapidly and securely become AI-first companies with technology, support, and services from both EQT and Google Cloud.

Contact

EQT Press Office, [email protected]

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