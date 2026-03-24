EQT Announces Early Results and Upsizing of its Tender Offer for Certain Senior Notes

PITTSBURGH, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) ("EQT" and, collectively with its consolidated subsidiaries, the "Company") today announced the early results and upsizing of its previously announced tender offer to purchase for cash (the "Tender Offer") certain of its outstanding 3.900% Senior Notes due 2027, 6.375% Senior Notes due 2029, 4.50% Senior Notes due 2029, 5.00% Senior Notes due 2029, 4.75% Senior Notes due 2031, 3.625% Senior Notes due 2031, 7.000% Senior Notes due 2030 and 7.500% Senior Notes due 2030 (collectively, the "Notes"). EQT has amended the Tender Offer to (i) increase the maximum aggregate purchase price, excluding accrued and unpaid interest, for all Notes that may be purchased from $1.15 billion to $1.4 billion (the "Aggregate Offer Cap") and (ii) increase the maximum aggregate purchase price, excluding accrued and unpaid interest, for the 6.375% Senior Notes due 2029, 4.50% Senior Notes due 2029 and 5.00% Senior Notes due 2029, collectively, that may be purchased from $750 million to $1.0 billion. All other terms and conditions of the Tender Offer remain unchanged and are described in the Offer to Purchase dated March 10, 2026 (as amended and supplemented by this news release and as it may be further amended or supplemented from time to time, the "Offer to Purchase"). Capitalized terms used but not defined herein have the meanings ascribed thereto in the Offer to Purchase.

The principal amount of each series of Notes that were validly tendered as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on March 23, 2026 (the "Early Tender Date"), as well as certain other terms of the Tender Offer, are set forth in the table below. Withdrawal rights for the Tender Offer expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on March 23, 2026. As a result, tendered Notes may no longer be withdrawn, except in certain limited circumstances where additional withdrawal rights are required by law. In this news release, all Notes that have been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn are referred to as having been "validly tendered."

Title of Notes CUSIP Number Principal Amount Outstanding Offer SubCap Acceptance Priority Level Principal Amount Tendered at Early Tender Date Approximate Percentage of Outstanding Notes Tendered at Early Tender Date 3.900% Senior Notes due 2027 26884LAF6 $936,158,000 $400,000,000 1 $657,134,000 70.2 % 6.375% Senior Notes due 2029 26884LAZ2 / 26884LAY5 / U2689EAF7 $596,725,000 $1,000,000,000 2 $547,736,000 91.8 % 4.50% Senior Notes due 2029 26884LAX7 / 26884LAW9 / U2689EAE0 $734,583,000 3 $705,274,000 96.0 % 5.00% Senior Notes due 2029 26884LAL3 $318,494,000 4 $227,081,000 71.3 % 4.75% Senior Notes due 2031 26884LBD0 / 26884LBC2 / U2689EAH3 $1,090,218,000 N/A 5 $1,006,098,000 92.3 % 3.625% Senior Notes due 2031 26884LAN9 / U2689EAB6 $435,165,000 N/A 6 $340,813,000 78.3 % 7.000% Senior Notes due 2030 26884LAG4 $674,800,000 N/A 7 $441,844,000 65.5 % 7.500% Senior Notes due 2030 26884LBB4 / 26884LBA6 / U2689EAG5 $494,086,000 N/A 8 $452,300,000 91.5 %

Because the aggregate purchase price, excluding accrued and unpaid interest, for Notes validly tendered on or prior to the Early Tender Date will be greater than the Aggregate Offer Cap, EQT will accept Notes for purchase based on the Acceptance Priority Procedures and the proration procedures described in the Offer to Purchase, and EQT does not expect to accept for purchase any tenders of Notes after the Early Tender Date.

Payment for Notes validly tendered by the Early Tender Date and accepted for purchase is expected to be made on March 26, 2026. EQT's obligation to accept for payment and to pay for Notes validly tendered in the Tender Offer is subject to the satisfaction or waiver of a number of conditions described in the Offer to Purchase. EQT reserves the right, subject to applicable law, to hereafter (i) waive or modify, in whole or in part, any or all conditions of the Tender Offer, (ii) extend, terminate or withdraw the Tender Offer, (iii) increase or decrease the Aggregate Offer Cap or either or both Offer SubCaps or (iv) otherwise amend the Tender Offer in any respect.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and BofA Securities, Inc. are severally acting as the Lead Dealer Managers for the Tender Offer. Any persons with questions regarding the Tender Offer should contact (i) Citigroup Global Markets Inc. by calling (800) 558-3745 (toll-free) or (212) 723-6106 (collect) or emailing [email protected] or (ii) BofA Securities, Inc. by calling (888) 292-0070 (toll-free) or (980) 287-6959 (collect) or emailing [email protected].

The Information Agent and Tender Agent is Global Bondholder Services Corporation. Copies of the Offer to Purchase and any related Tender Offer materials may be obtained from Global Bondholder Services Corporation by calling (212) 430-3774 (banks and brokers, collect) or (855) 654-2015 (all others, toll-free) or by emailing [email protected].

This news release is for informational purposes only. The Tender Offer is being made only pursuant to the Offer to Purchase, and the information in this news release is qualified by reference to the Offer to Purchase. Further, this news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes or any other securities. No recommendation is made as to whether holders should tender any Notes in response to the Tender Offer. Holders of Notes must make their own decision as to whether to participate in the Tender Offer and, if so, the principal amount of Notes to tender.

Investor Contact

Cameron Horwitz

Managing Director, Investor Relations & Strategy

412.445.8454

[email protected]

About EQT Corporation

EQT Corporation is a premier, vertically integrated American natural gas company with upstream and midstream operations focused in the Appalachian Basin. We are dedicated to responsibly developing our world-class asset base and being the operator of choice for our stakeholders. By leveraging a culture that prioritizes operational efficiency, technology and sustainability, we seek to continuously improve the way we produce environmentally responsible, reliable and low-cost energy. We have a longstanding commitment to the safety of our employees, contractors, and communities, and to the reduction of our overall environmental footprint. Our values are evident in the way we operate and in how we interact each day – trust, teamwork, heart, and evolution are at the center of all we do.

Cautionary Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Statements that do not relate strictly to historical or current facts are forward-looking. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, forward-looking statements contained in this news release specifically include statements regarding EQT's plans and expected timing with respect to the Tender Offer.

These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from projected results. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on current expectations and assumptions about future events, taking into account all information currently known by it. While the Company considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and beyond its control. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, volatility of commodity prices; the costs and results of drilling and operations; uncertainties about estimates of reserves, identification of drilling locations and the ability to add proved reserves in the future; the assumptions underlying production forecasts; the quality of technical data; the Company's ability to appropriately allocate capital and other resources among its strategic opportunities; access to and cost of capital; the Company's hedging and other financial contracts; inherent hazards and risks normally incidental to drilling for, producing, transporting, storing and processing natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil; operational risks and hazards incidental to the gathering, transmission and storage of natural gas as well as unforeseen interruptions; cyber security risks and acts of sabotage; availability and cost of drilling rigs, completion services, equipment, supplies, personnel, oilfield services and pipe, sand and water required to execute the Company's exploration and development plans, including as a result of inflationary pressures or tariffs, particularly on steel and aluminum; risks associated with operating primarily in the Appalachian Basin; the ability to obtain environmental and other permits and the timing thereof; construction, business, economic, competitive, regulatory, judicial, environmental, political and legal uncertainties related to the development and construction by the Company or its joint ventures of pipeline and storage facilities and transmission assets and the optimization of such assets; the Company's ability to renew or replace expiring gathering, transmission or storage contracts at favorable rates, on a long-term basis or at all; risks relating to the Company's joint venture arrangements; government regulation or action, including regulations pertaining to methane and other greenhouse gas emissions; negative public perception of the fossil fuels industry; increased consumer demand for alternatives to natural gas; environmental and weather risks, including the possible impacts of climate change; and disruptions to the Company's business due to recently completed or pending divestitures, acquisitions and other significant strategic transactions. These and other risks and uncertainties are described under the "Risk Factors" section and elsewhere in EQT's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and in other documents EQT subsequently files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the Company may be subject to currently unforeseen risks that may have a materially adverse impact on it.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and, except as required by law, the Company does not intend to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE EQT Corporation (EQT-IR)