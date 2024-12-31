EQT Completes Non-Operated Asset Divesture

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) announced today it has closed on the sale of its remaining non-operated natural gas assets in Northeast Pennsylvania to Equinor USA Onshore Properties Inc. and its affiliates. EQT received approximately $1.25 billion in cash proceeds, less closing adjustments, from the sale, which was used to repay outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility.

About EQT Corporation
EQT Corporation is a premier, vertically integrated American natural gas company with production and midstream operations focused in the Appalachian Basin. We are dedicated to responsibly developing our world-class asset base and being the operator of choice for our stakeholders. By leveraging a culture that prioritizes operational efficiency, technology and sustainability, we seek to continuously improve the way we produce environmentally responsible, reliable and low-cost energy. We have a longstanding commitment to the safety of our employees, contractors, and communities, and to the reduction of our overall environmental footprint. Our values are evident in the way we operate and in how we interact each day – trust, teamwork, heart, and evolution are at the center of all we do. To learn more, visit eqt.com.

