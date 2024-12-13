EQT completes public offering of common stock of Kodiak Gas Services

  • The offering resulted in gross proceeds of USD232,925,000 

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- An affiliate of the funds known as EQT Infrastructure III and EQT Infrastructure IV ("EQT") is pleased to announce the completion of an underwritten public offering (the "Offering") of 5,500,000 shares of common stock of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE: KGS) (the "Company") for gross proceeds of USD232,925,000. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan acted as the underwriters for the Offering, which was completed on December 13, 2024. The Company did not sell any shares of its common stock in the Offering and did not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares of its common stock sold by EQT.

EQT Press Office, [email protected]

