EQT completes sale of shares in Galderma Group AG

EQT

Oct 30, 2025

  • The sale resulted in aggregate gross proceeds of c. CHF 2.6 billion, of which EQT received c. CHF 690 million

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Further to previous announcements, an affiliate of the funds known as EQT VIII ("EQT") is pleased to announce the completion of the placement of 20 million shares in Galderma Group AG (SIX: GALD) (the "Company") (the "Shares") for aggregate gross proceeds of c. CHF 2.6 billion via an accelerated bookbuilding process (the "Placement").

As part of the Placement, EQT received gross proceeds of c. CHF 690 million. The Placement was completed on 30 October 2025. Citigroup Global Markets, Goldman Sachs International, Jefferies, Merrill Lynch International, Morgan Stanley and UBS acted as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners for the Placement.

This press release does not constitute (i) an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Galderma Group AG or any of its affiliates and it does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act or (ii) an offer of securities for sale in the United States or elsewhere. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission or an exemption from registration. There will be no public offering of any of the securities mentioned in this press release in the United States.

