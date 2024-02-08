EQT Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.1575 per share, payable on March 1, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 20, 2024.

Investor Contact:

Cameron Horwitz

Managing Director, Investor Relations & Strategy

412.395.2555

[email protected]

About EQT Corporation

EQT Corporation is a leading independent natural gas production company with operations focused in the Marcellus and Utica Shales in the Appalachian Basin. We are dedicated to responsibly developing our world-class asset base and being the operator of choice for our stakeholders. By leveraging a culture that prioritizes operational efficiency, technology and sustainability, we seek to continuously improve the way we produce environmentally responsible, reliable and low-cost energy. We have a longstanding commitment to the safety of our employees, contractors, and communities, and to the reduction of our overall environmental footprint. Our values are evident in the way we operate and in how we interact each day – trust, teamwork, heart, and evolution are at the center of all we do. To learn more, visit eqt.com.

