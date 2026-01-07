EQT Exeter Real Estate Income Trust acquires 76,000 square-foot industrial property in Torrance, CA for $51.5 million

RADNOR, Pa., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT Exeter Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. ("EQRT") is pleased to announce it has acquired a 76,007 square-foot industrial property positioned across approximately 9.6 acres in Torrance, California for $51.5 million.

The property is situated in the heart of the South Bay submarket of Los Angeles, one of the most supply-constrained logistics hubs in the U.S., with access to approximately 20 million people within a one-hour drive. With close proximity to dense population centers, the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, and key transportation corridors including I-405 and I-110, the site is well-positioned to serve both regional and last-mile distribution needs.

The property is fully occupied by a Fortune 50 food and beverage company. The building offers a compelling set of functional features, including van-high loading on the east and west sides, dock-high loading on the south side, 30 foot clear height, approximately 12% high-quality office build-out, and multiple EV charging stations to support zero-emission last-mile delivery fleets.

Ali Houshmand, Global Head of Non-Traded REITs at EQT Real Estate, LLC ("EQT Real Estate") said: "This acquisition reflects our continued conviction in the long-term fundamentals of industrial real estate. Southern California is one the tightest and most strategically important logistics markets in the country, and this investment sits squarely within EQRT's investment strategy of stabilized, income-oriented properties critical to modern supply chains and positioned for sustainable, long-term demand."

EQRT is externally advised by EQT Real Estate, the real estate division of EQT AB, a purpose-driven global investment organization. EQRT focuses on properties that can leverage EQT Real Estate's scale and long-standing direct leasing relationships with Fortune 1000 companies. EQRT will generally seek to invest in properties with business tenants, such as industrial or life science properties, and in real estate assets with consumer users, such as multifamily or self-storage properties.

EQT Press Office, [email protected]

