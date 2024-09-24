EQT Foundation opens global call for scientists developing solutions tackling methane emissions

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT Foundation announces new call for proposals, reaffirming its commitment to supporting breakthrough science in underfunded areas. The Breakthrough Science grants program awards €25K – €100K to scientists to accelerate their innovative ideas for solving climate change and health inequities, with this call targeting the topic of methane.

This call for proposals focuses on reducing methane emissions, identified as a critical area for developing impactful solutions to climate change. Methane's warming effect in the atmosphere is 86 times stronger than CO2, and although 158 countries have committed to reducing their methane emissions by 30 percent by 2030, recent studies show a record increase in methane emissions over the past five years. According to the studies, 60 percent of these emissions originate from human activities, therefore representing an opportunity for new climate solutions.

Application processes for research grants are often time-consuming, limiting the time scientists can spend in the lab working on what is truly breakthrough. EQT Foundation's breakthrough science program is set up with the scientists in mind, both offering a simple application process and rapid response of no longer than 21 days from the closing date.

"Our program aims to offer fast and flexible funding to scientists looking to explore breakthrough ideas at the periphery of their domain expertise - ideas that they would not be able to pursue with the fundamental research funding available through their universities or research affiliations. With this program, we aim to help close and spotlight an important funding gap, helping unlock new climate and health solutions at the intersections of research fields where EQT's expertise can offer valuable feedback loops for the scientists." Cilia Holmes Indahl, CEO EQT Foundation.

The Breakthrough Science program welcomes applications from researchers at all levels, from PhD students to professors, affiliated with academic or non-profit research institutions. It targets projects focused on significantly lowering methane emissions in areas like agriculture, industrial manufacturing, and waste management.

Applications will be reviewed by the EQT Foundation Grant Committee, with support from scientific and industrial experts within EQT's global network.

Key Details of the Breakthrough Science Program:

Application Period: September 24, 2024, to November 8, 2024

Grant amounts: €25,000 to €100,000

Eligibility: Researchers globally, affiliated with academic or non-profit organizations

Research Focus: Projects aimed at reducing/controlling/capturing methane emissions

Decision Timeline: Applicants will receive a decision within 21 days after the application deadline

For more information about the science grants program and to apply, please visit EQT Foundation Breakthrough Science.

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +46 73 465 5001

