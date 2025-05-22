STOCKHOLM, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, EQT will host a Capital Markets Event in London. The presentation will be available on the EQT Group website's Shareholder Relations tab at 1:00 pm BST.

We will explore EQT's thematic investment focus, repeatable value creation toolbox, and governance model through the lens of several of EQT's portfolio companies: IFS, Reworld, Nord Anglia Education, IVC Evidensia, WS Audiology, and Credila Financial Services. In addition, EQT Industrial Advisors Kate Swann, Dorothy Thompson, and Jonas Person will reflect on their roles and the importance of EQT's governance model.

The day will be hosted by EQT's newly appointed CEO & Managing Partner, Per Franzén; the Heads of the Private Capital and Infrastructure business lines; and EQT's Shareholder Relations team. It will conclude with a fireside chat between EQT's Founder & Chairperson Conni Jonsson and Bloomberg TV Anchor Kriti Gupta at around 5:00 pm, followed by a drinks reception.

Contact

Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15

EQT Press Office, [email protected], +46 8 506 55 334

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/eqt-hosts-capital-markets-event---value-creation-through-the-lens-of-eqt-s-portfolio-companies,c4153895

The following files are available for download: