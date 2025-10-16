EQT Increases Base Dividend by Five Percent

News provided by

EQT Corporation (EQT-IR)

Oct 16, 2025, 16:15 ET

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.165 per share, payable on December 1, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 5, 2025. This represents a five percent increase to EQT's regular quarterly cash dividend to $0.66 per share on an annualized basis.

Investor Contact:
Cameron Horwitz
Managing Director, Investor Relations & Strategy
412.445.8454
[email protected] 

About EQT Corporation
EQT Corporation is a premier, vertically integrated American natural gas company with production and midstream operations focused in the Appalachian Basin. We are dedicated to responsibly developing our world-class asset base and being the operator of choice for our stakeholders. By leveraging a culture that prioritizes operational efficiency, technology and sustainability, we seek to continuously improve the way we produce environmentally responsible, reliable and low-cost energy. We have a longstanding commitment to the safety of our employees, contractors, and communities, and to the reduction of our overall environmental footprint. Our values are evident in the way we operate and in how we interact each day – trust, teamwork, heart, and evolution are at the center of all we do. To learn more, visit eqt.com.

SOURCE EQT Corporation (EQT-IR)

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

EQT Corporation Schedules Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call

EQT Corporation Schedules Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) plans to issue its third quarter financial and operating results news release after market close on Tuesday, October 21,...
EQT Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

EQT Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) today announced financial and operational results for the second quarter of 2025. Second Quarter 2025 Results:...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Oil & Energy

Oil & Energy

Utilities

Utilities

Gas

Gas

Dividends

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics