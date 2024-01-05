EQT Infrastructure to partner with EdgeConneX to develop data centers for global hyperscale customers

This investment will enable expansion into new markets around the world to fulfill customers' global data center capacity requirements and become their provider of choice

This new partnership will build out hundreds of megawatts of new data center capacity to support future cloud, AI and other critical digital infrastructure requirements

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT is pleased to announce that the EQT Infrastructure VI fund ("EQT Infrastructure") has agreed to partner with EdgeConneX to build and operate high-powered and purpose-built data centers for hyperscale customers around the world, expanding into new markets. EdgeConneX is a leading data center provider backed by funds EQT Infrastructure IV and EQT Infrastructure V.

Since EQT's acquisition in 2020, EdgeConneX has more than tripled its capacity and expanded into Asia, Latin America and new European markets. Today, the company has a global footprint of 80 data centers in operation or development in more than 50 markets across North America, Europe, APAC and South America.

The continued growth of the data center industry is supported by key trends including digitalization, cloud adoption and the rise of artificial intelligence (AI). It is estimated that the capacity needed to serve AI-focused deployments will triple by 2030. This investment by EQT Infrastructure VI, in partnership with EdgeConneX, intends to build out hundreds of megawatts of data center capacity necessary to support hyperscale customers and the world's digital economies.

Jan Vesely, partner within EQT Infrastructure's Advisory team, said, "With the support of EQT Infrastructure's global presence, industry expertise and dedication to sustainable growth, EdgeConneX together with this new initiative is well-positioned to be a leading provider of critical digital infrastructure worldwide. EdgeConneX is a pioneering data center solutions provider, and its team has the proven track record and deep experience necessary to help lead this expansion and meet hyperscale customers' needs around the world."

EdgeConneX CEO Randy Brouckman said, "We have always taken a customer-centric approach, focused on giving our customers the capacity they need, in the right configuration, in the right markets, at the right time. Amid the rapid proliferation of data and compute, data centers are the critical infrastructure housing and connecting the technologies, the companies, and the end-users, thus enabling the future growth of the world's digital economies. With the support of EQT's deep local presence in critical markets around the world, EdgeConneX has expanded rapidly, and we're excited about the opportunities this new partnership with EQT will unlock."

With this transaction, EQT Infrastructure VI is expected to be 30-35 percent invested (including closed and/or signed investments, announced public offers, if applicable, and less any expected syndication) based on target fund size.

