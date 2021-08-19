EQT Infrastructure V to co-invest in EdgeConneX

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT Infrastructure V has signed an agreement to co-invest alongside EQT Infrastructure IV in EdgeConneX ("the Company"). Once the transaction is complete, each fund will have an equal ownership stake in the Company.

EdgeConneX is a fast-growing data center platform focusing on demand from the cloud-, content-, and network customer ecosystem, and the Company offers a differentiated combination of hyperscale and edge data centers.

Following the acquisition by EQT Infrastructure IV in 2020, additional growth and development opportunities have been identified, such as winning additional customer contracts, expanding the business' footprint through a proactive build approach in key markets and pursuing accretive M&A. EQT Infrastructure V's participation will help to capture these opportunities and secure support and execution of EdgeConneX's full potential plan that was developed over the last year. The closing of the transaction is expected in Q3 2021. With the acquisition of a stake in EdgeConneX, EQT Infrastructure V is expected to be 55-60 percent invested (including closed and/or signed investments, announced public offers, if applicable, and less any expected syndication), and EQT Infrastructure IV is expected to be 80-85 percent invested.

About EQT

EQT is a purpose-driven global investment organization with more than EUR 71 billion in assets under management across 27 active funds. EQT funds have portfolio companies in Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Americas with total sales of approximately EUR 29 billion and more than 175,000 employees. EQT works with portfolio companies to achieve sustainable growth, operational excellence and market leadership.

More info: www.eqtgroup.com

About EdgeConneX

EdgeConneX provides a full range of data center solutions worldwide, from Hyperlocal to Hyperscale, from purpose-built to build-to-order, working closely with customers to offer choice in location, scale and type of facility. Delivering flexibility, connectivity, proximity and value, EdgeConneX is a global leader in anytime, anywhere and any scale data center services for a diverse portfolio of industries, including Content, Cloud, Networks, Gaming, Automotive, SaaS, IoT, HPC, Security and more.

More info: www. edgeconnex.com

