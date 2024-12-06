EQT Life Sciences leads Series A funding round for maternal health company Nua Surgical

Irish maternal health company Nua Surgical secures €6.5M in Series A funding led by EQT Life Sciences

SteriCISION is the first self-retaining retractor designed specifically for Caesarean section (C-section) surgeries

Proceeds will be used for regulatory approval and commercialization of the SteriCISION C-section retractor

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT Life Sciences is pleased to announce that the EQT Health Economics strategy has invested in Nua Surgical, an Irish medical device company innovating in maternal health. The €6.5 million Series A financing was led by EQT Life Sciences. The round was also supported by new investors Kidron Capital and the Texas Medical Center (TMC) Venture Fund and existing investors including Enterprise Ireland and business veterans from Ireland and the US. The proceeds will be used to drive the regulatory clearance and early commercialization of the company product, the SteriCISION C-Section Retractor. This innovative device is specifically designed to address the unique challenges of Caesarean-section (C-section) surgery.

C-sections are the most common major surgical procedure globally, with over 30 million performed each year. The SteriCISION C-Section Retractor is the only self-retaining surgical retractor specifically designed for the unique dynamics of C-section surgery. This ergonomically designed and patented device provides fast, adjustable, and safe retraction, enabling clinicians to deliver the baby, repair tissue, and, crucially, identify bleeds. As a single-use sterile device, it aims to reduce the risk factors that lead to surgical complications, benefiting the patient, the clinician, and the healthcare system. The new investment will support Nua Surgical's next phase of development and the early commercialization of SteriCISION. This includes expanding the team, establishing manufacturing in Ireland, and meeting the regulatory requirements necessary to gain FDA clearance.

Barry McCann, CEO of Nua Surgical, commented, "Securing this Series A financing is a crucial milestone for Nua Surgical. It not only provides the capital needed to advance our product but also brings on board a group of experienced investors who share our vision for transforming maternal health. We are eager to leverage their expertise as we move towards commercializing SteriCISION."

"Nua Surgical's SteriCISION C-Section Retractor has the potential to significantly enhance outcomes for mothers undergoing C-section procedures," said Anne Portwich, Partner at EQT. "We are excited to support the company's journey towards market entry. This innovative device has the potential to improve the quality of care and reduce healthcare costs, making it a perfect fit for our EQT Health Economics strategy."

With the closure of this round, Anne Portwich, Partner at EQT, and Anula Jayasuriya, Co-Founder of Kidron Capital, will join the Nua Surgical Board of Directors, while Gabrielle Guttman of TMC Venture Fund and Prashanthi Ramesh of EQT will serve as Board Observers.

