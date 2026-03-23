EQT Real Estate acquires 2 million square foot infill logistics portfolio in Southern New Jersey

Acquisition of nine light industrial buildings totaling approximately 2 million square feet

Assets are strategically located along the I-95/I-295 corridor, serving more than 130 million consumers within a one-day drive

Transaction represents a significant opportunity to enhance and reposition infill logistics space amid strong rental growth and limited new supply

RADNOR, Pa., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT Real Estate is pleased to announce that the EQT Real Estate Logistics Value Fund VI ("EQT Real Estate") has acquired a portfolio comprising nine buildings totaling approximately 2 million square feet in Southern New Jersey.

The portfolio is a master-planned industrial park strategically located less than one mile from I-295, with access to the Philadelphia and New York metropolitan areas. The portfolio includes a mix of light industrial and mid-bulk warehouse buildings with clear heights ranging from 24 to 33 feet, flexible suite sizes and a total of 134 dock doors across the park. The assets are leased to a diversified group of blue chip tenants operating in manufacturing, distribution and logistics, including national and global occupiers.

EQT Real Estate plans to explore selective redevelopment and leasing initiatives, including targeted capital improvements and enhancements to building exteriors to strengthen overall positioning and tenant appeal.

The assets sit within the I-95/I-295 corridor, one of the most important logistics corridors on the East Coast, with Philadelphia ranking among the top U.S. markets for rental growth, driven by e-commerce, supply chain modernization and proximity to major ports and population centers. Southern New Jersey has accounted for a significant share of leasing activity in the broader Philadelphia market in recent years, supported by constrained land availability and high barriers to entry for new infill development.

The transaction reinforces EQT Real Estate's focus on well-located infill logistics assets in supply-constrained markets with strong underlying tenant demand. EQT Real Estate intends to leverage its in-house asset management capabilities to drive leasing, reposition underutilized space and evaluate future development potential across the park.

Matthew Brodnik, Global Chief Investment Officer at EQT Real Estate, said: "This portfolio offers scale, location and flexibility in one of the most resilient industrial corridors in the United States. We see clear potential to enhance the park through active leasing, targeted redevelopment and thoughtful capital improvements. With strong structural demand for modern infill logistics space, we believe the portfolio is well positioned to benefit from long-term supply chain trends and population growth across the Northeast."

New York Life Investment Management's Real Estate Investors served as the seller in the transaction, executing a strategically significant disposition on behalf of its investors.

EQT Real Estate would like to thank Brian Fiurama, Brad Ruppel, Mike Hines, and Joe Hill of CBRE National Partners, who supported the seller in this transaction.

Contact

EQT Press Office, [email protected]

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https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/eqt-real-estate-acquires-2-million-square-foot-infill-logistics-portfolio-in-southern-new-jersey,c4325203

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