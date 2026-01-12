EQT Real Estate acquires a portfolio of four high-quality logistics assets in Northern Italy

EQT Real Estate has acquired a logistics portfolio totalling approximately 107,000 square metres, located in key Italian markets including Milan, Bologna and Verona

Assets offer long-term income with significant value creation opportunities, supported by Grade A technical specifications and strong sustainability credentials

Transaction strengthens EQT Real Estate's exposure to the Italian logistics market, one of Europe's most attractive and supply-constrained markets

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT is pleased to announce that the EQT Exeter Europe Logistics Core-Plus Fund II ("EQT Real Estate"), has acquired a high-quality logistics portfolio comprising four assets (the "Properties") located in the key Northern Italian submarkets of Milan, Bologna and Verona. The assets will be acquired by Kryalos SGR S.p.A on behalf of EQT Real Estate.

The Properties, totalling approximately 107,712 sqm and which are fully let to a strong, diversified tenant base, comprise modern, institutional-quality logistics assets. The portfolio benefits from excellent connectivity to core distribution locations via key motorways, including the A1, A4 and A22, providing access to major population centres and a catchment area of more than 20 million inhabitants.

The transaction further enhances EQT Real Estate's exposure to the Italian logistics market, which continues to benefit from attractive structural trends and favorable supply-demand dynamics shaping market conditions. The acquisition reflects EQT Real Estate's confidence in the Italian logistics sector's long-term prospects and its ability to generate long-term value through active asset management and sustainability-led initiatives.

Greg Vinson, Partner at EQT Real Estate, said: "The transaction fits perfectly within our Core Plus strategy's objective to acquire highly reversionary, modern logistics assets that offer long-term lease stability, stable income and significant value creation opportunities. As the Italian logistics market remains resilient, driven by demand for Grade A and sustainability-compliant warehouses, we are thrilled to be expanding our exposure and further drive value in the Properties that are well-connected to some of Italy's fastest-growing cities".

EQT Real Estate was advised by Legance (tax and legal), Howden (insurance), Arcadis (technical).

