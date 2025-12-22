EQT Real Estate acquires I-78 Commerce Center, a recently developed logistics facility in Central Pennsylvania

Single-asset acquisition of a newly built 809,000 square foot cross-dock distribution center in Berks Country, PA

Facility is strategically located along Interstate 78, offering proximate access to nearly half of the U.S. population within a single day's drive

Transaction aligns with EQT Real Estate's conviction in critical supply chain infrastructure and focus on high-spec assets in strategic U.S. distribution markets

RADNOR, Pa., Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT Real Estate is pleased to announce that the EQT Real Estate Industrial Core-Plus Fund IV ("EQT Real Estate") has acquired I-78 Commerce Center, a state-of-the-art cross-dock distribution center located in Berks County, Pennsylvania.

Delivered in 2024, the facility features 40-foot clear heights, 590-foot building depth, and a 185-foot truck court, along with 123 dock-high doors, four drive-in doors, and parking for 156 trailers. Its cross-dock configuration and minimal office buildout are optimized for national distribution, and the site's proximity to major Northeast distribution markets and the Port of New York and New Jersey supports same-day reach to nearly half of the U.S. population.

The Pennsylvania I-78/I-81 corridor is one of the most competitive logistics markets in the country, with constrained industrial supply, prolonged entitlement timelines, and limited availability of large-format facilities. Positioned at the midpoint between the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic population centers, the property benefits from critical access to essential distribution infrastructure, including regional and international airports, considerable freight infrastructure and an intermodal rail terminal.

Matthew Brodnik, Chief Investment Officer at EQT Real Estate, said: "This acquisition adds yet another high-quality asset to our logistics portfolio in one of the most supply-contrained and strategically located distribution markets in the U.S., with the facility's design and location positioning it well to serve both regional and national demand. We remain focused on acquiring modern, mission-critical infrastructure that supports evolving supply chain needs, and this investment demonstrates our commitment to a long-term focus on access, scale, and tenant utility."

EQT Real Estate would like to thank Brad Ruppel, Michael Hines, Joseph Hill, and Brian Fiumara of CBRE National Partners, who represented the seller in the transaction.

