EQT Real Estate acquires portfolio of 25 logistics properties across major U.S. distribution corridors from Mapletree

Portfolio includes 25 infill industrial assets totaling more than 4.3 million square feet

Assets span high-growth logistics hubs along I-95, I-81, I-10 and other key transport infrastructure

Investment reflects EQT Real Estate's conviction in mission-critical logistics assets and confidence in the industrial sector's long-term demand fundamentals

RADNOR, Pa., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT Real Estate is pleased to announce that the EQT Real Estate Industrial Value Fund VI ("EQT Real Estate") has acquired a 25-property logistics portfolio spanning 4.3 million square feet across key U.S. industrial markets including Jacksonville, Nashville, Richmond, Atlanta, New York City, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and South Florida, from Mapletree Investments. The assets are located in dense, infill submarkets along major transport corridors such as I-95, I-81 and I-10.

The properties feature an average clear height of 28 feet and low office finish, making them ideally suited for logistics operations. The portfolio offers a blend of single-tenant and multi-tenant layouts and includes both shallow bay and bulk warehouse formats. Most properties are within minutes of major population centers and highway interchanges, enhancing delivery efficiency.

The acquisition underscores EQT Real Estate's continued conviction in U.S. industrial real estate and its strategy of investing behind assets in supply-constrained locations with significant embedded upside. EQT Real Estate plans to deploy its hands-on approach to active management through targeted leasing initiatives, site improvements, and selective redevelopment as it seeks to drive long-term value across the portfolio.

Matthew Brodnik, Chief Investment Officer at EQT Real Estate, said: "This investment reflects our high-conviction, thematic approach to investing in infill logistics across the U.S., where we see strong long-term demand for well-located industrial assets. We believe the portfolio serves as a compelling addition to our U.S. logistics platform and look forward to building on the portfolio's strong fundamentals through our active ownership approach."

EQT Real Estate would like to thank John Hugenard of JLL, who advised the seller in the transaction.

