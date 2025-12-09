EQT Real Estate acquires Scranton North Logistics Center in Northeast Pennsylvania

Single-asset acquisition of a 1 million square foot Class A logistics facility strategically located in Northeast Pennsylvania's industrial corridor

Facility is a newly-built cross-dock distribution center featuring modern specifications designed to meet the needs of today's blue-chip tenants

Investment aligns with EQT Real Estate's strategy to acquire high-quality logistics assets located near key transport infrastructure and supply-constrained growth corridors

RADNOR, Pa., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT is pleased to announce that the EQT Real Estate Industrial Core-Plus Fund IV ("EQT Real Estate") has acquired Scranton North Logistics Center, a recently constructed logistics facility located in Olyphant, Pennsylvania.

Delivered in 2023, the property spans 1 million square feet and features modern specifications including 40-foot clear heights, a 600-foot building depth, 185-foot truck court, 233 trailer stalls, and 163 dock-high doors with 4 additional drive-in doors. Designed for cross-dock operations, the facility also includes minimal office buildout and full truck circulation. It is fully leased to an investment-grade tenant and serves as an inbound cross-dock node for inventory distribution to regional fulfillment centers.

The property is strategically located at 1300 Corporate Way in Olyphant, approximately one mile from US Route 6 and five miles from the confluence of Interstates 81 and 84. This corridor represents one of the most competitive big-box industrial markets in the country, with less than 4 percent vacancy and limited availability.

Matthew Brodnik, Global Chief Investment Officer at EQT Real Estate, said: "We're excited to add Scranton North Logistics Center to our growing portfolio of core, institutional-quality logistics assets. The property's strategic location and modern specifications reflect the long-term strength of the Northeast corridor, and reflects our commitment to acquiring high-performing assets in key regional distribution centers."

EQT Real Estate would like to thank John Plower of JLL, along with Ryan Cottone and Zach Maguire, who represented the seller in the transaction.

